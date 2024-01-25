Михаил Руденко/iStock via Getty Images

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) has several clinical programs in its pipeline, with one of them being 4D-710 being advanced for the treatment of patients with Cystic Fibrosis [CF]. The most recent update for this program is that it was able to receive Rare Pediatric Disease Designation [RPDD] for the use of this aerosolized treatment for these CF patients. The key thing about this biotech is to specifically not overtake the market itself, but to instead target CF patients who are not able to benefit from currently available CFTR modulators. That is, such patients who don't respond at all to current treatment options. Why I believe that there is value to be unlocked here for shareholders is because the company is expected to release an interim update from the phase 1/2 AEROW clinical study using 4D-710 for these patients in mid-2024.

There is another catalyst, which is expected to happen before this one. It is expected that the biotech will receive a feedback update from the FDA for a possible development plan to advance a pivotal study for this program in Q1 of 2024. That is, it is the intention to use either 4D-710 alone as a monotherapy or in combination with an approved CF modulator. This is just dealing with the targeting of the CF franchise only. There is a goal to also use another drug known as 4D-725 for patients with a lung disease known as A1AT Deficiency. A program update and IND-enabling studies for this particular program are expected in 2024.

4D-710 For The Treatment Of Patients With Cystic Fibrosis

4D Molecular Therapeutics is advancing the use of aerosolized 4D-710 in the ongoing phase 1/2 AEROW clinical study for the treatment of patients with Cystic Fibrosis. Cystic Fibrosis [CF] is an inherited disorder that affects the lungs and digestive system of a person. It has a negative impact on the cells of the body that is responsible for producing mucus, sweat and digestive juices in the body. When a person has this disorder, they have trouble with blockages occurring in passageways and airways. A major reason why is that the mucus becomes sticky and thick, thus leading to the blocking that occurs. Why does this mucus become thick and sticky though? It is all because of a mutation of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator [CFTR] gene, which causes the CFTR protein to not function properly. What needs to occur for these patients is that this protein has to be able to chloride to the cell surface of the organ to attract water. Without this happening, the mucus is not able to obtain the water it needs to avoid being thick and sticky. The global cystic fibrosis market is expected to reach $37.04 billion by 2030. It is said that there are about 105,000 CF patients worldwide. This is a big market opportunity for sure. However, I would like to state that there is an intended goal with respect to advancing 4D-70 and then a possible goal depending upon clinical data.

Having said that, the phase 1/2 AEROW study is first deploying the use of monotherapy 4D-710 to treat these patients with CF. That is, the main goal is to target the 15,000 patients who are ineligible or intolerant to CFTR modulators first. If I were to say that this is the only portion of the population that it would go after, then this would be small. However, that is not the endgame as I described up above in the beginning. The second stage would be to use either 4D-710 alone or in combination with CFTR modulators to target about 20,000 patients with a suboptimal response to CFTR modulator therapy alone. 4D Molecular Therapeutics intends to provide an update in Q1 of 2024, whereby it will list what its intentions are in terms of a design for a pivotal study for this program. That is, what CF population could be targeted in such a late-stage study and whether or not monotherapy or dual combination therapy [4D-710 + CFTR modulator] will be utilized. This population can be expanded upon even further as I noted directly above. If removing the 15,000 patients ineligible for CFTR modulator therapies, plus the 20,000 patients, with a suboptimal response, then that would leave a remaining segment of 70,000 CF patients to go after who are actually responsive to CFTR modulation. The only way that this biotech can go after these patients is if it can beat the big names in this space like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX). For instance, to go after these patients then there needs to be some type of competitive edge for 4D-710. Such an edge could be superior safety, better dosing schedule or just flat out superior efficacy. Should this program pan out though, there could possibly be an expansion opportunity with another candidate in the pipeline known as 4D-725, which is being used to treat patients with A1AT deficiency. It is expected that between the United States and Europe there are a total of 200,000 patients that could be sought out after.

A promising thing about this biotech is that it is not taking the standard AAV vector approach, which has resulted in suboptimal delivery and dosing. In order to accomplish this, it has to put in place a vector capsid that is a next-generation one, which holds several advantages over such standard AAV vector approaches. Current approaches hold several problems with respect to aerosol delivery. A major problem with the aerosol approach is the inability to sufficiently deliver genes into the cells necessary for transgene expression for starters. Another issue is that it is hard to overcome the AAV clearing antibodies which remove genetic material necessary to produce a solid effect. Thus, the promise with the use of 4D Molecular Therapeutics' is to use the Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform to deliver novel vectors capable of overcoming limitations with prior failed vector gene therapies. For example, to overcome such limitations by incorporating a resistance mechanism in 4D-710 to overcome AAV antibodies that limit efficacy. Another feature of the company's technology would be to induce superior tissue tropism. Current AAV aerosolized approaches bring about suboptimal tissue tropism. How can it develop this drug to overcome this obstacle? By designing the A101 capsid to have >99.9% specificity in the lung itself. That is, to be specifically selective for lung transgene expression. Biomarker results from cohorts 1 and 2 of the ongoing study showed this, whereby 400% of normal lung level was achieved. Along with >98% of airway CFTR positive cells being noted. These two pieces of biomarker data shows that the development of 4D-710 is on the right track when attempting an aerosol vector capable of producing greater transgene expression compared to prior AAV aerosol vectors.

The final thing to note about this program in using 4D-710 for the treatment of patients with Cystic Fibrosis [CF] is that there was a positive development with respect to the regulatory front. 4D Molecular Therapeutics was able to receive Rare Pediatric Disease Designation [RPDD] from the FDA to advance the use of this aerosolized gene therapy for the treatment of this patient population. What's the significance of this and why is it a huge milestone for this biotech? That's because should 4D-710 ultimately be approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with CF, then it would be eligible to earn a Priority Review Voucher [PRV]. Such a voucher could either be kept to be used for a speedier review of another product in the pipeline moving towards approval or sold to another biotech for a hefty sum. From what I have been able to find such a PRV can be sold for around $102 million. Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) sold its PRV for this much back in July of 2023. Then, you have another biotech which was also capable of being able to sell its PRV for around this much. This would be bluebird bio (BLUE) selling its PRV for approximately $103 million back in October of 2023. The main thing to note here is that should it ultimately receive such a voucher, then it could use this to obtain non-dilutive cash.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, 4D Molecular Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $320 million as of September 30th 2023. However, in a more recent update, it noted that it ended 2023 with approximately $300 million in estimated cash. The reason for the cash on hand is because of several financial events it was able to accomplish during the year in 2023. It was able to raise about $19.1 million by selling 1.1 million shares of its common stock under the Sales Agreement. If it wants to, it can still utilize money from this agreement to raise additional cash in the coming months. How so? That's because as of September 30th 203, it still has $80.1 million worth of common stock remaining available for sales under it.

In May of 2023, it completed an offering whereby it sold 8,625,000 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $16 per share. Net proceeds generated from this offering were $129.2 million after deducting expenses. It was also able to receive $20 million as an upfront payment as part of a deal developed with Astellas. That is, the big pharma wanted to get its hands on 4D Molecular Therapeutics' 4D vector technology to go after rare monogenic diseases. In particular to obtain the R100 capsid for greater transgene expression. This is an important capsid, because it is what is already being utilized for gene therapy 4D-150 for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration [Wet-AMD] and diabetic macular edema [DME]. This biotech is not at risk at needing to dilute further anytime soon, unless it needs the additional cash for a strategic option or other development. That's because it believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into the 1st half of 2026.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors need to be aware of before investing in 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of 4D-710, being advanced in the ongoing phase 1/2 AEROW clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Cystic Fibrosis [CF]. That's because despite preliminary biomarker data showing such an expansive amount of CFTR normal protein levels, there is no guarantee that further specific efficacy measure results will be positive. A second risk to consider would also be in relation to the advancement of 4D-710 for the treatment of this patient population.

That's because the company is going to meet with the FDA to discuss the possibility of both being able to initiate a pivotal study and to allow for a CFTR modulator to be given together with this aerosolized gene therapy for these CF patients. There is no assurance that it will get a green light from the FDA to initiate such a late-stage registrational study, nor that it will be allowed to be able to combine its gene therapy with a CFTR modulator. If this second thing were to happen, then it would be devastating, because it would limit the amount of patients that could ultimately be targeted. A third risk to consider would be with respect to the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation that was given by the FDA. In order for 4D Molecular Therapeutics to eventually get its hands on the PRV, it needs to be able to eventually receive U.S. marketing approval for 4D-710 for CF.

There is no guarantee that will be able to receive FDA approval to obtain such a voucher. The fourth and final risk to consider would be with respect to the other data readouts expected in 2024. The company is expecting to release interim results from a dose confirmation phase 2 study, using 4D-150 for the treatment of patients with DME in 2024. In addition, there will be clinical data to be released from a phase 2 study using 4D-150 for the treatment of patients with Wet-AMD in both early 2024 and later in the year from another cohort. Should these cohort results not be positive, then that would put a huge hamper on sentiment for the company's gene therapy technology platform.

Conclusion

4D Molecular Therapeutics has done well to advance several gene therapies into the clinic to go after several types of indications. In particular, I focused in on the opportunity for it to be able to generate a significant advancement in moving an aerosolized gene therapy for the treatment of patients with CF. This would be with respect to using 4D-710 to treat this patient population. While the goal is to initially target the first batch of 35,000 patients ineligible for or sub-optimally treated, there is a chance of capturing the remaining 70,000 CF patients. As I noted above, this would be through the use of creating some type of competitive advantage such as improved safety/dosing or superior efficacy. If it can ultimately achieve the goal of having 4D-710 approved, then it could target a large market opportunity. The global cystic fibrosis market is expected to reach $37.04 billion by 2030. The thing is that this program isn't the only one with catalysts on the way. There are several other value inflection points for investors to keep an eye on in 2024. Thus, I believe that there is value with this biotech beyond just only the targeting of CF with its proprietary Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform.