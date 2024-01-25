Phiromya Intawongpan

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) is a dividend fund that invests in global stocks with the goal of achieving dividend growth as the name implies. While the fund's premise sounds interesting, I am not really sold on the idea considering that the fund's dividend growth history has been somewhat patchy and inconsistent over the years.

You may be wondering why we are looking at international stocks at this point in time. According to a recent article by Bloomberg, American stocks are trading at a large premium as compared to their global peers due to the recent rally they have enjoyed. The article says that American stocks currently trade at a P/E of 20 as compared to non-American stocks with an average P/E of 13. It must be noted that not all American stocks participated in this rally and it was mostly driven by 10 or so large tech stocks but the article still argues that investors could find value outside of the US. If that's true, VIGI might be a good place to explore so let us examine the fund.

The fund invests in about 320 stocks headquartered outside of the US that have a consistent history of paying dividends. When we look at the fund's geographical representation, we see Japan as the biggest country with 17.7% representation followed by Switzerland which got 16.6% of the total weight. Switzerland's case is interesting because the fund has only a handful of companies from this country but many of them also happen to be among its top holdings including Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). These two companies alone account for more than 7% of the fund's total weight. Next comes Canada which is a country with a lot of dividend growth stocks especially in banks and energy sectors, followed by India which also has some nice dividend stocks. The first 5 countries account for 67% of the total weight of the entire fund so it is a bit top-heavy for a global fund. I also noticed a lack of China in the top countries list with the exception of the Hong Kong region which is listed separately.

VIGI Country Distribution (Vanguard)

When we look at the fund's top 10 holdings, we see a lot of familiar names. One thing you might notice is that the list is full of companies in the healthcare industry such as Novo Nordisk (NVO), Novartis (NVS), Roche, Sanofi (SNY) and so on. In fact, close to 25% of the fund's total weight is invested in healthcare stocks. This makes sense to me since healthcare is one of the few sectors that are globally known for hiking dividends year after year. I am saying healthcare but these companies mostly belong to a sub-sector within the healthcare industry, specifically the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector.

VIGI Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Below you will see the breakdown of the fund's investments by sector. After the healthcare sector, the second biggest sector within the fund is Industrials which is closely followed by Financials and Technology. Notice that Energy stocks only make about 5% of the fund's total weight and Real Estate stocks make less than 1% even though these are typically known for returning significant amounts of capital to investors every year in the shape of dividends in the US but it is less consistent in other countries.

VIGI Sector Distribution (Seeking Alpha)

The fund's dividend yield is only 1.9% so I wouldn't exactly consider it as a high yielder. After all, the fund's main goal is to achieve dividend growth and not necessarily a high dividend yield. Still, if the fund's starting yield is so high, it should offer aggressive growth rate but it doesn't seem to.

When we look at the fund's dividend history, it looks somewhat spotty. You can see the fund's dividend history chart below. It looks like the fund delivered a large dividend growth from its first year to its second year (that is from 2016 to 2017) but that's only because the fund was launched in 2016 so that year only had partial dividends to account for. 2017 was the first year with full dividend distributions and dividends grew by about 4-5% annually since then with some years with no growth and other years with even shrinkage (such as 2020). There was a very large distribution in 2021 but it was due to capital gains and unlikely to be repeated anytime soon. All in all, the distributions grew by about 32% between 2017 and last year. In comparison, this fund's American counterpart (VIG) which is also run by Vanguard posted 67% growth in annual total distributions during the same period.

VIGI Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

From a valuation standpoint, the fund's holdings appear to be fairly valued at an average P/E of 22.7 as compared to the average earnings growth rate of 8.6% which gives them a PEG ratio of 2.6. This is not terribly cheap but it's not terribly expensive either. Ideally, you want your PEG value to be below 2 but you wouldn't start worrying much until it climbs well above 3. The fund's holdings have an average Return on Equity of 16.9% which indicates that they have healthy margins on average and most of the dividends should be fairly safe, although it is impossible to tell without looking at them one by one. Since the fund has more than 300 holdings, you are well-diversified and most likely protected if a few companies end up not being able to sustain their dividends.

VIGI Valuation Metrics (Vanguard)

In America, we have a lot of dividend growth companies because it has become part of our stock culture. Many companies are expected to pay and hike dividends year after year even when things get tough. During the pandemic of 2020, many companies refused to suspend or cut their dividends even when they were posting large losses and some companies actually borrowed money to pay dividends. This kind of behavior would be frowned upon in many countries outside of the US where a company is only expected to pay dividends if it's posting profits. Because of this cultural difference, it is more difficult to find companies outside of the US that consistently hike dividends to be considered dividend achievers, dividend kings, or dividend aristocrats. This is not necessarily a bad thing but something that should be noted so that you can set your expectations right when dealing with these types of funds.

I have mixed feelings about this fund for this reason and I would favor VIG over this one and you probably should too if your ultimate goal is to hike your dividends. I know it sounds tempting to invest in international stocks to gain diversification but keep in mind that these days many companies headquartered in the US can also be considered international or global companies since they do business everywhere across the world and a big chunk of their revenues and profits come from outside of the US. When you invest in VIG instead of VIGI, you are still not missing out on international or global opportunities because most of those companies do business globally anyway.