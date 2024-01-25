My 5-Year Cannabis Investing Plan, Updated

milos-kreckovic/E+ via Getty Images

In March 2022, I wrote My 5-Year Cannabis Investing Plan. Since then, a number of commenters have requested an update, and here it is.

A long-term plan is not static. It's only useful if periodically examined and revised. As conditions change, a plan must change. In this article, I will look at my cannabis portfolio then and now, discuss the changes in the context of the plan and present the plan's latest iteration. Note that after a year, a 5-year plan becomes a new 5-year plan, not a 4-year plan.

The original 5-year plan

The original plan consisted of four main tenets:

Hold all current positions for about five years. Add to positions incrementally and slowly, with preference for the smaller positions. Sell only if there are developments that permanently damage a company's prospects. Invest in a new name only if a company demonstrates superior management capabilities. This should be a rare event.

Current portfolio (Summary)

Name 1st purchase Cost Basis Current Price Gain/loss % of portfolio Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) Mar 2021 16.64 12.75 -23% 34% InterCure (INCR) Jun 2022 5.48 1.36 -75% 5% Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) Oct 2020 13.11 8.43 -36% 30% Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) Nov 2018 13.94 7.09 -48% 29% MediPharm (OTCQB:MEDIF) Jan 2020 0.70 0.05 -93% 1% Cash 1% Click to enlarge

Current holdings (Detail)

I have continued to add to Green Thumb, to upgrade portfolio quality. Green Thumb is widely acknowledged as the best-managed and best-positioned name in the industry, with an unmatched record of performance. A combination of size, financials, and earnings puts them at the top. My most recent discussion of this excellent company can be read here.

Additions to Trulieve, another company with superior financial and managerial resources, is another quality upgrade. One of the original cannabis firms in Florida in 2018, they quickly grew to be the largest presence in the state, perhaps the most dynamic cannabis market in the country. Although their performance has stumbled since they made a push to expand geographically, they were consistently profitable before then and I believe they will be again. In addition, as Florida's most successful operator, they will benefit the most if and when adult use is legalized in the state. Readers wanting a detailed report on Trulieve's prospects can go here.

I have increased holdings of MSOS, The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, which is a proxy for the entire US industry. This gives me a stake in the largest and most dynamic market in the world.

InterCure is a small company based in Israel, which has one of the highest percentage of cannabis users in the world. As I wrote here, InterCure has several interesting characteristics not found in the US industry. They have big international ambitions, are one of very few purely foreign cannabis companies available to North American investors, and before 2023 were consistently profitable. Their future got cloudier last October when Israel declared war on Hamas. They had to close a big production facility because it is now in a war zone, and businesses all over Israel were disrupted. All those reservists called up aren't buying cannabis for the time being. The war will not go on forever (although it could take years before it is resolved) and I am hopeful that InterCure will bounce back eventually.

The underlying thesis for MediPharm discussed here is still valid. It is one of the very few pharmacological-grade cannabis plays, but unfortunately, it was years ahead of its time. The pharma-grade business has been slow to develop. MediPharm has continued to lay the groundwork for that business, however, reaching several milestones for supplying cannabis pharmaceutical products to US drug companies. They may yet be successful. I won't get most of my investment back, but it's worth so little there's no point in selling unless I need a tax loss.

Closed positions (Summary)

Closed positions Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) Advisorshares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ) MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) Goodness Growth (OTCQX:GDNSF) Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS) Click to enlarge

Closed positions (Detail)

I sold ETFs YOLO and CNBS. For a long time, most of the cannabis ETFs had very similar performance, as shown in the following chart.

There was little reason to own three, so I consolidated my ETF funds into one: MSOS. This turned out to be fortunate, as recent positive developments in the US have caused US-only MSOS to outperform the others. Once again, the investing maxim "don't bet against the United States" has proven true. As difficult as the cannabis industry is here, it's still better than anywhere else in the world.

Schwazze and MariMed were sold. Smaller companies like these will find it difficult to compete against the larger ones in the long run. It will be difficult to stand up to large companies with superior financial, technological, marketing resources, both in good times and bad.

I sold Goodness Growth, which was an acquisition arbitrage play. When the acquisition by Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF) was cancelled, the reason for owning it disappeared.

Cannabis then, cannabis now

Conditions were dismal when I wrote the original 5-year plan article in March 2022. Cannabis stocks were down 60% from the 2021 peak. Astonishingly, they gave up another 60% through the middle of 2023. This punishing monotony for stockholders reflects another sameness, that of performance among companies. Besides Green Thumb, almost no one has found the secret to profits. Headwinds, such as price compression, oversupply, illegal competition, inflation, burdensome regulation, and more have bedeviled the industry for an extended period. Some companies are now generating positive operational cash flow and (adjusted) EBITDA, but that's not much consolation when the "I" and "T" of EBITDA are a massive burden. In many ways, business conditions are the same now as then: not good.

But things are not as dismal as they might seem. More than ever, it's clear that success for the cannabis industry is tied to changes in society, including law and politics. Attitudes towards cannabis have brought us from total prohibition and harsh prison sentences not long ago to legal sales in 37 states and much more enlightened ideas about it among the general public. Now, after many false starts, we are seeing progress in what may be the most important factor in the future of the industry: removal from the DEA's list of Schedule I drugs. This will at the least unlock the ability to interact with financial institutions of all kinds and eliminate the confiscatory Section 280E taxes that prevent cannabis companies from being successful. It will also have beneficial effects under the law in other areas.

This rescheduling, along with possible progress in decriminalization, legalization, SAFE banking (and an adult-use referendum in Florida) are doorways to success. Without any progress, the industry will continue to move along at the same pace as the last few years. But progress is increasingly likely, and the sky's the limit. With the most minimal steps forward in 2023, MSOS (a proxy for US cannabis) moved from $4.85 to $9.15 in September (+88%), and $5.07 to $7.59 from November to January (+50%). Most other companies, like those in the chart below, had similarly striking gains. With further progress, we can expect similar stock price gains from a combination of investor sentiment and greatly improved performance.

Name Gain 8/29/24 to 9/15/24 Gain 10/30/24 to 1/16/2025 Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) 66% 39% Trulieve 57% 50% Cresco 162% 58% Verano 98% 44% Green Thumb 75% 68% Click to enlarge

My approach to cannabis in 2024

I will be fully invested (with the portion of my portfolio allocated to cannabis). I will own mostly the financially and operationally strongest companies. Why the strongest? Because when (not if!) cannabis is rescheduled, the industry will be changed radically, with important new challenges. A move to Schedule III puts cannabis in the same category as anabolic steroids and codeine and those substances are readily available with a prescription. Cannabis firms will have to figure out how to produce and sell products under the same stringent requirements as prescription drugs. It will be done, and the companies that benefit most will be those that have already demonstrated superior capabilities.

I will also increase my investment in MSOS. Progress on rescheduling and other areas will cause all US cannabis companies to rise, and MSOS is the best proxy for the US industry. Yes, there is progress in other countries, but it is significantly slower than here in the US.

I also plan on dedicating funds to special situations. I already own InterCure. Another special situation of interest is Glass House Brands (OTC:GLASF). A detailed analysis is beyond the scope of this article, but Blake Downer has a recent article on Glass House that's worth a read. My interest is based on Glass House is based on the following:

low cost legal producer in California (and therefore the US), which is still a huge market

well-positioned for interstate commerce in cannabis

financials moving in the right direction, indicating superior management.

Progress in cannabis can be unpredictable, slow, and ephemeral. Progress on rescheduling and other areas may not occur in 2024 no matter how likely it seems, but I believe rescheduling is inevitable. As a long-term investor, I am unconcerned about whether it will happen in 2024, 2025, or later. With the past as a guide, when it does happen investing gains of 50%, 100%, or more are likely, making cannabis a very promising investment from here on. It's important to be fully invested - now.

The 5-year plan then and now

Looking at each of the tenets of the plan:

Then : Hold all current positions for about five years.

: Hold all current positions for about five years. Now: Stay fully invested for about five years.

This was perhaps an overly confident position for an emerging industry, where it takes time to understand which companies have the best prospects. I have made numerous changes in positions for the reasons described above. The basic premise of staying fully invested remains, however. Note that after a year it doesn't become a 4-year plan, but a new 5-year plan.

Then : Add to positions incrementally and slowly, with preference for the smaller positions.

: Add to positions incrementally and slowly, with preference for the smaller positions. Now: Add to positions incrementally and slowly.

With increasing visibility in the industry, the companies where money should be allocated become clearer. Also, I favor the larger companies for the reasons given above.

Then : Sell only if there are developments that permanently damage a company's prospects.

: Sell only if there are developments that permanently damage a company's prospects. Now : Unchanged.

: Unchanged. Then : Invest in a new name only if a company demonstrates superior management capabilities. This should be a rare event.

: Invest in a new name only if a company demonstrates superior management capabilities. This should be a rare event. Now: Unchanged.

Many companies come to market with a compelling story that attracts investor dollars. They can be seductive, but in my experience, many if not most stories do not work out. I have repeatedly said that the one critical thing for sustained success is superior management, and without that, a compelling story won't work. There's certainly nothing wrong with taking a chance on a company that looks particularly intriguing, as long as it's understood that most wins in cannabis will be due to improvement in industry conditions and superior management.

Summary and conclusions

The most important takeaway from this article is that cannabis is still a long-term investment and success depends on staying the course. I have a 5-year plan to put that theme into practice. The industry is still emerging and changing, so the plan is being revised, but the portfolio is always changed with the long term in mind. This is the best way I know to avoid the harmful influence of short-term developments on investor decision-making.

The prospect of important positive changes for the industry is exciting. Investor sentiment will drive all cannabis investments higher. Announcements of new developments can occur at any time, and an announcement is all it takes to drive stock prices higher. This is why it's important to be fully invested now. Gains should eventually be followed by better sales and earnings, although that will take time.

Like everyone else, my cannabis portfolio has suffered mightily these last couple of years. There is hope that the darkest period is nearing an end and the tremendous potential of cannabis will be realized. The timing is uncertain, but a long-term perspective will help navigate the inevitable ups and downs.

