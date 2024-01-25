SolStock

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY), a front-runner in the fast-paced market of plant-based dairy alternatives, initially drew the spotlight from consumers and investors with its innovative approach and high-profile endorsements. However, the journey post its public debut has been a roller-coaster ride. Despite its groundbreaking strategies, Oatly is struggling with substantial financial losses, stiff competition, and a significant loss of market confidence, plummeting from a valuation of $10 billion in 2021 to a current market cap of $699.98 million.

Historic stock trend (Seeking Alpha)

In the past three months, the stock has seen a resurgence, with a price momentum increase of 115.18%. This surge was fuelled by better-than-expected Q3 2023 results, the CEO's reaffirmation of the company's commitment to positive adjusted EBITDA in 2024, and a newly announced partnership with Carvel, which will distribute its products across 300 ice cream shops in the USA. However, I believe this momentum may not be sustained after the Q4 2023 earnings announcement in February, as the company faces larger concerns that are not easily rectifiable through its asset-light production model strategy. Compared to 2021, we are looking at a company that has lost brand strength in a growingly competitive environment; its operations have led to an increase in losses, less cash, higher debts, and very little market confidence. Therefore, my recommendation is to exercise caution with this stock and maintain a hold rating.

Company Background

Oatly, a Swedish company founded in 1994 by two brothers, was ahead of its time. They published CO2 emissions on their labels, targeted coffee shops as brand ambassadors to provide oat milk as an alternative to dairy milk in coffee, and attracted attention with playful marketing campaigns. Their groundbreaking business approach meant they aligned more with tech companies than consumer staples.

Playful marketing campaigns (Theplantbasemag.com)

Quickly gaining a considerable following, the company started its public journey with a silver spoon in its mouth. Backed by celebrities and big names such as Oprah, Natalie Portman, Jay Z, Blackstone Group, and former Starbucks Corp head Howard Schultz, in 2021, the company's valuation was $10 billion. Even the Chinese government has a part of the pie through Blossom Key Holdings.

Celebrity backing (Thestreet.com)

The company helped build a demand for oat milk in the US. We can see that the demand for oat milk is faster than that of other plant-based dairy alternatives. However, a difficult US expansion meant that the company could not take advantage of the demand it created. Furthermore, this opened up the door for competitors to enter the space. A month into its partnership with Starbucks, the company could not match the demand, opening up a gap for alternative oat milk brands to fill.

Supply not capable of meeting demand (Wsj.com)

In a short period of time, Oatly's ambitions have fallen from tech-level growth expectations to that of a company forced to cut down on costs, discontinue facility constructions and focus on an asset-light production model in the hopes of bettering its financials. The company aims to improve its highly costly operations in a world that is increasingly seeing plant-based dairy alternatives as a commodity.

Asset light model efforts (Investor presentation 2023)

Disappointing top and bottom line results

Despite a revenue of $774.3 million TTM, Oatly reported a net income of negative $286.9 million, indicating a significant loss. The company's top line more than tripled between FY2019 and FY2022. The gross profit margin has actually declined in the same period, although we are seeing a YoY improvement between FY2022 and TTM, which is 17.48% of revenue compared to 11.08% in FY2022. While impressive, the management team had given much more ambitious numbers earlier on, which have clearly disappointed investors. Prior revenue estimates for 2022 were above $830 million.

Annual revenue, gross profit and operating income (Seeking Alpha)

As long as the company has been public, its operating income has been negative, although a TTM of negative $286.9 million is better than FY2022 $353.9 million. Selling general and administrative expenses is very expensive compared to gross profit. TTM is $400.6 million. While the top line paints an impressive story, you cannot but worry about the bottom line. Losses have significantly increased since going public, although there has been a slight improvement between FY2022, which was negative $392.6 million and TTM, which is at $243.4 million.

Annual net income (Seeking Alpha)

Creating demand, but losing its frontrunner position

The market for plant-based milk alternatives is highly competitive, with several companies offering products that are very similar to each other. Oatly needs to work hard to fend off competition and show that selling oat milk is profitable. It is unclear whether the company will be able to maintain its market share in such a competitive environment. If we look at the company's position in the US market, we can see that Oatly is not among the top four brands of milk alternatives.

Brand awareness, loyalty and usage (Statista.com)

I am quick to compare its trajectory to Vita Coco Company (COCO), they were front runners in branded coconut water in the US but have maintained a market-leading position, even after the bigger players have brought forward their versions of the coconut drink, by establishing a strong presence before the market became saturated.

Losing its market position (Wsj.com)

Limited international growth opportunities

According to research, Oatly does not fall among the top four dominant milk brand alternatives for US customers. At the same time, it has a strong presence in Europe and relatively flat growth in the US. Another issue has been its entrance into the Asian market space. A five-year analysis of Google trends reveals that although the company has expanded beyond Europe, most of the interest in the brand remains within the European continent. Albeit is conscious that across many Asian countries, Google is not the leading search engine.

Oatly five year search trend (Google.com)

While the Asia-Pacific Oat Milk Market is expected to grow from $393.99 million in 2024 to $700.75 million by 2029, there are several factors that may limit oat milk's growth in this region. Cultural dietary preferences play a significant role, as dairy and plant-based milk alternatives are not traditionally a staple in many Asian diets. Additionally, the market is highly competitive, with a variety of plant-based milk alternatives available, such as soy and almond milk, which are more familiar to consumers in this region. Lastly, the cost of oat milk is often higher than other alternatives, which could be a deterrent for cost-sensitive consumers. Therefore, despite the projected growth, these factors may hinder oat milk from becoming a major market in Asia.

Asia market decline in volume produced (Investor presentation 2023)

Financial Struggles

The aspirations of a company must be underpinned by a predictable financial performance, otherwise, investors may lose confidence and interest. The rapid expansion of the company into international markets could be a significant factor in its current struggles, especially given its underwhelming performance in Asia. The company has yet to turn a profit, and every major event over the past four years has seemingly escalated costs. These events range from record low oat production due to severe droughts in Canada and the US, to the geopolitical turmoil caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, restructuring of manufacturing operations due to COVID-19 restrictions in Asia, leadership changes, and intense global competition. We can see that this has led to significant cash burn over the last few years. Although the company's levered free cash flow remains negative, there has been a substantial improvement. The TTM figure stands at $205.9 million, a significant recovery from the negative $436.2 million reported in FY2022. This progress, while encouraging, underscores the challenges that lie ahead for the company.

Annual levered free cash flow (Seeking Alpha) Quarterly levered free cash flow (Seeking Alpha)

The company's outstanding shares have increased over the past four years, implying a dilution of stocks. This can potentially decrease the value of existing shares. While this strategy helps the company generate much-needed capital, it may be viewed unfavourably by current investors as it can lead to a reduction in earnings per share and a lower stock price. Therefore, it could signal potential financial distress, which is a concern for shareholders.

Total shares outstanding (Seeking Alpha)

The company's total debt has been on an upward trend, currently standing at $506.57 million. Its current ratio is 1.01, but the quick ratio of 0.81 suggests that the company's assets may not be liquid enough to cover its short-term liabilities. On a positive note, the company's total cash has seen a significant increase, rising from $82.6 million in FY2022 to $283.2 million in the most recent report. This increase in cash reserves could provide some financial flexibility, but the liquidity and debt concerns remain.

Annual total and net debt (Seeking Alpha) Annual cash & short term investments (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

Oatly's market capitalisation has dramatically contracted to $622.86 million, mirroring the challenges it has faced since its public debut. This represents a significant decline from its initial valuation of $10 billion in 2021. When we contrast Oatly with Vita Coco Company, a firm that went public around the same time and embarked on a similar growth trajectory in the branded coconut water sector, the divergence in their journeys is stark. Oatly's financial and stock performance has been notably weaker. The three-year price return comparison underscores this difference.

Three year price return comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Vita Coco, with its positive earnings and a market cap of $1.39 billion, has demonstrated more stability, highlighting its robustness in the plant-based beverage industry. On the other hand, Oatly is grappling with survival. Despite a seemingly attractive price-to-sales ratio of 0.9, the company has yet to achieve profitability and has a track record of underwhelming earnings. This raises questions about its future prospects.

Relative peer valuation (Seeking Alpha) Quarterly earnings (Seeking Alpha)

Final thoughts

Despite Oatly's innovative strategies and recent positive developments, it continues to grapple with significant challenges. The company's financial losses, competitive pressures, and loss of market confidence have led to a drastic drop in its valuation. While the recent surge in stock price, driven by better-than-expected Q3 2023 results and strategic partnerships, offers a glimmer of hope, the sustainability of this momentum remains uncertain. The upcoming Q4 2023 earnings announcement could potentially reveal more significant, more complex issues that the company needs to address. Therefore, I recommend investors exercise caution and maintain a hold rating on this stock.