Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Johnson & Johnson: Balance Growth Between MedTech And Medicine, Initiate With A 'Buy'

Jan. 24, 2024 10:20 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
577 Followers

Summary

  • Johnson & Johnson reported strong Q4 FY23 results and reaffirmed guidance for FY24, exceeding expectations.
  • The company's pharmaceutical business has the potential for 5-7% long-term growth, driven by novel therapies and made a strong presence in the oncology market.
  • The MedTech sector is expected to have stable growth, with JNJ's robust procedure growth and product innovation contributing to expansion.

Johnson & Johnson offices in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported Q4 earnings on January 23 that exceeded expectations, reaffirming guidance for FY24. The company recently spun off its consumer health subsidiary, Kenvue (KVUE), in 2023, redirecting its focus toward

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
577 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JNJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JNJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JNJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.