Ethan Miller

Investment Thesis

IBM (NYSE:IBM) positively surprised investors with its impressive guidance together with its Q4 2023 results. Here, I contend that IBM's newly found acceleration of its revenue growth rates was a very attractive surprise.

That being said, this is far from a blemish-free investment thesis. Most crucially, I find that its balance sheet will be a heavy anchor standing in the way of investors' full upside potential.

That being said, there's a lot to like in this story. Overall, I find myself bullish on the stock.

Why IBM? Why Now?

IBM's near-term prospects appear promising as evidenced by their robust performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full-year results, demonstrating growth across various segments and strong cash generation.

As IBM discussed during its earnings call, the company's strategic focus on enhancing its Software portfolio, particularly with the introduction of the flagship AI and data platform, watsonx, reflects a commitment to innovation.

The emphasis on AI and hybrid cloud solutions positions IBM well to meet the growing demand for technology-driven productivity and efficiency enhancements among clients.

Additionally, the sustained growth in consulting and strategic partnerships with industry leaders further strengthens IBM's position. The company's leadership is optimistic about achieving their midterm revenue model, with the diversified business model allowing for continued progress in each quarter.

Despite the positive outlook, IBM faces challenges in the near term. The competitive landscape in the technology sector is intense, and while IBM has made significant strides in AI and hybrid cloud, the industry is dynamic, and continuous innovation is crucial. Case in point, can IBM remain relevant in this highly disruptive space?

The macro environment, while driven by strong technology demand, remains somewhat uneven. Moreover, while the company highlights achievements in consulting, the challenges associated with addressing client demands for data architecture, security, and governance are acknowledged as critical and hard.

As you can imagine, IBM has disruptive competitors in practically every sector, particularly in security. Navigating these complexities and ensuring that consulting expertise remains a key differentiator in the market will be vital.

Given this context, let's delve into IBM's financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Positively Surprise

IBM revenue growth rates

IBM guides to grow by around 5% at constant currency but with approximately 1% currency headwind. This means that investors will be expecting to see "some" growth from IBM's 2023 revenues.

For a business that many had long ago given up on, as a dead company walking, the fact that IBM has somehow found a way to guide for mid-single-digit revenue growth, implies that the business is going to reaccelerate its growth rates.

For investors, there's little better news, than a company that's re-accelerating its revenue growth rates.

SA Premium

In practical terms, this means that in the coming days we're going to see analysts raising their revenue targets. And as they raise their revenue targets, they'll be gushing over IBM and increasing their price targets on the stock.

If you get nothing else from my work, take this advice. Position yourself in stocks where you have the Street pumping your stock. Do not position yourself in stocks where you are fighting the Street, as they reduce estimates on your stock.

Furthermore, keep in mind that we are very early in 2024 too. Consequently, this means that IBM will be seeking to be prudent with its guidance. After all, nobody expects much from IBM. There would be no need for them to over-promise and ultimately end up under-delivering.

They must be super confident that they can at least match 5% growth in constant currency.

Given this context, let's discuss IBM's valuation.

IBM Stock Valuation -- 14x Forward Free Cash Flows

Many financial media outlets have been quick to declare that the market is rewarding IBM's stock on the back of its strong free cash flows. And while seeing its free cash flows increase from $9.3 billion in 2022 to $11.2 billion in 2023, to approximately $12 billion in 2024, the fact is that the market cares more about its re-acceleration on the top line.

IBM Full Year 2023 results

Indeed, as it stands right now, putting aside the debt associated with its Financing debt which investors view as low-risk debt, IBM holds $13.5 billion of cash against $44.5 billion of debt, meaning that its net debt position stands at $30 billion.

Needless to say, this is a considerable amount of debt for nearly any company. But it's a particularly significant amount of debt, when IBM's market cap is approximately $175 billion, meaning that more than 15% of IBM's market cap is made up of net debt, not including its Financing debt.

And its debt profile would kill its bull case, were it not for the fact that IBM is priced at approximately 14x forward free cash flows.

Furthermore, if we look back to the start of 2023, at the time, IBM was guiding for approximately $10.5 billion of free cash flow. IBM maintained this $10.5 billion free cash flow guidance all the way up to Q3 2023. But when the final figure showed up, IBM's free cash flow actually reached $11.2 billion, see figure above. This is a significant increase relative to IBM's original guidance that IBM put forth throughout 2023.

Naturally, the combination of increased free cash flow expected for 2024, combined with a reacceleration of its revenue growth rates, plus a cheap stock to start with, is a good combination for investors.

The Bottom Line

In summary, I'm impressed by IBM's recent positive surprises in revenue growth rates, evident in its Q4 2023 results and optimistic 2024 guidance. The sustained growth in consulting and strategic partnerships further bolsters IBM's market position, instilling confidence in the achievement of its midterm revenue model.

However, the investment thesis is not without challenges - notably, the weight of its balance sheet, which could hinder realizing the full upside potential in this stock. The substantial net debt, though partially offset by an attractive valuation at approximately 14x forward free cash flows, raises concerns. IBM's ability to effectively manage its debt and deliver on its reaccelerated growth trajectory will be pivotal for investors.

Nevertheless, with the anticipated revenue growth, increased free cash flow, and a relatively low valuation, I see IBM as an appealing opportunity.