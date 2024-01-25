Aslan Alphan

Introduction

Every so often the market gives us investors a great buying opportunity to pick up shares in quality businesses. Sometimes these can be expected or unexpected. As a retiree, I now have time on my hands to look for and take advantage of those opportunities when they arise. Archer-Daniels-Midland's (NYSE:ADM) recent share price plunge offers investors a great buying opportunity right now, especially those looking for dividends. In this article I discuss why despite the recent volatility and headwinds, the dividend is well-covered and will likely continue growing for the foreseeable future.

Controversy Sales

Anyone ever heard the term "Controversy sells?" Well in this case, controversy provides us investors with a sale. Get it? On Monday, January 22nd, ADM's share price plunged more than 24% before rebounding slightly the next day.

Data by YCharts

Over the past year the stock is also down double-digits, roughly 37% significantly underperforming the broader market. Exactly a year ago, the company was trading at more than $84 a share but has since been in a constant decline. The reason for this is the nutrition segment headwinds the company has faced along with the current macro environment and geo-political issues.

Adding fuel to the fire were the recent allegations against the current Chief Financial Officer which led to an investigation and him being placed on administrative leave for certain practices & procedures regarding the nutrition segment. This ultimately led to ADM delaying Q4 earnings and withdrawing guidance for the nutrition unit. EPS for the full-year is now expected to come in lower than the estimated $7.27 a share at $6.90.

Several analysts also cut their price targets for the company which also aided in the share price decline. But in my opinion, this volatility now creates a great opportunity to pick up a quality company at a great price.

The Dividend Remains Safe

The current dividend of $0.45 remains well-covered by earnings and cash flows. Archer-Daniels-Midland is a Dividend King with a long history of paying dividends. With an annual dividend of $1.80, the earnings payout ratio would still be very conservative at just 26% if EPS came in at $6.90 for the year.

This in in lieu of an earnings decline of 22% quarter-over-quarter from $2.09 to $1.63 in Q3. Using the expected full-year earnings of $6.90, this means earnings for the fourth quarter are also expected to decline double-digits to $1.29 a share. While I do expect a decline, I think management is being conservative to manage expectations.

YTD, ADM has brought in $3.8 billion in cash from operations while paying out $700 million in dividends. With $1.1 billion in capital expenditures, the company has more than enough free cash flow to cover the dividend at $2.7 billion.

Author creation

And while cash from operations is down 19% from $4.7 billion year-over-year, the dividend is covered and will likely continue growing for the foreseeable future.

Buybacks

One reason why the dividend will likely continue growing is the buybacks the company has been doing. Year-to-date Archer-Daniels-Midland has bought back a total of $1.1 billion worth of shares. Since 2022, the company has taken roughly 3.5% of their shares off the market.

With 545 million shares outstanding according to their 10-Q, ADM only needs less than $1 billion in FCF to cover the dividend. And according to management in the last quarter, they plan to increase the pace in the upcoming quarter. With the share price plunge, that would be an even better idea but the recent headwinds may impact the plan to buy back more shares in the upcoming quarter.

The company should be conducting another dividend raise soon. Using analysts' estimates, they expect a quarterly dividend increase to $0.475 a share bringing the annual payout to $1.90. I expect an increase between $0.02 to $0.05 a share. Even if they elected for a larger increase for a $2.00 annual payout, this would only require roughly $1.1 billion FCF if shares outstanding remained the same. So, right now the dividend is well-covered and likely to continue growing.

Low Leverage

The company's balance sheet remains very healthy with a net-debt-to EBITDA of only 0.9x, down from 1.0x the year prior. At the end of Q3 the company also had liquidity of $13 billion in cash and available credit so the balance sheet is strong. This is in comparison to their largest peer, Bunge Limited (BG), who had a net-debt-to EBIDTA of 0.3x and $5.7 billion in liquidity at the end of their Q3. This gives the company financial flexibility to drive their long-term strategic agenda. It also gives them a competitive advantage in the current macro environment and allows them to pay the dividend from available cash if need be if they experience an unexpected downturn.

ADM Q3 investor presentation

Severely Undervalued

At the current price at the time of writing, ADM's P/E of less than 8x suggests the stock is severely undervalued right now. It's likely the reason why Quant currently gives the company a valuation grade of A-. Furthermore, even with analysts recently cutting their price targets, the stock still offers upside of almost 40% to their price target of $73.

Seeking Alpha

So, if you believe in the outlook of the company, now may be a great time to start or add to your position. I suspect the price will hover around here until there's more clarity on the recent allegations against their CFO and Q4 earnings.

Risk Factors

With the recent allegations, the biggest risk for the company, at least for the short-term is the nutrition segment. Investors and analysts will be keeping a close eye on the company from here forward, especially any news regarding the segment. Although this is their smallest segment and only accounted for 7% revenue in the third quarter, the uncertainty surrounding this could lead to larger headwinds in the future.

Furthermore, management stated they expect operating profit for the segment for the full year to be $600 million. But they do expect to return to growth this year. Although, with the recent headwinds, this may come in even lower, further suppressing the stock price for the foreseeable future. While I expect ADM to navigate these headwinds in the meantime, this will definitely be the main concern for investors.

Bottom Line

Despite the recent controversy, Archer-Daniels-Midland remains a strong business and I expect the company to navigate the recent headwinds while continuing its path to growth in the coming quarters. Until Q4 or updated news regarding the recent headwinds I suspect their share price will continue to trade sideways.

I think now is a perfect opportunity to buy a great company at a wonderful price as the stock offers almost 40% upside to their price target. Additionally, ADM has an A-rated balance sheet with very little debt and ample liquidity. So, even if the dividend becomes strained by a drop in earnings or free cash flow, the company can easily cover this with cash on hand for the short-term. With a P/E of 7.6x currently, now is an opportune time to catch a Dividend King on a blowout sale.