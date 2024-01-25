Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FTSE 250 Valuation And Forecast For 2024

Jan. 25, 2024 4:11 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB
John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • The FTSE 250 gained a little over 4% during the year which, from a historical perspective, is fairly typical.
  • Although stock markets tend to go up over the long term, in the short term (0 to 5 years) and even the medium term (5 to 10 years), share prices can go down as well as up.
  • Over the last 30 years, the FTSE 250’s CAPE ratio has only been this depressed on five separate occasions, and this bodes well for the index’s expected future returns.

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter

The last few years haven't been kind to the UK stock market and the FTSE 250, much like the FTSE 100, has fallen out of favour with all but the hardiest and most dedicated (or stubborn) UK investors.

This article was written by

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.88K Followers
I write about high-quality UK dividend growth stocks and value them on an intrinsic value basis using discounted dividend models.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.