sl-f/iStock via Getty Images

Founded in 2011, Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) rode the wave of smart home security to a high-profile IPO in 2018, but competition and slower market adoption chipped away at its initial hype. While ARLO boasts integrations with smart home systems and a loyal user base, the stock‘s performance has been lackluster, reflecting these challenges.

ARLO reached an all-time high of $22 in August 2018, and despite a few rebounds over the next two years, its stock price had steadily fallen since IPO. Recently, we saw a significant rebound in 2023 where ARLO has delivered a 1-year return of +130% to date. Its share price went from $3.9 in January 2023 to around $9 per share today.

I initiate my ARLO coverage with a neutral rating. Despite the presence of some catalysts that may deliver a potential upside of 9.7% from the current level based on my target price model, I believe that the risk may still outweigh the expected return.

Catalyst

I have identified some potential catalysts for ARLO that may improve its fundamentals and drive share performance into 2024.

First, I expect higher-margin Services revenue to continue gaining more shares in the revenue mix to drive up overall gross margin. Secondly, I believe that ARLO may continue keeping marketing expenses down due to the still uncertain customer demand environment throughout 2024, maintaining elevated operating margins. Finally, though launched only recently, I’m of the view that the introduction of the Total Security could be a strong catalyst for ARLO to drive not only its top-line growth, but also bottom line.

Despite the significantly weaker revenue growth over the past year due to the weaker macro environment, ARLO seems to have done well in improving its profitability, cash flow generation, and operating performance.

Profit margin quarterly (YCharts)

In addition to gross margin expanding from somewhere 24% - 27% two years ago to being relatively steady between 30% - 35% level today, net profit margin has improved considerably throughout 2023. At -0.86% in Q3 2023, it was pretty much already at a breakeven point.

FCF quarterly (YCharts)

Looking at the FCF generation in 2023, we also see a similar improvement. ARLO has been able to generate steady and positive FCF throughout the whole year, the best yearly outlook we have seen in the past five years.

IS snapshot (10-Q)

The main drivers of ARLO’s improved profitability have been the gross margin expansion due to the increasing share of higher-margin Services revenue and the significant drop in Sales and Marketing expenses due to the suspension of the company’s brand awareness campaign. In 2024, I believe that ARLO may continue to maintain these trends.

Given the still uncertain consumer demand environment at least until the end of the year, I believe that scaling back expensive awareness-type marketing campaigns would be a sensible move, and it is my view that ARLO will likely continue doing so unless there’s a strategic reason.

Meanwhile, I believe that the currently lower product pricing structure would also remain, likely as part of promotional activity that compensates for lower marketing spend, suggesting that Product revenue growth may continue to be flat YoY, with higher-margin Services revenue gaining greater share in the revenue mix and expanding gross margin.

Furthermore, as I touched on briefly at the start of this section, I consider the launch of the Total Security subscription plan as a potential game changer for ARLO in an increasingly challenging consumer demand environment. In a nutshell, the Total Security subscription plan is unique in that it offers customers a monthly subscription plan that provides access to the essential services with devices included. Effectively, it allows customers to “finance” device purchases through monthly installments, effectively taking away upfront costs:

This morning, to further bring down the barrier of entry, Arlo launched our new total security subscription offerings in partnership with a firm, which combines hardware and service solutions into a single, low monthly payment. Pricing for this package starts at just $9.99 per month, including professional monitoring and dramatically lowers the cost of entry for consumers in the need of a Security Solution.

Source: Q3 earnings call.

In the best case scenario, I would also expect this new plan to bring in a significant increase in product adoptions in the Americas - where its launching partner Affirm (AFRM) is operating - resulting in overall top-line growth acceleration from Product and Services revenue growth. Today, the Americas remains the largest segment for ARLO.

Risk

I believe that ARLO remains a high-risk opportunity. In particular, I continue to be open to the possibility of ARLO being priced to perfection at this point, especially considering the past year’s outperformance.

revenue growth quarterly (YCharts)

While ~1.7x P/S multiple generally seems like an attractive valuation, ARLO’s growth has been lackluster in recent times. Even today, I believe that we remain in a weak growth environment with seemingly declining market interests in the smart home market.

comparable co (own analysis)

I continue to see relatively subdued recent revenue growth in standalone competitors in the similar space, such as Alarm.com (ALRM), Resideo (REZI), and Universal Electronics (UEIC). It is also interesting to see how the price returns of these stocks over the past five years have been unattractive, suggesting that the broader enthusiasm in the smart home market might have been short-lived and in decline.

Nonetheless, ARLO seems to have received the most market attention as of late despite not having anything more substantial in terms of fundamentals. With a TTM P/S of ~1.7x, ARLO today trades at a premium to its 3-year and 5-year median P/S already, suggesting a stronger growth expectation going forward.

This means that ARLO’s success in unlocking growth acceleration in the current environment should reward the stock with a multiple expansion from the current level. However, given the already-elevated P/S today, I believe that ARLO’s failure to deliver on its key growth plan - the Total Subscription plan - may result in a high risk of a major correction.

Valuation / Pricing

My 1-year target price for ARLO is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs. bear scenarios:

Bull scenario (70% probability) assumptions - ARLO to deliver FY 2023 revenue of $495 million, a 1% YoY growth, at the highest end of the guidance. I also project ARLO to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $528 million, the average of analysts’ estimates, realizing a YoY growth acceleration to 6.7%. I assume forward P/S to expand to 2.1x from where it is currently trading, as the growing share of higher-margin Services revenue should warrant a higher valuation premium, in our view. Bear scenario (30% probability) assumptions - ARLO to deliver FY 2023 revenue of $485 million, down -1.1% YoY, at the lowest end of the guidance. I also project ARLO to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $513 million, the lowest end of analysts’ estimates, realizing a YoY growth acceleration to 6%. I also expect P/S to see a slight contraction to 1x.

target price model - own analysis (own analysis)

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $9.87 per share, suggesting a 9.7% potential upside from the current price level of $9.

Despite the upside, I remain wary of the relatively higher risk level. It is also important to note that my price target analysis has already leaned towards the bullish scenario, given the 70% probability I assigned to it. Nonetheless, 9.7% 1-year upside is less ideal for me. For now, I give the stock a neutral rating and conclude that the stock does not provide enough upside for the risk.

Conclusion

Once a high-flying smart home security darling, ARLO has seen its hype fade due to competition and slow market adoption. Despite boasting loyal users and recent innovation, its stock has steadily fallen since its 2018 IPO. While 2023 brought a surge, I remain cautious, as I feel that the potential risks outweighing the limited upside expected.