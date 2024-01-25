Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NGL Preferred: Nice Combination Of Income And Upside

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NGL Energy Partners is launching a $2.1 billion secured bond offering to refinance its debt and pay accrued distributions on preferred units.
  • The preferred units are expected to resume regular distributions, with a yield of approximately 12.8%.
  • There is a potential 11% upside from the accrued payment, with the preferred units trading above $25 after distributions are paid.
Grey gift box with cash dollars money on blue copy space background, concept of money gift giveaway or bonus to employees at year-end Christmas Holiday season

ariya j/iStock via Getty Images

The Update

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) announced the launch of a $2.1 billion secured bond offering split between new five-year and new eight-year bonds. These bonds plus a $700 million loan deal announced last week will refinance all of the company's debt

Cashfow Hunter has over 25 years of experience in the markets, with nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. His experience investing in debt and equity markets gives him unique insights into markets. He successfully predicted the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank. He has degrees from Wharton and MIT.

He leads the investing group Catalyst Hedge Investing, in which he shares his best long and short ideas. He looks for investment ideas with asymmetric risk/reward and a clear catalyst. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NGL.PR.B, NGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

PipelineDancer profile picture
PipelineDancer
Today, 7:27 AM
Comments (7.57K)
Congrats to the holders of NGL and NGL Pr B over the last year. You've done fantastic.

I shiver at the risk to yield that I perceive on new buyers at these prices, but acknowledge I've been wrong on market prices for the last couple years. Good luck to all.
