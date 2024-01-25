Funtay

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) has continued to report production that has exceeded expectations, primarily due to the outperformance of its newer wells. This well outperformance has been a consistent theme with its 2023 production results and helps boost the value of the company.

Vital has also significantly deleveraged with its various acquisitions and now should be able to reduce its leverage to 1.0x or under by the end of 2024. It has increased its share count to around 36 million, but I now estimate that Vital's shares are worth $66 per share at long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub gas.

Compared to my look at Vital in early November, Vital's estimated value has increased by $3 per share due to its well outperformance. I had noted at that time that continued well outperformance was a potential factor for a valuation increase.

Acquisition Of Working Interests

Vital announced in December that it acquired additional working interests in producing Henry wells for total consideration of $55 million. This consideration was paid in shares, including 627,000 common shares and 595,000 shares of 2.0% cumulative mandatorily convertible preferred shares. With conversion of the preferred shares, Vital will have approximately 36 million outstanding common shares.

Vital is gaining 24% additional working interest in 45 producing wells, and it estimates this will boost its 2024 production by around 1,400 BOEPD (57% oil), resulting in $20 million in additional 2024 free cash flow (at $72 WTI oil and $2.50 Henry Hub natural gas).

Free cash flow per year from this acquisition is likely to decline in future years since the acquisition involved increased working interest in producing wells and production from those wells will go down over time.

The acquisition does help Vital deleverage a bit due to it being paid for with shares.

Vital's Q4 2023 Results

Vital reported strong Q4 2023 production results that exceeded its prior guidance. It was expected to average 101,800 BOEPD to 105,800 BOEPD in Q4 2023 and ended up averaging approximately 113,400 BOEPD. This was 9% above its guidance midpoint and was mostly due to the outperformance of Vital's recent wells. Around 13% of the increased production (compared to guidance midpoint) was due to "earlier-than-expected closing dates for previously announced transactions and the acquisition of additional working interests during the quarter". The other 87% was due to the well outperformance.

Vital's Q4 2023 oil production also exceeded expectations at around 52,800 barrels of oil per day, compared to guidance for 47,900 to 50,900 barrels of oil per day. Vital's oil production was 7% above its guidance midpoint, with 78% of that increase being due to well outperformance.

Vital incurred $190 million in capital expenditures (excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures) during the quarter, in line with (albeit at the high end) its guidance range of $175 million to $190 million.

Updated 2024 Outlook

I am now modeling Vital's 2024 results with 120,000 BOEPD in total production, including 58,000 barrels per day in oil production. This is a roughly 6% increase in total production and 4% increase in oil production from Vital's prior estimate of 2024 production, proforma for its recent working interest acquisition.

The increase assumes that there is continued well outperformance (both from its 2023 wells and its 2024 wells), but the modeled 2024 production volumes are still a slight decrease from Vital's Q4 2023 production (proforma for a full quarter of production from its acquisitions).

At current strip (of roughly $74 WTI oil and $2.70 Henry Hub natural gas), I project that Vital can generate $1.896 billion in revenues after hedges in 2024.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 21,170,000 $74.50 $1,577 NGLs 11,088,700 $14.50 $161 Natural Gas 69,247,800 $1.70 $118 Hedge Value $40 Total Revenue $1,896 Click to enlarge

This leads to an expectation that Vital can generate $354 million in free cash flow at current strip prices in 2024. This is slightly more than what I had previously modeled for Vital, reflecting the impact of the well outperformance and its recent acquisition of additional working interests. This more than offsets the impact of weaker commodity prices (compared to early November expectations) on Vital's projected free cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $333 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $121 Marketing and Transportation $53 Cash G&A $75 Interest $160 Capital Expenditures $800 Total Expenses $1,542 Click to enlarge

This free cash flow should help reduce Vital's net debt to under $1.3 billion by the end of 2024, leaving it with leverage of under 1.0x.

Notes On Valuation

Vital now has approximately 36 million outstanding shares, including the effect of converting its preferred shares. Due to its continued strong well performance (and the resulting impact on my projections for Vital's 2024 production), I have increased my estimated value for Vital's shares to $66 per share (from $63 per share). This assumes that commodity prices average $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas in the long run.

Conclusion

Vital's deleveraging acquisitions and its strong well performance have significantly improved its debt situation. Vital's 2030 notes are trading above par and yielding approximately 8.4% to maturity.

The deleveraging has come at the cost of a significantly increased share count, but Vital looks capable of generating nearly $10 per share in free cash flow in 2024 now despite relatively weak natural gas prices.

Vital has also made lots of progress in terms of increasing its oil-weighted inventory, although it would not be surprising if Vital continued to make acquisitions in 2024.

Overall, I believe that Vital's shares are now worth around $66 per share based on long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas now.