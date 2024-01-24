Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: Q4, Large Revenue Beat And Strong Growth - A Buy

Jan. 24, 2024
Summary

  • AT&T's Q4 earnings beat on revenue, but missed on EPS. The EPS miss was due to an actuarial charge on its pension plan.
  • Investors sold T stock due to the earnings miss, but the pension liabilities that caused the earnings miss are shrinking long term.
  • In 2023, AT&T showed positive growth in revenue, earnings, and free cash flow after years of decline.
  • Factors such as positive revenue growth, the completion of the WarnerMedia divestment, and potential interest rate cuts could contribute to AT&T's earnings improvement.
  • In this article, I make the case that AT&T's 2024 earnings will be better than its 2023 results, likely lifting the stock.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T (NYSE:T) just released its fiscal fourth quarter (Q4) earnings. The release showed 2.2% revenue growth and 4.9% growth in free cash flow. Diluted EPS of $0.54 was down 11.4%, however, much of it was a $0.18

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

dean3084
Yesterday, 10:13 PM
Very nice in depth analysis. I've held T for many blue moons and I've collected just a smidgen more in dividends than I'm down excluding my taxes per the IRS. Stephenson's time was a total disaster and hopefully Stankey will get it together. FCF and Debt Reduction is paramount IMO. The dividend of 6 61% is OK with me, but I'd take less if they reduced their debt. :-)
