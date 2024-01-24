ipuwadol/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) is a fixed income CEF that we covered last year, on the back of the regional banks crisis. At the time we highlighted how the Fed intervention via their Bank Term Funding Program ('BTFP') had prevented a systemic meltdown, with the liquidity backstop for held to maturity bonds an elegant method to allow institutions to pledge non mark-to-market collateral in exchange for liquidity. JPI contains preferred securities from financial institutions, and is up significantly since our aptly titled article 'JPI: The Storm Has Passed For This Bank Preferred Equity CEF':

We are now revisiting the name on the back of an interesting corporate action, which we ultimately think is beneficial to equity holders and speaks well regarding the asset manager, in this case Nuveen.

You might not know this, but JPI is a term CEF

Most CEFs are perpetual, meaning that the underlying company will exist in perpetuity as long as it has assets under management. Other CEFs are structured as term CEFs, meaning the underlying formation documents contain a liquidation date when the management company will cease to exist. For JPI that date is August 31, 2024. The term structure has helped the fund keep its discount to NAV very well contained during a very tumultuous year for financial preferred equity:

Even when the fund lost -18% during March 2023, the discount only moved to -6%, which is astounding. Some CEFs regularly trade with discounts in excess of -10%, discounts that tend to widen exponentially when a risk event occurs in respect to the underlying asset class.

While the term structure has helped the discount to NAV, it will provide a drag when it comes to fundamental asset valuation. Nobody knows how the market is going to look like in August. If we have another severe risk bout then the CEF will be forced to liquidate during an extremely poor liquidity and value event. If we look at the CEF historically, we can see that long term, during normalized monetary cycles, the fair value lies somewhere north of $20/share:

Given the CEF's leverage and the higher rates environment, pricing has been depressed since the start of the Fed tightening cycle. Expect the opposite to occur once the Fed starts cutting and we get through the 'soft landing' scenario or 'mild recessionary' one.

We have had a term CEF liquidation this year, namely IHIT, which we covered here. The results were disastrous, and we think Invesco has tainted its name via the way it handled that term CEF. Nuveen seems like a more savvy manager, and has put forward an amendment to convert the CEF to a perpetual structure.

Corporate action to make JPI a perpetual CEF

The fund manager and its Board of Trustees have approved a proposal to make the CEF perpetual:

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Trustees of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) has approved a proposal that will allow shareholders of the fund the opportunity to maintain their investment in the fund and its leveraged exposure to preferred and other income producing securities. In light of the upcoming scheduled termination of JPI on August 31, 2024, the proposal asks shareholders to vote to amend the fund’s declaration of trust to eliminate the fund’s term structure. If the amendment is approved by shareholders, the fund will conduct a tender offer for 100% of its outstanding shares at net asset value. If the fund’s common assets taking into account common shares properly tendered in the tender offer would be $70 million or greater, the tender offer will be completed and the fund’s term will be eliminated. If the fund’s common assets after the tender offer would be less than $70 million, the tender offer will be cancelled with no common shares repurchased, and instead, the fund will proceed to terminate as scheduled. If JPI’s term structure is eliminated, the fund’s name will change to “Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Opportunities Fund,” and the common shares of the fund will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the current ticker symbol. In addition, if the fund’s term structure is eliminated, Nuveen will waive 50% of its net management fees over the first year following the elimination of the term, which may enhance the net earnings of the fund.

This represents just the first step of the process. The changes described in the above communication will only take effect with respect to the CEF only if the fund shareholders approve the corporate action and the tender offer condition is satisfied.

What should existing shareholders do

We like what Nuveen is putting forward here. We think 2024 will be a tough year, despite the new highs the equity market (i.e. the S&P 500). Another severe risk-off bout is not off the cards, and financials might yet again be the dubious 'leaders' in this category:

Unrealized Loss (FDIC)

With yields significantly higher on a 1-year look-back, unrealized losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities are still extremely high. While the weakness might not be in financials, the market will not just go up in a straight line in 2024.

A CEF with a term structure needs to start liquidating assets months in advance in order to be successful at it. It cannot wait for the month of August to do so.

We are of the opinion that transforming this CEF into a perpetual one takes a significant risk off the table when it comes to asset valuations. We therefore think existing shareholders should vote for the corporate action. The manager is throwing in some additional incentives in terms of fee reductions, but the main risk to be addressed here is the market risk associated with the liquidation.

If the CEF does indeed become a perpetual one, then the only potential downside down the road is the higher volatility that can be expected with its discount to NAV. However, we see that as a secondary risk factor versus the term maturity one.

Conclusion

JPI is a fixed income CEF. The fund is structured as a term one, with August 2024 seeing the liquidation of the CEF. Nuveen has put forward a proposal which would make this CEF a perpetual one, proposal which is sweetened by the reduction of management fees. After the disastrous IHIT liquidation by Invesco in 2023, we feel taking significant market risk in today's environment is not a savvy risk/reward proposal. We think JPI's long term fair value lies north of $20/share, and lower Fed Funds will bring that price back in the upcoming years if the fund is not terminated. We are of the opinion that existing shareholders should vote in favor of the conversion, or if they want a term exit then they should plan to drip out of the fund as we speak with the market in a clear risk-on mode.