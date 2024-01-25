EHI: Global Portfolio Should Outperform, But This Fund Is A Long-Term Play

ansonsaw

The Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ to achieve their goals of earning a steady income from their portfolios to use to pay their bills or finance their lifestyles. The fund certainly manages to do a reasonably good job at achieving this goal, as its 11.26% current yield is significantly higher than most other funds that invest in fixed-income securities today. In fact, with the notable exception of a few other Western Asset funds (see here), the only closed-end funds that have comparable yields are ones that are distributing more than their investment portfolio actually makes or are investing primarily in leveraged loans. Obviously, there are problems in distributing more than the fund's portfolio actually earns because that is not sustainable over an extended period. The leveraged loan funds will have to cut their distributions as soon as the Federal Reserve starts reducing interest rates. The fund's high yield therefore will undoubtedly attract some interest, but we also want to investigate it in order to determine how well it can sustain the payout.

The recent performance of the Western Asset Global High Income Fund could worry some potential investors, however. Over the past five years, shares of the fund are down 21.19%. This is far worse than the 7.74% decline of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) as well as the 17.99% decline of the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMB):

There certainly could be a debate in the comments section about whether or not these are the best indices to use to benchmark this fund's performance. However, the fund manager uses a composite of these two indices (according to the fact sheet) so we will use them for our purposes today. The fact that the fund underperformed both of these indices is almost certainly going to be a turn-off to some potential investors.

As I have pointed out in numerous previous articles, the fund's share price performance alone is not really the best way to evaluate a closed-end fund. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their investment profits to their investors via distributions rather than relying on their share price to appreciate as the fund earns investment profits. This is one way in which these funds differ from exchange-traded funds. As such, it is best to incorporate the fund's distributions into our performance analysis, as this more accurately reflects the returns that investors actually received over time. When we do this, we see that investors in the Western Asset Global High Income Fund have seen their wealth increase by 24.43% over the past five years. This is substantially better than the performance of either of the two bond indices, even when we consider the coupon payments made by all of the bonds in the relevant indices:

The performance difference here is very noticeable. Investors in the Western Asset Global High Income Fund managed to outperform investors in either of the two bond indices by more than twenty percentage points once distributions and income provided by the assets is included. This will almost certainly prove to be very attractive to any investor who is seeking a way to earn an income and achieve a certain amount of global diversification. As we will see over the course of this article, it could be a good idea to diversify at least some of your assets away from the United States and the American capital markets and this fund can help with that task.

However, the past performance of a fund is no guarantee of future results. As such, it is important that we analyze this fund and not just purchase it because of its history of strong performance. Let us have a closer look at this fund and see if it makes sense for a portfolio today.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Western Asset Global High Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. The fund does list achieving a high level of total return as a secondary objective, but the provision of income is primary. This objective makes a certain amount of sense considering the strategy that this fund uses to achieve its objectives. Unlike many other funds, this one does not provide an in-depth description on the webpage, but the fact sheet does include such a description. Here it is:

[The Fund] provides a global, leveraged portfolio of investment grade, below investment grade and emerging market fixed income securities. [The Fund] seeks high current income, with a secondary objective of total return. [The Fund] emphasizes team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify to identify attractively priced securities.

This description appears to imply that the fund can invest in any fixed-income security no matter where the issuer is located in the world. We will discuss the implications of this in just a bit, but for now, this strategy does fit pretty well with an income-focused objective. After all, bonds are by their very nature income vehicles since the only net investment returns that they deliver over their lifetimes are coupon payments made to their owners. These coupon payments essentially provide a source of income for the owner of the bond, which in this case is the fund. The fund collects these payments and distributes them to its shareholders. While it is true that bond prices will vary with interest rates and other factors and that allows for the possibility of earning capital gains by trading bonds, over the life of a bond, these gains and losses all net out to zero. This is because anyone who purchases a new issue bond and holds it until maturity will receive nothing more than the regular coupon payments.

As might be expected, the Western Asset Global High Income Fund is almost entirely invested in bonds. Right now, 139.19% of the fund's net assets are invested in bonds alongside very small allocations to convertible and preferred securities:

CEF Connect

Convertible securities and preferred stocks are both fixed-income securities, so the fund having a small allocation to these securities still works with its claim that it is investing its assets in fixed-income securities from around the world. We can also clearly see that the fund employs leverage, as that is the only way to explain the negative cash allocation. The fund's strategy from the description explicitly states that it employs leverage so this should not be a surprise to anyone. We will discuss this later, but for the most part, the fund's leverage will make it somewhat more volatile in terms of share price, but it is also one of the few ways to actually earn a respectable yield from a bond or fixed-income portfolio. That was especially true over the past decade or two, as central banks around the world held interest rates at near zero in order to encourage borrowing in the wake of the subprime mortgage crisis and eventually the economic damage from the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The name of the Western Asset Global High Income Fund strongly suggests that it will invest in bonds issued by entities around the world. The description of the fund's strategy from the fact sheet that was quoted above makes no mention of investing the fund's assets globally, but it does mention emerging market bonds as a potential investment target. However, as of the time of writing, the majority of the fund's assets are invested in securities issued by entities in the United States. We can see this here:

Fund Fact Sheet

The website lists 33 countries in the fund's "Geographic Allocation," one of which is "Other." The above chart is from the fact sheet and is a much shorter summary of the most significant countries that have issuers represented in the portfolio. The most important thing for our purposes today though is that fully 50.66% of the fund's portfolio is invested in fixed-income securities that are issued by entities in the United States. This is actually less than I expected to find, as many closed-end funds have a 60% to 70% weighting to the United States or the American markets. The fact that this one is lower than this is pretty nice to see, as that suggests that this fund is likely to be more useful than many of its peers at diversifying your assets away from the United States, although it is hardly perfect in this respect.

With that said it does make sense that a bond fund would have a larger weighting to the United States than to any other individual country's issuers. After all, the United States does have the largest bond market in the world so any fund that is making an effort to weight its portfolio towards the nation's actual representation in the global market will have an outsized weighting to the United States of America. It is, unfortunately, difficult to find good information about the actual proportion of the world bond market that American issuers represent. The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) has a 50.80% weighting to American issuers:

Vanguard

It is difficult to know for certain how accurate that really is though as a proportion of the total world market. After all, a lot of bonds and other debt issuances are done via private placements or other methods that will not result in publicly traded securities. Regardless, we can see that the Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a slightly lower allocation to the United States than a well-known index fund that purports to track the world bond market. This is nice to see for our thesis of reducing exposure to the United States, despite the fact that the fund still has more than half of its assets invested in bonds from that country.

The fund's largest positions are quite well diversified internationally as they consist of issuers from a variety of different nations. Here are the largest positions in the fund:

Franklin Templeton

There are a variety of nations' issuers represented here.

Issuer Home Nation Delta Air Lines United States Western Midstream Operating LP United States Teva Pharmaceuticals Israel Mexican Bonos Mexico Petrobras Brazil Global Airlines United Kingdom AerCap Holdings N.V. Ireland UniCredit S.p.A. Italy BNP Paribas France Petroleos Mexicanos Mexico Click to enlarge

This is also something that would appear to set this fund apart from numerous other bond funds that call themselves "global" funds. In many cases, we see that the overwhelming majority of the largest holdings of a so-called "global" fund will be American institutions. This one appears to be making a great deal of effort to diversify its holdings internationally, which should be reasonably appealing to anyone who agrees with the need to reduce their portfolio's exposure to any individual nation.

The Need To Diversify Internationally

One of the biggest problems faced by the average American investor is that their portfolio is very heavily exposed to the portfolio of the United States. This is understandable to a certain degree, as home-country bias has long been a common phenomenon in the financial world. Investopedia explains this phenomenon:

Home country bias refers to investors' tendency to favor companies from their own country over those from other countries or regions. The tendency to invest in our own backyard is not unusual or surprising; it is a worldwide phenomenon, and certainly not unique to U.S. investors. This bias is also understandable because we are inclined to recognize and value domestic brands.

This term is usually applied to the stock market, but it also applies to bond markets. After all, it is generally easier for American investors to obtain a domestic bond fund than a foreign bond fund. There are far more of them, and such funds are more likely to be found in most employer-sponsored retirement plans. In addition, it is much easier for Americans to obtain a U.S. Treasury security than it is to purchase a French government bond or a Japanese government bond. Every broker can easily get U.S. Treasuries or most other domestic bonds, but it is much more difficult to obtain any bond issued by a foreign entity. The same is likely true for investors in other countries - it will usually be easier to obtain a bond issued by an entity in your own country than it is to obtain a foreign bond. This is almost certainly because bonds tend to be traded over-the-counter and trading desks will naturally have higher inventories of domestic bonds than foreign bonds due to a variety of reasons.

In the case of common stocks, American issues have substantially outperformed those of most foreign countries over the past ten years. As such, an investor who had a reasonably balanced global portfolio back in 2014 will now almost certainly be overweighted to American stocks unless they took great pains to regularly rebalance their portfolios. However, it is a very different story with bonds. On a total return basis, foreign issues have actually outperformed American bonds over the past decade. This chart shows the total return of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index against the JP Morgan Emerging Bond Index and the Vanguard Total International Bond Index (BNDX) over the past ten years:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index only delivered a 15.93% total return over the past decade. This was by far a worse performance than either of the foreign bond indices. The Western Asset Global High Income Fund outperformed all of the indices by quite a lot over the period, which will probably catch the eye of any potential investor.

While past performance is no guarantee of future results, there could be some reasons to believe that this will continue going forward. One reason for this is that the majority of bond returns over time are the coupon payments and foreign bonds frequently have higher yields than American ones. This is particularly true with emerging market bonds. As of the time of writing, the emerging markets bond index yields 6.71% while the U.S. aggregate bond index only yields 4.16%. Thus, even in today's high-interest rate environment, emerging market bonds have higher yields. As we can clearly see above, this has resulted in them having higher total returns over extended periods.

One of the prevailing viewpoints in the market right now is that interest rates in the United States will be falling over the next few years. In early October 2023, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that American debt service costs would average 1% of gross domestic product over the next ten years. This is despite the fact that the Congressional Budget Office is currently projecting that Federal Government deficits will total $20.3 trillion through 2033, or roughly $2 trillion per year added onto the already existing $34 trillion national debt.

MishTalk/Data from CBO 2023 Budget Outlook

In order to have debt service payments averaging 1% of gross domestic product, the United States would either need to have economic growth far higher than it has proven to be capable of over the past twenty years or have interest rates averaging very close to 0% over the period. Of the two options, it seems almost certain that low interest rates are the likely scenario. That naturally suggests that the yield of domestic bonds will be much lower on average going forward than it is today. While such a decline in interest rates will result in short-term gains for most American bond issues, over time the lower yields will almost certainly result in emerging market bonds outperforming domestic bond issues on a total return basis.

As such, American investors might want to increase their weighting towards foreign emerging market bonds and away from domestic bonds in order to increase the potential total return that they receive from the bond portion of their portfolios. The Western Asset Global High Income Fund appears to be one way to obtain that emerging market bond exposure and it has a history of outperforming indices that invest in comparable assets.

Leverage

As mentioned earlier in this article, the Western Asset Global High Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield of its portfolio well beyond that of any of the underlying securities that are in the portfolio. This is a common tactic employed by closed-end funds, and it is why these funds can regularly outperform their benchmark indices. I have explained how this works in a number of previous articles. To paraphrase myself:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase debt securities issued by entities located in both the United States and various foreign nations. As long as the yield that the fund receives from these purchased securities is higher than the interest rate that it has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will usually be the case. However, it is important to note that the use of leverage as a method of boosting yields is less effective today than it was a few years ago. This is because it is much more expensive to borrow money today than it has been over most of the past decade, which has resulted in the difference between the yield of the purchased assets and the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money being narrower than it once was. The use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses, which could be one reason why the fund's shares declined more than the comparable indices over the past five years. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage in its strategy since that would expose us to an unacceptable level of risk. I generally do not like a fund's leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Western Asset Global High Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 31.31% of its portfolio. This is a fairly reasonable level of leverage that is actually a bit lower than many other fixed-income funds possess. For the most part, it appears that we should not need to worry too much about the fund's leverage today. We should still keep an eye on it though, as a market correction may cause the fund's leverage to increase to levels beyond those that we really want to see.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Western Asset Global High Income Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. In pursuance of that objective, the fund invests in a portfolio of bonds issued by entities in the United States, other developed markets, and emerging markets around the world. Bonds deliver the majority of their investment returns in the form of direct payments to their owners, and in the case of emerging market bonds, these payments can be quite large relative to the face value of the bond. The fund collects payments from all of the securities in its portfolio, and even borrows money to collect payments from more securities than it could control solely with its own equity capital. The fund adds any money that it manages to earn from exploiting bond price changes to this total, and the fund's 75% annual turnover does suggest that such trading is a fairly frequent activity. Finally, the fund pays all of the money in this pool out to its shareholders, net of its own expenses. We might expect that this would result in the fund's shares having a fairly high yield today.

This is certainly the case, as the Western Asset Global High Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0670 per share ($0.804 per share annually), which gives the fund an 11.26% yield at the current price. This is a rather impressive yield even today, and it generally compares fairly well to other high-yielding bond funds in the market. Unfortunately, the fund has not always been consistent with respect to its distribution, as the payout has changed various times over the years:

CEF Connect

This distribution history might reduce the fund's appeal in the eyes of those investors who are seeking to earn a safe and consistent income to use to pay their bills or finance their lifestyles. However, it is not nearly as bad as other bond funds that have changed their distribution on a much more frequent basis. In particular, we can see that the fund did not change its distribution in response to the global change in monetary policy in 2022, which makes it one of the few funds that invests in fixed-rate bonds that managed to maintain a stable distribution in that environment. This is something that we should investigate though, as it seems strange that this fund was able to achieve a feat that few of its peers were able to accomplish.

However, the fund's distribution history is not necessarily the most important thing for new investors. After all, anyone who purchases the fund's shares today will receive the current distribution at the current yield and will not be affected by any events that occurred in the past. As such, the most important thing for our purposes today is to determine how well the fund can sustain its current distribution going forward.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund's most current financial report corresponds to the full-year period that ended on May 31, 2023. As such, this report will not provide us with any insight into how well the fund managed to perform over the past seven or eight months. This is disappointing as there were many things that occurred during the intervening period. In particular, the American bond market declined over the summer as investors began to accept the fact that interest rates may remain higher for longer than it expected during the Spring months. That was then reversed around the middle of October due to market optimism that a pivot by the Federal Reserve could be in the near future. This report will provide no insight into how well the fund handled these disparate markets and managed to make profits. However, as we have seen over the course of this article, this fund should be a bit less impacted by the policies of the Federal Reserve than some other fixed-income funds due to the fact that only about half of its assets are invested in domestic securities.

During the full-year period, the Western Asset Global High Income Fund received $22,413,876 in interest and $34,109 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. We need to deduct a bit of money that the fund paid in foreign withholding taxes from these amounts, which gives the fund a total investment income of $22,446,097 during the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $15,600,850 available to shareholders. That was, unfortunately, not nearly enough to cover the $18,249,241 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period. At first glance, this is quite concerning as we would ordinarily like a fixed-income fund to be able to fully cover its distributions out of its net investment income. This fund obviously failed to accomplish that task.

However, there are other methods through which a fund can obtain the money that it needs to cover its distributions. For example, it might be able to exploit the bond price changes that accompany changes in interest rates. These profits would be considered capital gains and so do not count as investment income for tax or accounting purposes. However, capital gains obviously do represent money coming into the fund that can be distributed to its shareholders.

Unfortunately, the fund failed miserably at bringing in money from alternative sources during the period. It reported net realized losses of $21,072,545 and had another $7,152,887 net unrealized losses during the full-year period. Overall, the fund's net assets declined by $30,807,065 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. This was disappointing as it strongly suggests that the fund's distributions destroyed some of its net asset value during the period. It also comes on the heels of a $48,986,819 destruction of net asset value during the preceding full-year period.

Thus, we have seen the fund's distributions exceed its investment profits for two straight years as of the date covered by this report. This tells us that the fund's distributions have been destructive to net asset value for two years. Fortunately, it does appear that the fund has managed to correct this problem since the closing date of the most recent report. This chart shows the fund's net asset value since June 1, 2023:

Seeking Alpha

This tells us that the fund has managed to fully cover all of the distributions that it has made since the end date of the financial report. It also had some money left over just in case. As such, we probably do not need to worry about a distribution cut right now. However, any deterioration in conditions in the bond market from today's levels could threaten the fund's distribution, as we do not want to see three years of net asset value destruction. The fund's managers may not want to see that either and could cut the distribution if things suddenly get worse. This is a possibility, especially if the Federal Reserve fails to cut interest rates to the degree that the market expects this year.

Valuation

As of January 22, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a net asset value of $7.40 per share but the shares currently trade for $7.10 per share each. This gives the fund's shares a 4.05% discount on net asset value at the current price. This represents a slightly better entry price than the 3.73% discount that the fund's shares have averaged over the last month. Thus, now could be a reasonable time to start purchasing the fund's shares.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Western Asset Global High Income Fund could be much better than it actually looks. The fund is reasonably well-diversified internationally, although it does still have fairly significant exposure to the American bond market. It also has a long history of substantially outperforming various benchmark indices over extended periods. As such, this fund might be a reasonable long-term play for anyone who wants to obtain a bit of international exposure and reduce the risks inherent in having everything invested in the United States. At the same time, it is possible that the fund's shares will decline in the near term as the market might be disappointed by the magnitude of the Federal Reserve's pivot and we could see a sell-off of American bonds over the next few months.

For this reason, I am assigning a cautious buy rating on this fund. The fund looks decent for anyone willing to experience some near-term losses in exchange for long-term gains. As long as your holding period is closer to ten years than ten months, this fund should prove an okay holding.