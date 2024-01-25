flytosky11/iStock via Getty Images

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt

We continue to view CrowdStrike as the leader of the pack for their sector. There is a much more in-depth view into the fundamentals of the company in our prior article “The Leader Of The Pack” here. It was with that piece that we projected a large rally structure setting up. At the time, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was trading in the $150’s. Since then the stock has been on an absolute tear nearly doubling in those 6 months.

This has obviously outpaced the overall market by leaps and bounds. We would offer though that CRWD appears to be stretched both fundamentally and from a sentiment viewpoint. Let’s briefly discuss both to continue to refine our game plan with this one.

The Current Valuation Snapshot

Seeking Alpha

Stocks rarely listen to reason. They do not typically track a logical path. It is for this very reality that while we do use fundamentals in our methodology, we have not observed that these actual fundamentals lead the price of the stock. In fact, once fundamentals do “turn”, it is usually far after the chart has revealed this via the structure of price.

Note that using the valuation snapshot as shared above, by any metric shares are stretched. They were so some time ago. And yet price continued to rise. Where do we now find ourselves?

Let’s Allow The Structure Of Price To Light The Way Forward

Here are our two lead analysts, Zac Mannes and Garrett Patten, sharing their views in the charts below.

by Zac Mannes - Stock Waves - Elliott Wave Trader by Garrett Patten - StockWaves - Elliott Wave Trader

As you are able to observe, both analysts are in-sync with their anticipation of a near term swing high in price. While we continue to be positive in the longer time frame point of view, the chart is suggesting that we should see some consolidation and digestion of the gains from the summer.

Just above us there is the $305 area. It is a confluence of multiple price projections that cluster and form resistance. Should we see shares stall here, then a pullback to the $215 area would be consistent with standards that we track in similar structures.

Of course, price can continue higher. It is simply more likely though that we see some consolidation first. Should price continue directly through $305, then the $350 area is certainly attainable before a pullback.

What’s more, it would seem that after the wave 4 pullback completes, another push higher in wave 5 of the larger wave [1] should take price to as much as $378 area or more. Then the wave [2] pullback should be underway.

How Can We Use This Information?

This really depends on an individual’s time frame, risk tolerance, portfolio goals, etc. However, we can outline guidelines and then each person can protect, hedge, take profits, set stop losses and the like according to their own plan.

In this current case, should CRWD find a swing high here in the $305 area then the potential drawdown could be hedged with options or another similar strategy.

Would You Like To Better Understand The True Nature Of The Market?

This can be a hotly debated topic. And yet, it does not appear to be a complicated explanation. For some, the narrative-driven approach gives them the sensation of control. It is almost as if a story that we can embrace and nearly fall in love with covers us in a blanket of comfort.

However, how many times have you personally observed that the narrative does not necessarily match the reality of how price plays out on the stock or index chart you are tracking? It was in the summer and into the early fall of last year that many we plotting for the deep demise of markets around the world.

It was during mid-Fall of last year that we turned bullish a number of individual names. Avi Gilburt wrote extensively to the readership about not becoming overly bearish, and even outlined some specific parameters for the S&P Index to rally above 4,800 into 2024. Remember, this is when said index was at 4,350 and had just rebounded from the 4,100 level a few days earlier. You can re-read that article from November 6th here.

It is this same methodology applied to the CRWD chart that led us to properly project for the levels we have now attained. However, this very same approach is also signaling that a -20% or more decline may unfold in CRWD shares in the near term. For some with a shorter time frame, that could mean they will want to exit with their profits already garnered from much lower levels. Others will hedge to protect those profits. And still more will ride it out, allowing price to correct. The understanding of how markets work though will bring them more confidence and light the way forward.

Avi Gilburt has written extensively about the guidelines that we use. Are you fatigued from being whipsawed by movements that are seemingly without reason? Please take just a few moments to understand the “why". The what, how, where and when are interesting. But, not nearly so cardinal in importance as the “why". Start here with Part 1 of the 6-part series entitled, "This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever”.

Conclusion

Yes, there are nuances to the analysis. Once familiar with our methodology, our members discover a powerful ally on their side to provide guidance and risk management in their trading/investing.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.

(Housekeeping Matters)

If you would like notifications as to when our new articles are published, please hit the button at the bottom of the page to "Follow" us.