Moussa81

Earnings season can be a great time to pick up bargains, as the market tends to give knee-jerk reactions to quarterly profit announcements This creates opportunities for value and income investors who don't mind bearing short-term uncertainty for long-term results. This brings me to Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), whose share price dropped by 5.5% on lower-than-expected EPS during the fourth quarter.

I last covered KMB here a while back in April of 2022 with a 'Buy' rating, citing its moat-worthy characteristics and potential rebound from supply chain issues. While the supply chain has bounced back since then, cost inflation has pressured the bottom line, causing the stock to largely trade sideways since my last piece. This is reflected by KMB's 0.3% total return since my last piece (6% price decline) compared to the 9.5% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

As shown below KMB has also lagged over the past 12 months with a 12% share price decline compared to a 21% rise in SPY.

KMB vs. SPY 1-Yr Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

In this article, I provide an update on the stock with consideration to its recent Q4 results and discuss why investors should be interested in this value stock for income and long-term potential at the current valuation, so let's get started!

Why KMB?

Kimberly-Clark may not be a household name, but many of its brands are certainly well known. This includes many consumer staples such as Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Kotex, and Pull-ups, to name a few. KMB has also been around for 150 years and has a presence in 175 countries with No. 1 or 2 share position in 70 of those countries.

Despite what KMB's recent share price may suggest, it's actually grown its top line by a substantial amount, from the $18 to $18.5 billion range in 2018-2019 to $20.4 billion as of the trailing 12 months, as shown below.

YCharts

Notably, KMB scores an A+ grade for Profitability. While its Gross Margin remains on par with the sector average despite recent YoY improvements, KMB demonstrates operating leverage through lower-than-peer average SG&A costs. This is reflected by its robust EBITDA and Net Income margins of 18.1% and 8.6%, respectively, which sit well above the sector average, as shown below. Moreover, share repurchases have pushed KMB's ROE into the triple digits, as shown below.

Seeking Alpha

KMB continued its track record of top line growth during the most recent fourth quarter, with net sales of $5.0 billion, reflecting 3% YoY organic growth. This was driven by 3% growth in North America, and encouraging growth outside of NA, which saw 5% growth. As shown below, price increases and favorable mix more than offset volume declines, and Personal Care and K-C Professional were bright spots for the company in full year 2023.

Investor Presentation

Also encouraging, higher supply chain efficiency and pricing drove gross margin up by 210 basis points to 34.9%. As shown below, this follows a trend of rising gross margin since the first quarter of 2022, with GM now sitting at virtually the same pre-pandemic level of 35.0%.

Investor Presentation

Despite encouraging top-line growth, operating profit declined by 6% YOY, driven by operating cost hyperinflation in some markets outside the US, higher taxes, and currency headwinds from a strong US Dollar. This pressured the bottom line, as reflected by the 2% YoY decline in adjusted EPS during the fourth quarter to $1.51. While the slight YoY decline in adjusted EPS during Q4 is disappointing, it's worth noting that KMB's full year 2023 adjusted EPS did rise by a robust 17% to $6.57.

Moreover, management has guided for continued growth in 2024, with revenue expected to grow in the low-to-mid single digit percent. Plus, supply chain normalization is believed to be largely achieved already and in the rear view mirror, and new products could be a growth driver going forward. This is supported by the following comment during this week's earnings call, noting product innovation as follows:

Our commercial execution is much stronger and more integrated than at any point in the company's history. We've enhanced and scaled our innovation and product technologies. We've pivoted toward a digital-first brand paradigm, focused on building ongoing relationships with our consumers. As a result, new product launches in the past three years represented 54% of 2023 net sales in our Consumer businesses and contributed more than 70% of our incremental organic growth in 2023. In Personal Care, we have more than doubled the rate innovation was delivering for us as recently as 2021. In addition, more than 75% of our top 25 projects are now being scaled globally. This level of innovation has helped mitigate the volume and mix impact, and in many cases helped facilitate, the revenue realization we've driven over the past two years. We're moving faster and with greater confidence because we now have leading-edge commercial tools to take more informed actions and capitalize on our innovative products.

Meanwhile, KMB continues to carry a strong balance sheet with an 'A' credit rating from S&P and a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.8x, sitting comfortably below the 3.0x mark generally considered safe by ratings agencies. As shown below, leverage has come down significantly over the past 2 years, and now sits at the pre-pandemic level.

Investor Presentation

Importantly for income investors, KMB is a Dividend King with 52 years of consecutively raising the dividend. Along with the earnings release, KMB also raised the quarterly dividend by 3.4% to $1.22, equating to a forward dividend yield of 4.1%. The new dividend rate is also well- covered by an 74% payout ratio based on 2023 adjusted EPS of $6.57. As shown below, KMB's dividend yield currently sits on the high end of its 10-year range.

(Note: The following chart shows TTM Yield. Forward Yield is 4.1%)

YCharts

Risks to KMB include potential for macroeconomic pressures in the U.S. and globally, as this could result in consumers downtrading to store brands at lower price points. In addition, KMB operates in a competitive space with the likes of Procter & Gamble (PG), which could take market share away should KMB fall behind in innovation and marketing. Plus, continued hyperinflation in some markets could continue to pressure margins and bottom- line profitability.

Considering all the above, I continue to see value in KMB at the current price of $118 with a TTM PE of 18.0. While this isn't particularly cheap, it does sit at the low end of the 18x to 20x long-term valuation range for what I consider to be fair for moat-worthy consumer staples companies with familiar brands that resonate with households. In addition, analysts expect an average 6.5% annual EPS growth rate over the next 3 years, which when combined with the 4.1% dividend yield could produce slightly better returns than the 9-10% long-term annual return of the S&P 500.

Lastly, KMB trades at a meaningful discount to other consumer staples stocks with an EV/EBITDA of 13.5. As shown below, this compares favorably to the 16.5 of Procter & Gamble, 21.1 of Church & Dwight (CHD), 18.4 of Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and 21.0 of Clorox (CLX).

KMB vs. Peers EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, Kimberly-Clark has shown resilience and growth potential even in the face of challenges such as inflation and currency headwinds. With a diverse portfolio of trusted brands, a focus on innovation and digital-first strategies, and a strong balance sheet, KMB presents an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors.

Additionally, KMB's consistent and growing dividend make it an appealing option for income investors. Despite potential risks, KMB's discounted valuation compared to its peers further adds to its investment appeal. Overall, I see value in KMB at its current price especially after the recent drop and believe it has the potential for steady growth and returns in the long run. As such, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on KMB stock.