Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shanye Hudson - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Dave Mosley - Chief Executive Officer

Gianluca Romano - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Thomas O’Malley - Barclays

Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas

Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt Securities

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Mark Miller - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Welcome to the Seagate Technology Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shanye Hudson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shanye Hudson

Thank you. Hello, everyone and welcome to today's call. Joining me are Dave Mosley, Seagate's Chief Executive Officer; and Gianluca Romano, our Chief Financial Officer. We posted our earnings press release and the detailed supplemental information for our December quarter results on the Investors section of our website. During today's call, we'll refer to GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP figures are reconciled to GAAP figures in the earnings press release posted on our website and included in our Form 8-K. We have not reconciled certain non-GAAP outlook measures because material items that may impact these measures are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Therefore, a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's call contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and assumptions based on the information available to us as of today and should

