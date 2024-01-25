The Strong Case For Quality Plus Value

Olivier Le Moal

By Evgeny Dunaevsky

Investing in high-quality companies at fair values made billionaires of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. That formula, we find, still holds true.

Value investing - the art of picking stocks at attractive prices relative to a company’s intrinsic worth - can take many forms.

Some investors primarily focus on companies trading at deep discounts to their book value, while others look for promising companies trading at fair prices relative to their financial prospects.

That second approach - which we’ll call “value plus quality” - made good sense to Benjamin Graham, often called the “father of value investing.”

It also rang true with two of Graham’s greatest students, Warren Buffett and the late Charlie Munger, who applied a similar formula to build Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) into an $800 billion juggernaut.

"Forget what you know about buying fair businesses at wonderful prices,” Munger used to say. “Instead, buy wonderful businesses at fair prices."

Despite the allure of finding companies trading at deep discounts (and with perhaps little regard for their true earnings potential), we continue to believe in the value-plus-quality approach.

To gauge its abiding relevance in the recent environment, we examined the returns of the MSCI USA Value Index during the period from December 31, 2012 to December 31, 2023.

Using a propriety quality score, we split the index into a high-quality segment and a low-quality segment, with each half comprising 50% of the total market cap of the index.

We ranked companies by their equally-weighted average scores with respect to four quality metrics:

Gross Profit/Total Assets. Higher is better: We believe higher-quality companies tend to have more efficient operations.

Higher is better: We believe higher-quality companies tend to have more efficient operations. External Financing/Total Assets. Lower is better: We prefer companies that distribute capital rather than raise ever more of it.

Lower is better: We prefer companies that distribute capital rather than raise ever more of it. Earnings Quality. Higher is better: We favor companies that can efficiently convert net earnings to cash flow. Specifically, we rank binary earnings yield (assigning a “1” if positive, a “0” if negative) + binary cash flow yield + the percentile of [cash flow yield - earnings yield].

Higher is better: We favor companies that can efficiently convert net earnings to cash flow. Specifically, we rank binary earnings yield (assigning a “1” if positive, a “0” if negative) + binary cash flow yield + the percentile of [cash flow yield - earnings yield]. Shares Outstanding Today/Shares Outstanding Last Year. Lower is better: All else equal, we consider companies that buy back shares - a form of dividend - to be of higher quality than those that continue to issue them. (This measure works hand-in-hand with the external financing ratio above.)

During that 11-year period, we found that companies that met our quality criteria within the top half of our distribution outperformed the low-quality half by a compelling 1.57% per year.*

Yet more evidence, we believe, that the synergy of value and quality remains a powerful guide for investors seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns.

*Past performance is not indicative of future results. Nothing herein constitutes a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2024 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

