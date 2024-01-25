mysticenergy

Introduction

I cover a wide variety of energy stocks, including drillers, midstream companies, and refineries.

As most readers may know, as I am bullish on the long-term outlook of oil prices, my preference is buying drillers with deep reserves, efficient operations, and a focus on (special) dividends.

However, some investors do not care much for dividends, which is fine, as everyone has a different strategy and preferences.

The good news is that there's one company that has everything I'm looking for in an oil stock that also comes with a focus on buybacks instead of dividends.

That company is Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), a company with a multi-decade inventory of oil and gas I started covering many years ago.

My most recent article was written on October 23, when I used the title, Marathon Oil: A Top-Tier Oil Play And Potential M&A Target.

Since then, shares have fallen roughly 20%, pressured by falling oil prices, growth fears, and rising output.

Fortunately, the long-term bull case remains strong, which is where I will start this article before we discuss why MRO is one of the best stocks to bet on higher oil prices.

So, let's get to it!

Why Vicki Hollub's Comments Matter

On January 16, Reuters reported that Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) CEO, Vicki Hollub, warned that the oil market may face a supply crunch starting in 2025 as oil exploration struggles to meet rising demand.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Hollub predicted that U.S. WTI crude prices could hover between $80-$85 per barrel from 2025, contrasting with last year's average of $78 per barrel and the EIA's outlook of prices slightly below $80.

Energy Information Administration

Using the imbalance between supply and demand in the near term, she emphasized that the world is expected to experience a shortage of oil beyond 2025, which is a thesis I have maintained since 2020.

For now, oil production in the U.S. keeps making new highs.

Energy Information Administration

As we can see above, the shale revolution ended a multi-decade decline in U.S. oil production. Once shale runs out of steam, the world is in for a supply shock.

Also, the only reason why crude oil production seems to be exploding is the incorporation of natural gas liquids ("NGL") in these numbers. NGL production has exploded!

Energy Information Administration

However, NGL is not a substitute for crude oil, which means the supply situation for crude oil is more bullish than it may look.

Going back to the Reuters article, Hollub attributes her concerns to the declining ratio of oil discoveries compared to consumption, dropping from five times more in the mid-1950s to the late 1970s to about 25% in 2023.

She also noted a shift in U.S. oil companies' focus from exploration to tapping shale oil reserves since 2012, which have a shorter lifespan.

Even the mighty Permian is now seeing that declines in legacy production are offsetting large parts of production gains from new wells. The Permian is currently the only major U.S. basin capable of boosting output, which could get very hard after 2024.

Energy Information Administration

Hollub suggests that energy transition scenarios must be adjusted to incorporate increased oil exploration as the market transitions from near-term oversupply to a prolonged period of heightened oil demand.

I agree with that, as I have often warned that we cannot transition to renewables without incorporating oil and gas as bridge technologies.

Although mid-term economic challenges keep a lid on the oil price, I believe that oil prices will reach triple-digit dollar prices once global economic growth expectations rise, with a "normal" oil price between $80 and $85, which is where I agree with Hollub as well.

This brings me to Marathon Oil.

What Makes Marathon Oil Such A Strong Oil Play

When oil prices rise, MRO is a good place to be. At least, that's what the chart below tells us.

The blue line displays the price of WTI Crude Oil. The black line shows the ratio between MRO's stock price and the price of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP).

TradingView (MRO/XOP Ratio, WTI Crude Oil)

When oil prices rise, MRO tends to outperform its "average" peers.

This is no surprise, as the company is in a great position to generate high returns.

For starters, Marathon Oil produces in fourth major U.S. basins. This is what I wrote in my prior article:

Eagle Ford: The company has operated in the South Texas Eagle Ford play since 2011, with significant acreage in various Texas counties. They operate numerous gathering facilities and pipelines, supporting a substantial number of producing wells.

The company has operated in the South Texas Eagle Ford play since 2011, with significant acreage in various Texas counties. They operate numerous gathering facilities and pipelines, supporting a substantial number of producing wells. Bakken: Marathon Oil has been involved in the Williston Basin since 2006, with a primary focus on McKenzie, Mountrail, and Dunn Counties in North Dakota.

Marathon Oil has been involved in the Williston Basin since 2006, with a primary focus on McKenzie, Mountrail, and Dunn Counties in North Dakota. Oklahoma: The company's history in Oklahoma dates back over a century, focusing on the STACK Meramec and SCOOP Woodford plays, with additional rights to various other prospects.

The company's history in Oklahoma dates back over a century, focusing on the STACK Meramec and SCOOP Woodford plays, with additional rights to various other prospects. Permian: Marathon Oil operates in the Northern Delaware Basin, primarily in Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico, with a focus on the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring New Mexico plays.

Marathon Oil Corporation

On top of that, the company has operations in Equatorial Guinea, where it has an interest in the Alba field and world class integrated gas infrastructure, allowing the company to benefit from exposure to the global liquid natural gas ("LNG") market.

In the third quarter, the company produced 421 thousand barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") per day - 198 thousand barrels of this consisted of crude oil.

Despite volatile oil prices, the financial performance in the third quarter showed a robust operational execution, leading to peer-leading financial results.

The company achieved an impressive $718 million in adjusted free cash flow with a reinvestment rate of only 38%. This outcome reflects the company's commitment to efficient capital allocation and disciplined cost management.

Marathon Oil Corporation

Furthermore, during its earnings call, the company highlighted its ability to exceed production guidance, attributing the success to the first-half weighted nature of its 2023 capital program.

However, despite the increased production, capital spending declined, showing the company's dedication to optimizing operational efficiency.

Marathon Oil Corporation

Thanks to efficient operations, the company is in a great spot to reward shareholders.

Over the past eight quarters (ending Q3'23), the company has consistently prioritized shareholder returns, as shown by the return of over $5.1 billion, accounting for roughly 39% of its current $13 billion market cap!

This strategy includes share repurchases, amounting to $4.6 billion at attractive levels, resulting in a noteworthy 26% reduction in the share count.

Data by YCharts

As we can see below, the company has significantly improved the per-share value of its business through buybacks, rapidly growing the per-share oil production without significant total output growth.

Marathon Oil Corporation

The company also distributes cash directly by increasing its base dividend by 10% during the third quarter, which marks the ninth increase in the last 13 quarters.

Importantly, this dividend increase was fully funded by a reduction in share count through the buyback program, which protects the company's free cash flow breakeven, which stands as one of the lowest in its peer group.

In other words, because of buybacks, the company distributed dividends to fewer shares, which resulted in a flat dividend payout but per-share dividend growth.

Regarding its breakeven comments, the company is post-dividend breakeven below $40, which is truly special in the U.S. upstream industry.

Marathon Oil Corporation

With that said, the dividend is currently yielding 2%. While this adds up over time, especially if growth remains strong, MRO is a great stock for investors prioritizing buybacks. There are much better alternatives for income-focused investors, which I focus on a lot.

Furthermore, in tandem with shareholder returns, the company applies a proactive approach toward debt reduction and fortifying its balance sheet.

Year-to-date (ending Q3'23), the company successfully paid down $450 million of gross debt, showing a commitment to further strengthening its already investment-grade balance sheet. It has a BBB- credit rating.

This debt reduction strategy aligns with the company's overarching objective to further improve its balance sheet through gross debt reduction, aiming to decrease the current gross debt of $5.5 billion to around $4.0 billion over the medium term.

As we can see below, the $4.0 billion target implies a 1.0x leverage ratio below $60 WTI, which is extremely healthy.

Marathon Oil Corporation

Speaking of $60 WTI, at prices above that level, the company aims to return at least 40% of its operating cash flow to shareholders. At prices between $50 and $60, that number drops to 30%, which is still "a lot."

At prices below $40, the focus is on protecting the base dividend, which makes sense, as there won't be much excess FCF below $40.

Marathon Oil Corporation

With that said, looking forward, the company is also focused on the anticipated financial uplift in its EG Integrated Gas business.

The TTF Link LNG sales agreement, which was signed in 2023, is expected to contribute to a year-on-year EBITDA increase of approximately $300 million to $500 million in 2024, contingent on TTF pricing.

TTF futures are European natural gas benchmark prices, which are trading at much higher prices than U.S.-based Henry Hub.

Translating TTF to Henry Hub units, we see that TTF is more than 3x more expensive due to the Ukraine war and extremely low domestic natural gas production.

TradingView (Dutch TTF - in MMBtu units)

Hence, during its earnings call, the company emphasized its commitment to optimizing integrated gas operations and progressing additional phases of the EG Gas Mega Hub concept to further enhance long-term free cash flow generation.

Marathon Oil Corporation

This brings me to the valuation.

Valuation

MRO is attractively valued - even based on current subdued oil prices.

When it comes to putting a price tag on an oil stock, I use operating cash flow multiples.

Generally speaking, larger, well-diversified oil stocks like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Canadian Natural (CNQ) have a normalized O/OCF multiple of 10x.

Smaller shale players like Marathon Oil have normalized valuations between 4 and 5x OCF, as investors require a bigger reward for elevated risks.

Larger shale players like EOG Resources (EOG) tend to trade in the middle at roughly 7-8x OCF.

Going back to 2003, MRO has traded at a normalized P/OCF ratio of just 4.4.

I have to admit, before 2021, that valuation made sense. Shale was fragile, and exploding production consistently hurt profitability.

However, in the new environment of subdued supply growth, stronger financial health, and the ability to shower shareholders with cash.

FAST Graphs

Even based on flat OCF growth expectations (assuming unchanged oil prices), the company has a fair value of roughly $35 per share, as it is trading at a blended P/OCF ratio of just 3.1x!

Although I doubt the market will allow MRO to rally 60% without support from higher oil prices, I expect a lot of value to be unlocked when economic growth bottoms, potentially triggering a rotation from growth to value stocks.

At that point, I have little doubt that MRO can rise to $35 and beyond, backed by massive buybacks and a potential oil price rally to $100 and beyond.

Given this valuation, I also believe that MRO is a potential takeover target, which I highlighted in my prior article as well.

The only reason why I do not own MRO is that I focus more on the dividend paying aspects of a stock.

Takeaway

Vicki Hollub's warning about a potential supply crunch by 2025 aligns with my thesis since 2020, which should be good news for Marathon Oil.

MRO's strategic positioning across four major U.S. basins and global operations in Equatorial Guinea sets it apart.

The company's commitment to shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends, even in the face of falling oil prices, shows its resilience.

Efficient operations, a focus on debt reduction, and an attractive valuation make MRO an appealing option.

As economic growth rebounds, MRO could unlock significant value, potentially reaching $35 and beyond.

While it's not in my dividend-focused portfolio, MRO remains a strong contender for those prioritizing buybacks.