This week, on Netflix (NFLX), I found the time to watch Dumb Money (The GameStop Story). Incidentally, I know the GameStop Corp. (GME) story fairly well as I wrote It Only Takes A Spark For A Short Squeeze Inferno (April 12, 2020) and then The Shorts Are Riding A Tiger, Not Knowing How To Get Off Without Being Eaten (April 26, 2020), published right here and exclusively on Seeking Alpha. As a quick aside and speaking of Netflix, on April 21, 2022, also exclusively published on Seeking Alpha, I wrote: As Bill Ackman Liquidated, Netflix Is Now My Largest Sized Position.

Either way, I really enjoyed the movie and thought it nicely captured story. Within the movie, there is a video of Dave Portnoy, the slightly controversial media sensation that started Barstool Sports and that has engaged in other entrepreneurial ventures. Speaking of Dave P., last week, after the judge rejected the JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) merger, SAVE shares crashed.

Since then, trading in SAVE shares has been wild, in terms of both elevated volume and volatility, to put it mildly. Last Tuesday, when the news hit the wires, SAVE shares cascaded lower, and bottomed at $5.80, on an intra-day basis. However, from that intra-day low to the closing bell, on January 16, 2024, SAVE shared rebounded and closed at $7.92. The next few days SAVE shares maintained the heightened volatility, as after the closing bell, on January 16, 2024, long-time airline industry analyst, Helene Baker, wrote that Spirit was most likely headed for a Chapter 11 filing.

"We recognize this sounds alarmist and harsh, but the reality is we believe there are limited scenarios that enable Spirit to restructure," TD Cowen analyst Helene Becker wrote in a note on Tuesday.

By January 18, 2023, on an intra-day basis, SAVE shares traded down to $4.04 before rebounding smartly based on short covering and news that SAVE/ JBLU would appeal the court's ruling.

Moreover, given the high short interest, and that short interest could be much higher now, as short interest reporting is lagged, on Twitter, and circling back to my Dave Portnoy reference, Dave has been aggressively tweeting about how he is long SAVE come hell or high-water. Dave has shared colorful language and phrases such as 'Diamond hands', 'I'm not selling', 'if I lose a Milly, so be it' as well as made some visceral / populist arguments, on Spirit Airlines. It almost seems as if he is trying to recreate the GameStop meme frenzy and spark a big short squeeze, but perhaps that it just my imagination getting the better of me.

Moving back to more fundamental analyses, right here on Seeking Alpha, as you might expected, given the strong current interest in the stock, there has been good coverage of Spirit Airlines, with both persuasive bull and bear arguments made.

Given the strong coverage of events on the ground here, I only want to quickly offer my perspective. Based purely on the fundamentals, at $8 per share, SAVE is a 'hard pass' for me. I would argue WYCO Researcher, has written my favorite piece, out of the current collection of contributions, at least so far, as WYCO has aptly captured how badly Spirit's bonds are trading, including its big 2025 secured bond issue. Generally speaking, the bond market tends to be much smarter when it comes to modeling cash flows, but of course, the bond market has gotten it wrong, on some occasions too, so there is no fool proof barometer.

For perspective, and speaking of SAVE's bonds, on January 18, 2024, rating agency S&P Global downgraded Spirt Airlines debt to 'CCC+'.

That said, as someone who has written on short squeezes, albeit selectively, and artfully, I'm well aware that Dave Portnoy as well as the Reddit army could squeeze SAVE shares. It is possible for the stock to trade up to $10 or $12 or higher? - why not! Again, though, because SAVE's debt load is too high and because United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) made roughly 92% of 2023 industry profits, for all U.S. carriers, I can't find the courage to speculate in SAVE shares.

However, and as my SA Handle is 'Courage and Conviction', for people looking to play an airline turnaround, I would argue that Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is much more compelling way and offers a better risk / return profile, with Mesa shares currently trading in the low $1s vs. buying SAVE shares, in the low $8s.

Incidentally, on December 1, 2023, I wrote a very lengthy and in-depth piece on Mesa.

My timing happened to be nearly perfect, as soon after its publication, within days, Alaska Air (ALK) made a big splash and offered to buy Hawaiian Airlines (HA) in $1.9B deal, which would be a massive premium, if the deal ends up clearing the extensive regulatory/ anti-trust review slate. Better to be lucky than good, as Mesa shares leapt, as high as $1.28, on the back of animal spirits and a strong bid for many small cap airline equities, days after the ALK/ HA news. Then, though, that rally was interrupted by Mesa announcing a delay to releasing its Q4 FY 2023 results (its fiscal year ends on September 30, 2023) and filing its FY 2023 10-K. This uncertainty led Mesa shares to retreat. And then, after the SAVE share blew up, MESA took another leg lower. Lo and behold, on January 18, 2024 (after the bell),and just in the nick of time, MESA announced some spectacular news.

Just as I predicted, as my December 1, 2023 piece almost read like a screenplay, MESA announced a series of completed and soon to be completed assets sales of surplus aircraft (and engines). Moreover, and equally as importantly, United agreed to the follow:

Increased block-hour rate in United CPA, retroactive to October 1, 2023 through December 31, 2024, projected to generate approximately $63.5 million in incremental revenue over next twelve months

This news is super bullish as it materially de-leverages the balance sheet, which materially lowers Mesa's interest expense and future cash burn, as Mesa has been working around the clock, in concert with United and its Aviate pilot program, to attract and retain Captains.

Specifically, through a series of asset sales:

Although Mesa hasn't yet filed its FY 2023 10-K, when the company filed its Q2 FY 2023 10-Q, on August 14, 2023, the company had $48 million of cash and $124 million of current long term debt as well as $442 million of long term debt. This equates to roughly $518 million of net debt, as of June 30, 2023.

Mesa has a number of different series of debt, with various spreads to LIBOR or SOFR. For simplistic purposes, let's just assume the average interest rate on Mesa's debt is roughly 10%.

Mesa Air 10-Q (June 30, 2023)

Therefore, given the new asset sale information, and notwithstanding operating losses from July 1, 2023 - January 18, 2024, as stated in Mesa's January 18, 2024 press release, the company will retire $174 million of net debt. $518 million less $174 million equals $344 million. Now depending on your loss assumptions, we're talking about material interest expense savings.

Equally as importantly, United agreeing, retro actively, to pay Mesa $63.5 million in higher CPA rates (as of October 1, 2023), or $50.8 million for the full calendar year 2024, which is a significant amount of incremental dollars that would be used to stem the operating losses and service the debt.

On the January 19, 2024 conference call, Mesa's management team said they were making good progress on the pilot hiring front, but suggested it will still take some time to fully ramp up. They noted pilot attrition rates have gotten much better and they have a surplus of First Officer applications. The only issue now is attracting enough Captains. They are addressing this head on and within their union pilot agreement, they have ability to move qualified and ready First Officers to make the step up to Captains.

To make a long story short, these assets sales are material, and the new and enhanced CPA agreement, with United, is a major and positive shot in the arm.

Shockingly, though, the market has been slow to fully work out the magnitude of this most auspicious news.

Although Mesa shares are up 80%, measured from January 18, 2024 through January 23, 2024, as I inferred earlier, the stock might not have been trading at less than $0.80 had its 10-K not been delayed and had the JBLU/ SAVE deal not gotten torpedoed. That said, it is always hard to argue the counterfactual.

Yahoo Finance

Either way, there are only 41 million shares of Mesa outstanding and United owns over 4 million shares. A $0.50 move in the stock is only a $20 million pick up in market capitalization on really good news. Heck, the pro-forma annual interest expense savings is nearly $20 million, if/when the $174 million of net debt is fully retired. In addition, the $50.8 million of CPA, in calendar 2024, should be pure profit, or incremental revenue compared to previously. Again, why is the stock's market capitalization only up an incremental $20 million and still trading at less than a $50 million overall market capitalization? To me, this makes no sense, as the optionality of the business and prospect of returning to profitability (perhaps late calendar year 2024) has greatly improved.

Risks

The risks are simple here. Mesa has to stem the operating losses from the business. The way to do this fly more block hours and run the planes at much higher utilization rates. The only reason they haven't been able to do so is because of the Captain shortages. They solved the First Officers issue, through a lot of resources, focus, and ingenuity. The next risk is that there is very limited Wall Street coverage and visibility into if/ when Mesa could cross the rubicon back to profitability. Thirdly, the stock is a micro-caps and trades with a lot of volatility. This means that mostly only retail investors/ speculators or special situation investors, with a micro-cap mandate, can get involved in the stock.

Putting It All Together

Given the strong interest in Spirit Airlines, including massive media attention, SAVE shares have suddenly become quite popular. Although I love a good short squeeze and love a comeback story, after I kicked the tires, at least from a fundamental perspective, at $8 per share, SAVE is a 'hard pass' for me. As I noted, though, I readily admit that Dave Portnoy is a very powerful media influencer and SAVE shares have been highly shorted, at least in the past. I'm willing to risk missing a short squeeze as my FOMO for SAVE shares just isn't high enough to offset my deep concerns about SAVE's messed up balance sheet and deteriorating operating results.

Alternatively, as I really don't want to waste people's time nor do I have the bandwidth to write too many 'neutral rated' articles, as I like to write actionable pieces, so I'm arguing that Mesa Airlines, currently trading in the low $1s, is a much better way to play an airline turnaround story than SAVE shares at $7 or $8. Given the lack of Wall Street coverage, and its micro-cap market capitalization, there is a good chance people are unaware of last week's fantastically good news, for Mesa Air, delivered by both United and via asset sales that will materially reduce Mesa's debt load and go forward interest expense. Simply put, I'm arguing Mesa should have another leg up, as Mr. Market seems to be under-reacting to last week's auspicious news.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.