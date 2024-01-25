hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Now more than ever in 2024, investors need to focus on fundamentals-driven stock-picking to beat the markets this year. Especially in the tech sector, we should focus on growth companies that are still trading at reasonable valuation levels - and avoid broken growth stories.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), unfortunately, is an example of the latter. The CPaaS (communications platform-as-a-service) company has struggled with weak growth for several years now, and fell quickly from a Wall Street favorite to the penalty box. With all its latest trends considered, I don't think Twilio is climbing out of trouble anytime soon. And we should also note that in spite of its fundamental weaknesses, the stock is still up ~30% over the past year (though it remains down sharply from 2021 levels).

Data by YCharts

Downgrading Twilio to sell as fundamentals continue to weaken

A stagnant top line is the core issue here. Twilio has had go-to-market challenges, and its slowdown in ability to land large new clients has compounded with macro-driven declines in its install base (particularly in the social media messaging space, as well as crypto), as usage rates reflected in Twilio's net revenue retention trends have continued to soften.

I last wrote on Twilio in August, when the stock was trading closer to $60 per share. Since then, Twilio has benefited from the "rising tide lifts all boats" wave that has buoyed the stock market since the last quarter of 2023 (especially benefiting tech stocks), while its most recent quarterly results showcase continued fundamental perils. With this in mind, I'm downgrading Twilio to sell - as I think Twilio will unwind a lot of the phantom rally it has enjoyed since November.

Here are the major red flags I see with this stock:

Slowing net expansion rates threaten one of the most critical growth engines for the company. Several years ago, Twilio boasted net revenue retention rates in the 120%+ range, indicating massive upticks in customer usage. Now, that figure is closer to 100%, which the company attributed in part to weakness in the crypto and social media sectors. Nevertheless, the "land and expand" potential for Twilio is a core element of its appeal to investors, and the fact that it's currently unable to stimulate growth from within its install base is deeply concerning.

Several years ago, Twilio boasted net revenue retention rates in the 120%+ range, indicating massive upticks in customer usage. Now, that figure is closer to 100%, which the company attributed in part to weakness in the crypto and social media sectors. Nevertheless, the "land and expand" potential for Twilio is a core element of its appeal to investors, and the fact that it's currently unable to stimulate growth from within its install base is deeply concerning. Gross margins are stuck at the low 50s. Twilio has long had a gross margin deficit to other software peers (where margins in the 70-80s are more common). As net expansion slows, so does Twilio's opportunity to leverage scale to improve its margin profile and profitability - especially because expansion within the install base is a relatively "free" way to earn new revenue without expending sales resources.

Twilio has long had a gross margin deficit to other software peers (where margins in the 70-80s are more common). As net expansion slows, so does Twilio's opportunity to leverage scale to improve its margin profile and profitability - especially because expansion within the install base is a relatively "free" way to earn new revenue without expending sales resources. Leadership turnover. The company recently lost high-profile sales leader Elena Donio, President of Twilio Data & Applications. She had been hired only one year ago as President of Revenue. Turnover in the go-to-market leadership ranks is often an indicator of rocky results and no quick fix to current issues.

The company recently lost high-profile sales leader Elena Donio, President of Twilio Data & Applications. She had been hired only one year ago as President of Revenue. Turnover in the go-to-market leadership ranks is often an indicator of rocky results and no quick fix to current issues. Competition versus DIY. Twilio has faced high-profile defections in the past, including customers like Uber (UBER) and Meta (META). As companies review their opex and tech stack, many may choose to develop CPaaS solutions in-house rather than outsource to an expensive vendor like Twilio that charges per message/minute.

Especially with Twilio's rally over the past quarter, it's a good time to think about cashing in on recent gains and avoiding a multiples contraction this year as Twilio continues to see deceleration and no light at the end of the tunnel.

Near-zero expansion and slowing organic revenue are expected to get worse

Here's the sad reality for Twilio: its core metrics have continued to decline each passing quarter. In its most recent quarterly update, Twilio reported dollar-based net expansion rates of 101% - its lowest rate on record. This signifies that Twilio is essentially no longer growing from within its existing install base.

Twilio organic revenue trends (Twilio Q3 investor deck)

Again, this is so crucial because Twilio's core business strategy is "land and expand." It deploys considerable sales resources to land customers with the hope that they grow their usage over time - and without Twilio needing to invest additional resources to close that incremental avenue. The concept of "land and expand" is one of the keys to success in the software industry, and what once afforded Twilio higher revenue valuation multiples.

Twilio's answer to this trend has been to move more of its core Communications business (roughly 90% of its revenue, which is derived from API calls when messages are sent) to the self-service channel. While this move has boosted Twilio's operating margin by severely cutting down on sales expenditures, it may also hamstring the company's ability to recover its top-line momentum.

Organic revenue growth has continued to falter as well. Growth decelerated to 8% y/y in the most recent quarter, down two points sequentially from 10% y/y in Q2. (Note that organic growth is outpacing as-reported growth of 5% in the quarter, as Twilio divested a minor segment called ValueFirst in July of 2023). Three points is due to crypto-related headwinds; excluding crypto customers, Twilio's organic revenue would have grown 11% y/y.

Twilio organic revenue trends (Twilio Q3 investor deck)

A note here: crypto's sharp rally at the end of 2023 could breathe some fresh new life into the crypto space and drive some level of recovery for Twilio's crypto clients. However, the recent fall of Bitcoin after the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs (certainly a buy the rumor, sell the news situation) may cause a downdraft to that hope.

There's no light at the end of the tunnel here: Twilio is expecting organic growth to slow down a further three to four points to a range of just 4-5% y/y in Q1.

Twilio guidance (Twilio Q3 investor deck)

Some further context on the headwinds that Twilio is seeing from CEO Jeff Lawson's remarks on the Q&A portion of the Q3 earnings call:

As we noted, we’ve been working through some of the churn and contraction headwinds, particularly as customers are realizing lower growth in their own businesses. They’re focused on cost cutting efforts as you’d expect. And this results in reduced deal sizes at renewal and in some cases outright churn. Several initiatives we have in place to try to mitigate the churn and contraction, we’re making a concerted push with our post sales teams to drive faster and easier implementations with customers, as well as mandating professional services in certain instances to make sure customers implement successfully. We’re also ensuring our sales incentives are aligned to not just driving new bookings, but also mitigating churn and contraction as well. And ultimately, we need to drive bookings improvements and continue to deliver on the value of our products to those customers in order to improve DB&E. And I think we did see modest improvements in bookings in Q3 relative to Q2."

The silver lining here is that Twilio is well-funded with ~$4 billion of cash, and with its own cost-cutting efforts in both sales and G&A roles, the company has turned both pro forma operating margins and operating cash flow positive. So it has the resources to muscle through a period of contraction: but whether it can do so remains to be seen.

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $74, Twilio trades at a $13.36 billion market cap. After we net off the $3.86 billion of cash and $988.6 million of debt on its most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $10.49 billion.

For the current fiscal year FY24, Wall Street analysts are expecting Twilio to generate $4.44 billion in revenue, up 8% y/y. This represents acceleration from Q4's expected 1-2% y/y growth rates, and banks on the fact that headwinds from crypto do subside and that the company returns to growth and net expansion - which is far from certain. Taking consensus estimates at face value, Twilio trades at 2.4x EV/FY24 revenue - cheap at face value, but when considering only a low-50s gross margin (versus mid-70s for most software peers) and its growth challenges, this isn't a bet worth taking.

Take advantage of the recent (in my view, unsupported) rally in Twilio stock to sell.