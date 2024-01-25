Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VTWO: Avoid Vanguard's Low-Quality Russell 2000 Index ETF

Summary

  • VTWO is a low-cost Russell 2000 Index ETF with a 0.10% expense ratio and nearly $8 billion in assets. Unfortunately, it's also low-quality, and its valuation ratios are misleading.
  • P/E ratios for ETFs exclude non-profitable stocks, and they make up 25% of VTWO. Adding them back in results in a weighted average P/E that exceeds Russell 1000 Index ETFs.
  • Less popular ETFs like XSVM and CALF are gaining traction. These funds emphasize two or more factors (value, quality, and momentum). They've outperformed VTWO by 3% per year since 2017.
  • Regardless of which factors you favor, there's substantial evidence that suggests the Russell 2000 Index is flawed, so I've assigned a "sell" rating to VTWO and IWM, iShares' equivalent.
Investment Thesis

This article will detail two reasons for my "sell" recommendation for the Vanguard Russell 2000 Index ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO). The first reason is that VTWO is less discounted than other analysts suggest, and it relates to the

