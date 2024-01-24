Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Viecha - VP, IR
Elon Musk - CEO
Vaibhav Taneja - CFO
Karn Budhiraj - VP, Supply Chain
Lars Moravy - VP, Vehicle Engineering
Andrew Baglino - SVP, Powertrain & Energy

Conference Call Participants

Pierre Ferragu - New Street Research
Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley
Dan Levy - Barclays
Colin Langan - Wells Fargo

Martin Viecha

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Tesla's Fourth Quarter 2023 Q&A Webcast. My name is Martin Viecha, VP of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by Elon Musk, Vaibhav Taneja, and a number of other executives. Our Q4 results were announced at about 3.00 pm Central Time in the Update Deck we published at the same link as this webcast.

During this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in our most recent filings with the SEC. During the question-and-answer portion of today's call, please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. Please use the raise hand button to join the question queue.

But before we jump into Q&A, Elon has some opening remarks. Elon?

Elon Musk

Thank you. So the Tesla team did an incredible job in 2023. We achieved record production and deliveries of over 1.8 million vehicles in line with our official guidance. And in Q4, we were producing vehicles at an annualized run rate of almost 2 million cars a year. This is really a phenomenal achievement.

Looking at just the Fremont factory alone, we made 560,000 cars. This is a record. In fact, it's the highest output of automotive plants in

