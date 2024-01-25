CHUNYIP WONG

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is a well-run regional financial institution that last week also reported better than expected results for its fourth quarter. The regional bank saw its second consecutive quarter of average deposit growth and M&T Bank’s deposits now exceed the pre-crisis level as well. Given that shares of M&T Bank have sharply revalued higher after the Federal Reserve announced that it will seek a lower federal fund rate in FY 2024, I believe the risk profile is not as attractive as it was back in May or June 2023. As a result, I am lowering, despite favorable deposit trends and a solid earnings profile, my rating from buy to hold for shares of M&T Bank.

Data by YCharts

Previous coverage

I recommended M&T Bank in June 2023 -- M&T Bank: 4.5% Yield, Solid Deposit Franchise, 18% Discount To BV -- due to investors being fearful of a broad deterioration in the regional banking market. The regional banking crisis has been completely resolved, however, due to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive steps taken at the height of the crisis that effectively backstopped all deposits.

After First Republic Bank was taken over by JPMorgan Chase in Q2’23, no major bank has failed due to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. M&T Bank saw solid deposit growth in its last quarter and with shares revaluing close to book value, I believe a rating change to hold seems appropriate.

Improving deposit situation at M&T Bank, deposits now exceed pre-crisis levels

M&T Bank is a medium-sized regional lender with 1,000+ branches in 12 states in the Eastern United States, with branches reaching from Maine to Northern Virginia. The regional bank offers core banking services to consumers and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, credit cards, digital banking and so on. M&T Bank is a depositary institution and has a market cap of approximately $23B.

Irrational depositor and investor fears over the stability of deposits at regional banks in FY 2023 was one reason why I aggressively invested into the regional banking market in Q1’23 and Q2’23.

The deposit situation has been stabilized greatly since chiefly because of the Federal Reserve’s decisive actions at the time which backstopped deposits and calmed the nerves of anxious investors. M&T Bank benefit from the Federal Reserve's provision of unlimited emergency liquidity and it shows in the deposit trend: the bank just posted its second consecutive quarter of average deposit growth in Q4'23.

This growth was driven mainly by growth in time deposits and other interest-earning accounts, offset by declines in noninterest-earning accounts. At the end of the year, M&T Bank’s average deposits were $164.7B which exceeded the level of average deposits reported in the quarter before the regional banking crisis erupted in March 2023.

M&T Bank

Fed pivot and declining net interest margins

The Fed pivot has been celebrated by investors for two reasons.

One, it is an official acknowledgement that the inflation problem that has so heavily weighed on the market and consumers is expected to be much less of a problem in FY 2024. Two, lower inflation calculates to weaker net interest income prospects for banks that rely on making credit card, auto and mortgage loans to consumers. With those loan rates set to contract in FY 2024, banks are looking at the very real prospect of diminished profitability and capital returns in a low-rate world.

M&T Bank’s Q4’23 earnings card confirmed this as the regional bank saw a $55M quarter over quarter decline in its net interest income in Q4'23, representing a negative growth rate of 3% quarter over quarter. The bank’s net interest income also dropped four quarters in a row, indicating that M&T Bank’s net interest income and margin both already peaked in FY 2023 and are set for a continual contraction throughout FY 2024.

M&T Bank

Credit provision trend and a potential new focus in FY 2024

In 2023, major focus points for investors were the regional banking crisis and interest rates. In 2024, the focus may shift to the trend of rising credit losses which indicate a slight deterioration in asset quality on M&T Bank’s balance sheet. As per the latest earnings release, M&T bank recorded $225M in credit provisions, showing a significant increase of 50% over the Q3’23 level and a 76% increase over the average quarterly provision level in the last four quarters. On a full-year level, M&T Bank's credit provisions soared 25% to $645M, so I do see a slight loan quality problem developing here for the regional lender. A recession, is currently not expected for FY 2024 according to Fitch Ratings (Source), but if the odds of a recession were to increase, this may foreshadow a sequential uptick in credit provisions for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank valuation

M&T Bank and other regional banks have seen a sharp upwards revaluation in their price-to-book ratios since the summer of 2023 due to the Federal Reserve being effective in restoring investor/deposit confidence. Shares soared in November and December due to the Federal Reserve indicating that inflation growth is slowing. I believe a bank's fair value is approximated by its book value -- which as of Q4'23 was $150.15 per-share -- and the bank's shares are currently priced at a price-to-book ratio of 0.96X. Since the end of June 2023, the price has risen about 20% (shares traded at 0.82X book value then, which was the reason for me to recommend them). Since shares are now trading at 0.96X book value, I believe the re-rating has been almost fully completed. Given the headwinds to NII and higher credit provisions, I will believe it will be hard for M&T Bank to trade at a premium valuation.

Data by YCharts

Risks with M&T Bank

There are some risks that I already mentioned including headwinds to net interest income as well as the credit provision trend which has been rising. I also generally believe that the risk profile to buy into M&T Bank is now longer as favorable as it was last year when fear caused a mispricing in the market that investors could exploit.

Final thoughts

M&T Bank submitted a good earnings sheet for Q4’23. As expected, deposits went up on a Q/Q basis while the bank’s net interest margin continued to trend down. Because shares of M&T Bank have seen such a sharp upward revaluation in the last few months and because there are some concerns about the credit provision trend, I believe shares of the regional bank have limited upside in FY 2024. With the Federal Reserve also saying that inflation is no longer as big an issue as it was in 2022 and 2023, the federal fund rate is set for a drop-off as well, leading to weaker NII growth prospects for banks in general!