Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CDL: Investment Process Produces A Mixed Bag Of Good And Bad Holdings

The Value Hunter profile picture
The Value Hunter
1 Follower

Summary

  • VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF offers a rules-based approach that bridges active and passive management.
  • The ETF's investment process may result in betting on both good and bad sectors, potentially leading to so-so returns in 2024.
  • A company's past 12-month profitability is essential to CDL's selection process.
  • Use of a stock's price volatility to weight portfolio positions aims to reduce CDL's overall risk.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Value Hunter as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

colorful leather handbags for sale

mkistryn/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

The Value Hunter profile picture
The Value Hunter
1 Follower
Value and growth each have their place in investing. But what investors don't often realize is how cyclical the relationship between value stocks and growth stocks can be. For instance, The Russell 3000 Value index consistently outperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index on a 10-year rolling total basis from 2000 through 2012. Since that time, growth stocks have dominated, led by the Magnificent 7/FAANG stocks. That was then and this is now.Value Hunter is a Seeking Alpha page written by Stephanie Guglielmo. Steph's story is unique in the investment industry. Her career began in the 1990s, when value investing was in its "golden era." During that time, she developed extensive investment experience on both the buy-side and sell-side across a variety of industries. Her true passion as an investor is valuing companies of all market cap sizes: micro, small, mid, large. Steph is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and earned an MBA in Finance from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.But there's one other thing: Steph took a "little career break" - 21 years, in fact. She spent that time raising her children while continuing to be a student of the markets, focusing on her own family's portfolio.But as any parent can understand, once the kids are out on their own, it is time for Mom to reunite with her professional passion. For Steph, that means she is now once again devoted to presenting investment research that takes the traditional essentials of value investing, but incorporates the realities of modern markets.Value Hunter aims to:1. Identify ETFs and stocks that meet our criteria for long-term value investments. That includes a combination of traditional fundamental analysis, quantitative inputs, rigorous assessment of company, industry, sector and macro realities, and a long-term timeliness factor using technical analysis.2. Provide clear, easy to understand commentary. Importantly, these are our opinions, nothing more and nothing less. We are not fiduciaries, investment advisors or money managers. We are providers of research that helps investors decide for themselves whether to consider any part of our thought process. But what we do provide is a process, one developed and evolved over our combined decades of real-world, professional experience.3. A passion for going beyond the "usual suspects." While some of our research is devoted to household names in the ETF and stock realms, Value Hunter's added dimension is a willingness and ability to scout, assess and report on the vast majority of ticker symbols that most analysts ignore. After all, value is rarely obvious! It takes work to develop confidence. Informed, intelligent, process-driven analysis and selection, not buzz words, hype and SEO-driven "research" is not what investors truly seek.4. Be devoted to education and community, through active response and discussion with SA subscribers through the comments section. We aim to respond to every thoughtful comment and question posed in that arena.Your thoughts, feedback and opinions are welcome at all times. Thanks for joining in the never-ending hunt for value!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CDL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CDL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CDL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.