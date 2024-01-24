Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kicking Around Preliminary Earnings Trends In The Consumer Space

Jan. 24, 2024 11:40 PM ETXRT, BOOT, FIVE, ZUMZ, IBUY, ONLN, EBIZ, RTH, IYC, XLY, VCR, RXI, RSPD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, IEDI, IYK, XLP, VDC, KXI, RSPS, PSL, FXG, PSCC, FSTA, ISHP, GBUY
Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
124 Followers

Summary

  • December Retail Sales were impressive, generally topping economists' estimates.
  • Three Consumer Discretionary companies provided earnings updates earlier this month.
  • Spotting key volatility catalysts on the calendar is key ahead of the retail reporting season next month.

Man holding shopping basket with bread and milk groceries in supermarket

coldsnowstorm

Never bet against the American consumer. That's what so many pundits say, and the December Retail Sales report put out by the US Census Bureau last Wednesday underscored strength in spending to wrap up 2023.[1]

Both the headline

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
124 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XRT--
SPDR® S&P Retail ETF
BOOT--
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
FIVE--
Five Below, Inc.
ZUMZ--
Zumiez Inc.
IBUY--
Amplify Online Retail ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.