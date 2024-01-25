AOM Vs. Other Tactical ETFs: An Actively Managed Fund Stands Out

mdworschak/iStock via Getty Images

AOM strategy

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) started investing operations on 11/04/2008 and tracks the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index. It is a fund of funds with a 12-month trailing yield of 2.79% and a net expense ratio of 0.15%. Distributions are paid quarterly.

As described by S&P Dow Jones Indices, the underlying index is made up of 60% fixed income and 40% equities. It is an index of ETFs whose eligible constituents are exclusively 3 U.S. equity funds, 2 international equity funds, 1 U.S. bond fund and 1 international bond fund, listed below:

iSHARES CORE S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

iSHARES CORE S&P MID-CAP ETF (IJH)

iSHARES CORE S&P SMALL-CAP ETF (IJR)

iSHARES CORE MSCI INT DEVEL ETF (IDEV)

iSHARES CORE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS (IEMG)

iSHARES CORE TOTAL USD BOND MARKET (IUSB)

iSHARES International Aggregate Bond Fund ( IAGG )

Funds may be deleted and added in the eligibility list if necessary.

Within the 40% equity allocation, the funds are weighted based on the relative market capitalization of their stock universes represented by specific indexes. Within the 60% bond allocation, 85% is allocated to the U.S. bond fund and 15% to the international bond fund. The index is rebalanced twice a year. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 5%.

AOM portfolio

The next table lists all the fund's holdings. As of writing, 58.4% of asset value is in bonds, 41.5% in equities and 0.1% in cash equivalent. Exposure to foreign securities is 24.8%.

Ticker Name Asset Class Weight (%) IUSB ISHARES CORE TOTAL USD BOND MARKET Fixed Income 49.97 IVV ISHARES CORE S&P 500 ETF Equity 23.01 IDEV ISHARES CORE MSCI INT DEVEL ETF Equity 12.22 IAGG iShares Intl Aggregate Bond Fund Fixed Income 8.45 IEMG ISHARES CORE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS Equity 4.14 IJH ISHARES CORE S&P MID-CAP ETF Equity 1.47 IJR ISHARES CORE S&P SMALL-CAP ETF Equity 0.65 XTSLA BLK CSH FND TREASURY SL AGENCY Money Market 0.1 USD USD CASH Cash -0.01 Click to enlarge

As reported in the next table, valuation ratios of the equity part are cheaper than the U.S. stock market represented by Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). Growth metrics are similar. It doesn't mean that foreign stock markets are more attractive: valuation ratios are biased by country risk discounts and sector breakdowns (the U.S. market is overweight in technology, an "expensive" sector).

AOM VTI Price/Earnings TTM 17.29 22.5 Price/Book 2.38 3.82 Price/Sales 1.71 2.43 Price/Cash Flow 11.74 15.56 Earnings growth 17.20% 15.69% Sales growth 10.61% 10.51% Cash flow growth 7.62% 7.48% Click to enlarge

Performance vs. benchmark

The next table compares performance and risk metrics of AOM since inception with a U.S. 40/60 portfolio (using SPY and BND) and a Permanent Portfolio inspired by Harry Browne, modeled by SPY, BND, BIL and GLD in equal weights.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility AOM 140.03% 5.93% -19.96% 0.67 7.54% US 40/60 199.72% 7.49% -18.90% 0.9 7.35% SPY, BND, BIL, GLD 157.71% 6.43% -12.32% 0.84 6.40% Click to enlarge

AOM has underperformed these benchmarks regarding both return and risk adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio). Underperformance relative to "US 40/60" is partly due to currency risk: the dollar index has gained about 20% since AOM inception, which has been a drag for international indexes measured in USD. The permanent portfolio looks more efficient at reducing the risk measured in maximum drawdown.

AOM vs. competitors

The next table compares characteristics of AOM and five other tactical multi-asset funds:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

SPDR SSGA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY)

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL)

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX)

AOM AOR AOK RLY HNDL NTSX Inception 11/4/2008 11/4/2008 11/4/2008 4/25/2012 1/16/2018 8/2/2018 Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.15% 0.15% 0.50% 0.96% 0.20% AUM $1.36B $2.03B $647.68M $503.57M $886.93M $961.58M Avg Daily Volume $11.25M $25.61M $9.37M $6.44M $3.03M $4.12M 4-Year Average Yield 2.14% 2.07% 2.17% 5.84% 7.17% 1.15% Div. Growth 5 Yr (annualized) 5.10% 5.28% 3.86% 9.98% -3.40% 27.57% Click to enlarge

AOM has the lowest fee, on par with its siblings AOR and AOK, which implement similar strategies with 60/40 and 30/70 equity-bond allocations.

The next chart compares total returns, starting on 8/6/2018 to match all inception dates. AOM is ranked second to last. The best performer is the actively managed fund NTSX.

Over the last 12 months, AOM is in the middle of the pack.

Takeaway

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) is a fund of funds implementing a 40/60 allocation model in global equity and bond indexes. It aims at keeping a moderate risk profile by overweighting fixed income relative to equities. Its exposure to foreign securities is about 25%, which implies some currency risk. Currency risk has two edges: it has been detrimental to asset value since 2008, but it may be favorable if the dollar index goes down. Compared to a few multi-asset tactical ETFs since 2018, AOM is far behind WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX), an actively managed fund holding U.S. stocks and bond futures.