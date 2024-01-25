benedek/E+ via Getty Images

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) is an American land developer and home builder focused on the suburbs of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

I recommended the company's stock last February 2023. Since then, the stock has appreciated almost 60%. Since 2020, the stock has gained more than 200%.

For most followers of the name, the company is attractive based on its assets, mainly the landbank it owns in New Mexico. In my case, I liked that aspect of the company but sustained my valuation on the company's recurring capacity to produce earnings.

The reason for that approach to valuation was that I could not personally check the fair value of the company's assets. Therefore, if the company produced sufficient recurring earnings, I could enjoy the earnings while leaving the asset realization as a pure upside and not as a source of thesis risk.

In this article, I review the company's operations since last year, which have moved relatively in line with what could have been expected, given the context. However, after so much appreciation, I find that the company's shares are not attractive anymore, based on the same valuation approach used last year. The company's recurring earnings capacity is substantially the same but now trades at a much higher price, removing the opportunity.

A year with not so many changes

AMREP's fiscal year ends on April 30th. Therefore, when I wrote my first article on the company, I had access to info up to 1H23 and now up to 1H24.

The calendar year has proved uneventful for the company, performing approximately in line with what I had expected.

Revenues and margins in line: In my article, I expected AMREP to post revenues averaging $50 million and a combined gross margin of 30%, to justify the then $70 million market cap the company had. The figures above are illustrative because I was considering only recurring parts of the business (land and home sales), and the figures below include non-recurring sales, too.

Data by YCharts

Cyclicality: Given the cyclicality of the company's real estate business and the increase in interest rates, calendar 2023 would not be as good as calendar 2022. This weakness was noticeable in a decrease in revenue in 1H24, now more in line with a $40 million run rate.

Also, the company started accumulating unsold houses and commercial buildings, now in the order of $7.8 million in costs, part of which it is leasing to tenants. By FY23 end, the company had significantly reduced its home-building activity to less than 20 houses.

However, given AMREP's strong financial position, the company has been able to continue investing. By 1H24, the company's plans include 40 homes in development and two commercial buildings for 6 thousand square feet.

The cyclicality in revenues and aggregate gross margins is something to be expected and does not represent a deviation. At some point in the future, the company should post more sales, which are in part being built today via investment in house building and land developments.

One-time items: There have been some one-time items below operating income that could have confounded some investors, especially if they did not read the fine print.

The company sold some assets in Colorado for a one-time gain of $1.8 million, posted as other income. Further, it received $14 million in NOLs tax loss carryforwards, a non-cash items that is still valuable to protect cash taxes in the future for a total of up to $60 million in profits. Finally, the company solved most of its DB pension plan strategy by purchasing an annuity, which required posting an accrual loss of $7 million on the plan's net assets.

These are interesting items, especially not having a DB pension risk, and protecting $14 million in cash taxes, but still, the items won't repeat (accrue) in the future.

Data by YCharts

Revisiting the valuation

Again, valuing AMREP based on its assets requires significant deep research and probably some money to access specialized data sources. I cannot provide that level of research, and I believe that investors should do their own work and, therefore, not trust someone who says they checked the sources unless it's very trustworthy.

That is why I prefer the income approach to valuing AMREP. It's not that I'm questioning the validity of other investors' claims, but I cannot go and check them on my own. Remember, there is no loss in missing a good investment; all losses (for long-only retail investors) come from picking losing investments. That's what I focus on avoiding losers, even at the expense of missing some winners.

Based on that, the main change to last year's thesis is including the tax carryforwards. If we want a 10% cash flow yield on the current $110 million in the company's market cap, we are looking at $11 million per year of profits, free of (cash) taxes for the first $60 million. Add back the $6 million SG&A run rate the company is running today (up from $5.5 million last year) to $17 million. This leads to $56 million in revenues, attained only after large land sales during the property boom in 2021/22. After the tax benefit is used, the revenue requirement grows to $69 million per year.

I believe the company could potentially post $56 and $69 million in revenues, especially during peaks in the real estate cycle (or years when it decides to sell a lot of land). However, I am less sure it can do so across the cycle average. Further, it means that we are buying something that is only fairly valued if some positive developments happen and not otherwise. The margin of safety is now gone.

For that reason, I prefer to wait on AMREP. I believe the company will continue performing as averaged across the cycle, and maybe, at some point, it will become cheap again.