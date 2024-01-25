Buy The Dip: 2 High Yields Getting Way Too Cheap

z1b

Many dividend stocks (SCHD) have dipped in early 2024 after experiencing a strong "Santa Claus" rally in late 2023 due to volatile market expectations about the timing and magnitude of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024.

While it appeared that the Fed was all but declaring victory over inflation in its last meeting of 2023, recent hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest that the Fed may not cut rates as soon or as deeply as the markets were previously anticipating. This tone, supported by U.S. economic data indicating that inflation is remaining stubbornly above the Fed's target as well as a steady labor and consumer demand environment, has impacted market expectations, leading to a rise in Treasury yields which in turn diminished the attractiveness of many dividend stocks, particularly in sectors like utilities (XLU), REITs (VNQ), and materials and miners (GDX).

That being said, I believe that the Fed is still likely to cut interest rates this year and that the higher-for-longer narrative is unlikely to be correct for the following reasons:

Rising corporate bankruptcies and trillions of dollars in maturing corporate and commercial real estate debt over the next several years could pressure the Fed to cut rates to avoid a severe recession.

Political pressure from increasing interest expense on U.S. debt and the upcoming election year might compel the Fed to cut rates.

Important indicators such as the Yield Curve model and the State Coincidence Index model also point to a possible recession.

Most importantly, the Fed's preferred inflation metric, PCE, is running below its 2% target over the past six months, and record-high consumer credit card debt suggests a peak in consumer spending is near.

As a result, I think it is a highly opportune time to buy the dip in quality dividend stocks. In this article, I will highlight two of some of my favorite opportunities right now:

#1. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Stock

NTR is the world's largest crop nutrient company, formed from the merger of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan and Agrium in 2018. Since then, it has established itself as a leading agricultural business, operating across Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment is expected to generate over half of the company's gross profits in typical market conditions and also generates more stable revenues than its cyclical crop nutrition businesses, supporting its growing dividend payout across agricultural market cycles. Meanwhile, the company's competitive advantage is primarily derived from its production cost advantages in its potash and nitrogen businesses.

NTR's growth strategy focuses on leveraging its integrated business model to drive operational efficiencies and enhance free cash flow. This includes investing in proprietary products, enhancing its production capabilities, optimizing supply chains, and digitizing operations in a drive to improve profit margins. Furthermore, NTR is actively pursuing strategic bolt-on retail acquisitions, particularly in Brazil, and investing in automation and expansion projects in its Potash and Nitrogen segments.

Financially, NTR boasts a strong balance sheet with a BBB (stable outlook) credit rating from S&P, ample liquidity, and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule. This positions the company favorably for weathering industry volatility and also opportunistically pursuing long-term investments.

Management's capital allocation strategy is focused on enhancing NTR's competitive positioning through investments aimed at cost reduction and productive capacity increases, along with strategic accretive retail acquisitions. Since 2018, the majority of its capital outlays have been directed towards buybacks and dividends, while it has complemented that with meaningful investments in sustaining capital and growth. For 2023, NTR plans to allocate approximately $1 billion each to buybacks and dividends, with the remainder of its cash invested sustaining capital expenditures, and growth projects.

The total capital return yield is attractive given its attractive dividend combined with its substantial buybacks. Moreover, when considering the long-term growth potential of the underlying business, NTR appears to offer compelling total return potential for shareholders as analysts project a 5.4% dividend per share CAGR through 2027.

That being said, no investment is risk-free and NTR is no exception. The volatile nature of fertilizer prices and growing competition from the entry of rivals like BHP Group (BHP) into the crop nutrition industry, could threaten its profitability over time. Despite this, NTR's diversified income streams, solid free cash flow generation, and favorable long-term industry macroeconomic factors give us confidence in its long-term viability.

Last, but not least, NTR is currently undervalued relative to its historical averages based on its price to book value, enterprise value to EBITDA, and P/E multiples, combined with its attractive dividend and buyback yield and expected long-term growth to give investors very attractive total return potential from current prices.

As a result, NTR is a "Strong Buy" in our view after its significant recent dip:

#2. Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock

NEM is the world's largest gold miner with a production profile that roughly equals that of the number two and three miners - Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) - combined and owns an extensive portfolio of Tier 1 assets that constitute over half of the world's leading gold mines while providing it with a multi-decade high-quality production runway. Additionally, its numerous high-potential development projects, including Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, and Cerro Negro Expansion 1, give it attractive growth prospects.

The recent acquisition of Newcrest Mining significantly enhances NEM's portfolio, adding considerable copper exposure and lower-cost or production assets, which are expected to improve profit margins and will likely be even further enhanced through Newmont's Full Potential program. Moreover, approximately 80% of NEM's production is now in low-risk mining jurisdictions, strengthening its reputation as one of the industry's lowest-risk miners.

NEM's financials are also robust, evidenced by a BBB+ credit rating from S&P and an A- credit rating from Fitch, a low net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.7x, and substantial liquidity.

Key long-term growth drivers for NEM include potential stock buybacks, an attractive exploration pipeline, operational efficiency improvements, and leverage to gold (GLD) and copper prices. The long-term outlook for both metals is bullish, with copper's future upside likely to be driven by the green energy transition and potential supply shortages, and gold poised to benefit from continued aggressive central bank purchases, heavy government spending and money printing, and soaring geopolitical tensions.

Last, but not least, NEM's valuation appears attractive as it trades at a steep discount relative to its historical averages as well as peers like AEM. This suggests a compelling margin of safety and potential for significant long-term total returns.

Investor Takeaway

While some dividend stocks have taken a beating from the higher-for-longer narrative, we believe that this has given investors some great opportunities to load up on quality businesses at bargain prices.

In anticipation of interest rate cuts later this year, we are loading up on investment-grade blue chips with attractive dividends like NTR, NEM, and dozens of similar stocks. We expect this strategy to deliver outsized total returns over the long term and, while we wait, we enjoy the attractive income yields that these investments provide us with.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.