SHansche

Introduction

The tanker industry is genuinely diverse. Large companies like International Seaways (INSW) own crude and product tankers of various sizes. Small enterprises with concentrated fleets carrying only crude oil or petrochemical products are on the other side of the spectrum. DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is such an example. The company is VLCC pure play with its fleet of 24 VLCCs (very large crude carriers). The fleet's average age is ten years, and 100% of the ships are equipped with scrubbers. 77% of its fleet is contracted under spot contracts.

In 4Q23, DHT's average TCE was $42,800 per day, 1.1% higher than in 3Q23. DHT vessels were contracted at $43,6000 per day, which is a $1,100/day decrease in QoQ. Time charters were fixed at $39,600 per day, 12.1% higher than 3Q23. DHT contracted 50% of its spot days at an average of $56,300 per day for 1Q24. 1Q24 fleet composite TCE is 14% higher QoQ.

The last few months have been exceptional for tanker stocks. The growth rate of TCE far exceeds the growth rate of operating expenses, resulting in widening profit margins. Given the rising TCE rates, I expect a strong 4Q23 earnings report and higher dividend yields in 2024.

DHT management has been doing a great job maintaining the company's total debt to equity below 50% over the last five years. DHT delivered 3Q23 $55.7 million operating cash flow and $39 million operating income, far exceeding net interest expenses of $7.6 million. DHT's margins are average compared to its prime competitors, Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) and Nordic American Tankers (NAT). However, DHT excels in capital allocation, measuring company's total debt/capital and ROTC. The company trades at 107% P/NAV, 3.53 EV/Sales, 6.42 EV/EBITDA, and 1.73 P/BV.

DHT fleet

DHT is a VLCC pure-play bet. The company owns 24 vessels at an average age of 10 years. The table below shows the ships owned by DHT.

DHT website

The first thing I noticed is the higher percentage of spot charters. As I discussed multiple times in my articles, the shipping company must diversify its contracts according to the shipping cycle. In my opinion, we are still in the middle; hence, having higher exposure to spot rates is the right thing to do. Once we approach the peak, it's time to rotate to a fixed contract, locking in higher rates. All DHT vessels are equipped with scrubbers.

3Q23 and 4Q23 figures

In 3Q23, DHT spot figures were $44,700 daily, 100% higher YoY. Realized time charter rates remained almost unchanged YoY, $35,300 in 3Q22 and $35,500 in 3Q23. Spot exposure increased from 74.5% in 3Q22 to 77.3% in 3Q23. A combined TCE grew from $27,100 in 3Q22 to $42,300 in 3Q23.

The table below from 3Q23 results presentation shows operational highlights for 3Q23.

DHT 3Q23 presentation

Higher TCE boosted the company's revenue to $130 million in 3Q23 compared to $108 million in 3Q22. Voyage expenses declined by $11.7 million YoY. The primary reason is the lower bunker expenses, dropping by $11.1 million. Operating expenses grew by $1.0 million YoY due to higher costs for storing spares and consumables. DHT's net profit in 3Q23 reached $31 million, resulting in $0.19 EPS, and for reference, in 3Q22, DHT delivered $7.5 million net profit and $0.04.

In 2Q23, DHT entered an agreement to acquire VLCC built in 2018 by Hyundai Heavy Industries. The vessel comes with EGCS. This is an exhaust gas cleaning system, the more sophisticated name for scrubber. The delivery took place in 3Q23. The price of the vessel is $94.5 million.

On January 10, 2024, DHT released 4Q23 pro forma figures. In 4Q23, DHT's average TCE was $42,800 per day. DHT vessels were contracted at $43,6000 per day, while time chartered at $39,600 per day. DHT contracted 50% of its spot days at an average of $56,300 per day for 1Q24. The average TCE rate for the whole fleet 1Q24 is $48,900 per day.

P&L break-even for 2024 is expected to be $27,500 per day. 2024 average cash break even is projected to be $18,600 per day for the whole fleet. $13,800 per day cash break-even for spot-chartered vessels is projected for 2024. Those figures are significantly lower than the projections - fleet cash break-even at $21,400, and spot contracts break-even at $17,300 - as stated in the 3Q23 presentation. DHT pre-pays its 2024 installments to the Nordea credit facility using a lower cost ING revolving credit facility with a lower cost.

DHT financials

The company has ample liquidity with $73 million cash, while 3Q23 delivered $55 million operating cash flow and $39 million operating income. Net Interest expenses for the same period were $7.6 million. DHT has a $436 million total debt (including leases) and a $388.6 million long-term debt. The chart below shows the DHT debt schedule.

DHT 3Q23 presentation

DHT uses ING, Nordea, Danish Ship Finance, and Credit Agricole funding. The most significant portion of the company`s debt is owed to ING and Nordea. In January 2023, the company entered an agreement with ING for a $405 million credit facility with 2029 maturity and SOFR +1.8/1.9% interest. DHT pays quarterly installments of $6.3 million. ING credit facility is secured by eleven of the company`s VLCCs.

In 2023, DHT prepaid all regular installments owed on Nordea's credit facility. The facility matures in 1Q2027. Nordea facility has higher costs (SOFR + CAS + 1.9%) than ING. It is paid in quarterly installments of $5.9 million. DHT secured the credit facility with 11 VLCCs.

I picked Okeanis Eco Tankers and Nordic American Tankers to estimate DHT's standing in the tanker industry. ECO has 14 vessels (6 Suezmax and 8 VLCCs). NAT owns 20 Suezmax ships.

Koyfin

DHT scores 42.5% Total debt/Equity, 1.3 Total debt/EBITDA, and 10.8 EBITDA/Interest Expenses. Those figures put DHT in first place. ECO is leveraged with 173.2% total debt/equity. It`s worth mentioning that the ECO fleet's average age is four years, and 100% of its ships have scrubbers. DHT fleet is older; however, it is fully equipped with scrubbers.

The following chart compares margins and returns. All figures are LTM.

Koyfin

The newer fleet pays off, as seen in the graphs. ECO commands the best margins and returns. DHT delivers 59.6% gross margin, 55% EBITDA margin, and 18.4% Return on Equity. NAT performs poorly compared to its peers. Its fleet has an average age of 12.6 years. This means higher operating costs for regular maintenance. Besides that, unexpected breakdowns become more frequent with the increased ship age.

The following chart compares DHT with NAT, ECO, and major players in the crude tanker industry. INSW has product tankers, too. However, its crude fleet is larger than those of DHT, NAT, and ECO. The goal is to estimate how the companies allocate capital, measuring total debt/total capital and ROTC.

Koyfin

DHT seems to be the most capable allocator, with 10.17% ROTC and 29.8% total debt/total capital, compared to NAT and ECO. DHT management better utilizes the company's leverage, given those figures.

All three companies distribute dividends with double-digit TTM yields.

Seeking Alpha

DHT lags behind its peers with a 10.6% yield, ECO's dividend yield is 17.8%, and NAT's is 11.3%. With the rising TCE rates and the company's policy to distribute 100% of its net income in quarterly dividends, I expect considerably higher yields in 2024. In October 2023, DHT announced its buyback program figures. In 3Q23, the company repurchased 1.13 million shares at an average price of $8.7219.

Valuation

To value the DHT fleet, I used Fearnley's regular report. Considering DHT`s fleet average age of 10 years and having only VLCCs, estimating the company`s fleet replacement cost is a straightforward task. The list below shows my price estimates:

Ten year old VLCC $80 million

Inputs for the NAV equation are:

Fleet replacement value: $1,920 million

Current assets: $179 million

Total Liabilities: $471 million

DHT's market capitalization is $1,750 million, while its net asset value is $1,628 million. Hence, DHT trades at 107% P/NAV. For reference, ECO trades at 135% P/NAV and NAT at 95%.

The picture is similar when looking at EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, and P/B multiples.

Seeking Alpha

DHT scores average multiples (3.50 EV/Sales, 6.36 EV/EBITDA, 1.71 P/BV) compared to the group. ECO again scores the highest figures, while NAT remains the cheapest.

Price action

The weekly chart shows the DHT stock price completed cup and handle pattern.

Trading View

Cup and Handle, along with Rectangles and Head and Shoulders, are my favorite chart patterns due to their relatively lower fail rate than figures, defined by diagonal lines. Patterns characterized by diagonal trend lines tend to have higher breakout failure rates. The SQN indicator is in the bull quate regime and the price trades above 50 periods' weekly moving average (WMA). Looking only at the chart, the odds are on our side. However, before hitting the gas pedal, I prefer to wait for a confirmed break out to size up my DHT position. I already entered with a fraction of the funds allocated for DHT. Once a weekly candle closes above $11.3, I will add more size to my DHT position.

Final thoughts

DHT is a VLCC pure-play company. I like the concentrated approach. However, its advantages come at a price. The lack of other vessels in the fleet can be costly when the VLCC cycle heads south. Sooner or later, that will happen. Shipping business is highly cyclical, meaning what goes up falls down. Then rinse and repeat. However, being concentrated pays off when the VLCC TCE rates are rising.

The company is financially strong without excess leverage. The latter is crucial once the cycle turns its direction. DHT delivers robust operating cash flow and operating income to cover its interest expenses.

The most pronounced risk for my thesis is a decline in VLCC demand. However, it is a doubtful scenario. The blend of global supply chain disruption, VLCC's market fundamentals, and robust seasonality guarantees a high degree of certainty that VLCC demand will remain strong in the coming months.

DHT fleet's average age of ten years gives the company an edge against competitors with aging fleets, like NAT. DHT took delivery of six-year-old DHT Appaloosa in 3Q23. All DHT ships have scrubbers, which is a long-term advantage. DHT is not pushed to update its fleet with EGCS.

Company's margins are average compared to its prime peers, ECO and NAT. However, DHT excels in capital allocation, comparing total debt/capital and ROTC. DHT's market capitalization is $1,750 million, while its net asset value is $1,628 million. Hence, DHT trades at 107% P/NAV. For reference, ECO trades at 135% P/NAV and NAT at 95%. The company pays dividends with an attractive yield of 10.6%. I give DHT a buy rating.