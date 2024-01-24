Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.23K Followers

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Berkley - President and CEO

Rich Baio - EVP and CFO

Bill Berkley - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Mark Hughes - Truist

Mike Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI

Ryan Tunis - Autonomous Research

Meyer Shields - KBW

Brian Meredith - UBS

Josh Shanker - Bank of America

Yaron Kinar - Jefferies

Alex Scott - Goldman Sachs

Scott Heleniak - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the W. R. Berkley Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. Today's conference call is being recorded.

The speakers' remarks may contain forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including, without limitation, beliefs, expects or estimates. We caution you that such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will, in fact, be achieved.

Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our other filings made with the SEC for a description of the business environment in which we operate and the important factors that may materially affect our results. W. R. Berkley Corporation is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the new information, future events or otherwise.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Rob Berkley. Please go ahead, sir.

Rob Berkley

Sarah, thank you very much, and good afternoon all and welcome to our fourth quarter call, and for that matter full year '23 call. In addition to me, you also have Bill

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WRB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WRB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.