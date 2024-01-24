Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My 2024 Retirement Model Portfolio Yields 6% And Is Still Very Defensive

Summary

  • Retirees should consider both income and capital preservation in their portfolios. My recommended portfolio is designed to minimize volatility and maximize total return.
  • The recommended portfolio for retirees in 2024 includes a core "multi-asset fund," and six complementary holdings for diversification and boosting current income.
  • The "core-satellite" approach allows for flexibility in entering and exiting positions without affecting the overall strategy.
  • Key satellite positions in the portfolio include investment grade corporate bonds, alternative strategies, and diversified closed-end funds-of-funds.
  • The portfolio is designed with a "set it and forget it" mentality, only meant to be rebalanced quarterly.
Introduction

A coworker of mine retiring this summer stopped me to ask if I had any thoughts on the market the other day. He knows I write for Seeking Alpha regularly, so this is fairly common. We spoke at length about his concerns, and

Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny Any and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVOL LQD, TUA, TYA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

Maxlzzp
Yesterday, 8:16 AM
Expense Ratio of that portfolio? I am retired, I look for Total Return. I do not own any of the above ETFs/Funds.
du4sloop
25 Jan. 2024
A well chosen and diversified portfolio but directed at a retiree or close to retirement investor, buying equity investments even in small quantities seems very risky currently with the markets at new all time highs. One could of course layer in the but it's still an expensive starting point. Surely late in life risk management is essential and I'm uncertain that the goal of capital preservation will be met with this portfolio at this particular time.
tommiedw
25 Jan. 2024
Thanks, I always appreciate your insight, and this article even more.

Do you maybe have an ETF replacement for “Standpoint Multi-Asset Fund“ that you can recommend? I am asking since Canadian investors cannot buy US Mutual funds in our retirement accounts, but we can buy US stocks and etf’s.
John Bowman
25 Jan. 2024
@tommiedw Thanks for the read and the kind words! I'm glad you found the article useful.

I try to avoid using mutual funds in my model portfolio articles because of access, and it's unfortunate that we still haven't figured out getting Canadians access to US mutual funds (paging Mr. SEC). There's nothing quite like BLNDX, which is why I used it here.

If I had to replace BLNDX using funds available to Canadian investors, I would want to split its 40% into two:
20% HRAA.TO Horizons ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation ETF
20% UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF

This will give a similar level of diversity, "smart leverage," and risk parity to the position that I achieved with BLNDX. It's not perfect, but I hope these suggestions give you a good place to start looking further.
tommiedw
25 Jan. 2024
@John Bowman thanks! I will check it out. Regards
Reflibman
25 Jan. 2024
As a (hopefully) soon to become retiree, I’m interested in what you might recommend for holdings without dividends being reinvested.
John Bowman
25 Jan. 2024
@Reflibman Thanks for the comment and the question. This portfolio may experience some depreciation over time, but I still expect less than a traditional 60/40. You could plan to take all distributions and still be positioned well for the future.

Here is the same backtest without DRIP: www.portfoliovisualizer.com/...

If you were wanting to take less risk because of needing to take the full distributions, I would suggest replacing PCEF with a risk-off income fund like HIGH. I use it as part of my lower-risk income holdings, but the yield has been substantial so far. It is too new for me to recommend it as part of a retiree's portfolio, but I hold it personally.
seekingalpha.com/...

You could also check out my own personal income portfolio for some other ideas. In that article, I focus more on the different aspects of fixed income funds.
seekingalpha.com/...

Cheers!
Reflibman
25 Jan. 2024
@John Bowman Thank you for your post(s) and reply!
Coach Baker
25 Jan. 2024
@JohnBowman Well written thesis sprinkled with some quality positions up and down the risk and capital stack. I enjoyed reading your spin on portfolio management. Thank you
John Bowman
25 Jan. 2024
@Coach Baker Thanks for the read and the kind words. Cheers!
