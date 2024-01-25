Aitor Diago/Moment via Getty Images

Overview

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund launched in May 20, 2020. I mention this because I think the timing of the creation of the fund helped boost its popularity. Following the initial covid crash in March of 2020, incomes were suppressed because businesses were closed and people couldn't go to work. Hence, the shift to income oriented investments grew and funds like JEPI offered a convenient solution.

If you head over to r/JEPI on Reddit, you'll see people of all age groups asking whether or not JEPI is a good investment choice. I don't think this fund is for everyone though and I will discuss why. The investment objective of this fund is to generate current income while maintaining the potential for capital appreciation. It pursues this goal through an actively managed portfolio of equity securities. Additionally, the fund employs equity linked note and sells call options with exposure to the S&P 500 Index.

Before you dive any deeper, let me be clear: This is only a sell rating for those who do not need the income right now. When I say accumulation phase, I am referring to the period during which an investor actively contributes money to their investment portfolio with the goal of building wealth over time. Typically, this phase occurs during one's working years. This does not apply to those who are already retired and now depend on income from their portfolio.

Strategy

The fund prioritizes income while also providing a chance to experience some capital appreciation. The fund invests in mostly US large cap stocks and at least 80% of the assets are invested this way. The remaining 20% of the fund may be used to selling options. Specifically, covered call options, which adds a layer of complexity but helps create the high level of distribution.

To make it more complicated, JEPI does their covered call option selling through ELNs (Equity Linked Notes). While I still sometimes struggle to fully grasp how these funds work, from what I understand is that ELNs are notes issued by certain entities like banks or broker-dealers, to provide a return that's based on the performance of an underlying instrument. In the case JEPI, these notes are derivatives designed to be based off the S&P 500 Index and written call options.

When the Fund purchases an ELN, it receives recurring cash flow from the premiums obtained by selling call options. However, selling call options limits the Fund's potential profit from any increase in the market value of the underlying benchmark or ETF beyond a certain point. I would recommend reading the prospectus several times to get a better understanding.

Portfolio & Performance

The ETF is diversified in sector but has a majority weight leaning towards tech. The fund invests in large cap stocks and they receive the dividends from these companies. This is the straight forward part I previously mentioned where at least 80% of the assets in the fund will be used in this way. Even though its underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY), JEPI has still offered solid returns over the last few years. Most of the return comes from distribution of course, so you won't see much capital appreciation here in a normal market.

Since the focus here is income, let's compare the performance of JEPI's dividend to some other funds. We only have about 4 years of price performance for JEPI but we can compare some other metrics. The group we will compare are:

Schwab's Dividend ETF (SCHD) iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

If you are looking for a growing stream of dividend income over time, you are better off with any of these alternatives. The alternatives all offer diversification, a high yield, and a growing stream of income. JEPI's dividend varies based on the volatility of the market. In terms of dividend growth, it's no surprise that SCHD takes the win with a 5 year dividend CAGR of over 13%. JEPI has had some stellar growth on a 3 year time period but once again, this is usual and likely because of the volatile markets following the Covid recovery. I'm willing to bet that in another 5 years, these other funds will have a higher level of dividend growth consistency.

To no surprise, SPY has the highest total return since the inception of JEPI. In total return JEPI managed to outperform HDV. However, in normal market conditions when volatility isn't as strong, I would not expect the same results.

Dividend

Part of the appeal for JEPI is that they pay monthly distributions. The current dividend yield sits around 8.3% but your dividend income may vary based on how volatile the market is. This means that one month it may distribute a higher payout and another it may distribute a much lower one. Since the majority of the income comes from the premiums of selling options, the fund is dependent on the volatility of the market so payments will naturally fluctuate. When the market is volatile, the premiums on options cost more because there's a higher range of prices that can be hit in a given time. When the volatility is low, they earn less.

Looking at the historical data, we can already see this play out. During the high volatility period between 2020 - 2022, we saw the yield reach as high as 13%. Now that markets are not as volatile, the yield has come down to about 8.4%, where the fund originally aimed to have the yield.

I think the dividend here is best utilized by the retired investor. I assume that any retired investor would prefer to have a steady flow of dividend income if they depend on to cover the day-to-day expenses. Therefore, JEPI's dividend is best complimented in a portfolio of other more consistent paying assets. I do not think it's wise to make JEPI a large piece of your portfolio because of its unpredictability.

Tax Drag

As previously mentioned, the majority of the dividend is coming from option selling. Therefore, you are likely to be taxed at ordinary rates. As a result, investors in funds like JEPI may experience a higher tax liability on their distributions. This tax drag can erode the overall returns on the investment, reducing the after-tax income for investors. See for yourself: look at the table below and how much the taxes lower your return over time.

In contrast, qualified dividends enjoy lower tax rates, providing investors with a more tax-efficient income stream. The disparity in tax treatment underscores the importance of considering the tax implications when evaluating investment options, as it directly impacts the net returns that investors ultimately receive.

When Does JEPI Make Sense?

In my opinion there are very few scenarios where it makes sense to hold JEPI. One of the only scenarios where I think it makes sense is if you are already retired. You can argue that an investment in JEPI may be better than a fixed income investment because of the higher yield and the possible capital appreciation. Another scenario would be if you are building a very diverse portfolio of dividend paying assets. If you use JEPI to compliment a portfolio of more tax advantaged holdings, then it may make sense in combination.

If you're an investor with 20+ years to go in your investing journey, I do not think it makes sense to hold JEPI. If you are younger and absolutely need to have some income, then the best case here would be to hold JEPI in a tax advantaged account such as an IRA (individual retirement account). With JEPI, you are actively limiting the upside that you can see in your portfolio. In short, if you think the market goes up over time, then you are betting against yourself by holding JEPI.

Like I said in the beginning of this article, JEPI does not make sense for investors in the accumulation phase of their life. I love having a huge stream of income produced from my investments, but I just don't see the argument here for people in the beginning of their journey.

Takeaway

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF emerged at the right time but its suitability varies based on individual financial objectives. Created to generate current income with potential capital appreciation, JEPI employs an active strategy involving US large-cap stocks, covered call options through equity-linked notes, and monthly distributions yielding around 8.3%. While the fund appeals to retirees seeking a steady income stream, its reliance on market volatility introduces unpredictability, suggesting it should be a modest component in a diversified portfolio.

Investors in the accumulation phase may find JEPI less advantageous due to its potential limitation on long-term growth. Additionally, the tax inefficiency associated with ordinary income tax rates on option-selling dividends underscores the importance of considering tax implications when evaluating this fund.