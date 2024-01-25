Richard Newstead/Moment via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $USD, not $CAD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN:CA) (NYSE:WCN) is the third largest solid waste company in North America and is involved in the process of collecting, transferring, and disposing of non-hazardous waste for customers in the residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P space. In addition to waste collection, the company does recycling services for materials like cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. As of quarter-end, the company had over $8 billion in annual revenues with 23,000 employees across the United States and Canada.

The waste industry is a fragmented industry with many players. In most markets, it's usually the lowest price provider that wins business, and returns of the industry are driven by market selection, asset positioning, and local execution. Waste Connections tends to focus more on exclusive and secondary markets (usually away from highly urban areas) where they can build a competitive advantage and establish barriers to entry. To do this, the company has been actively acquiring private companies in these markets in an effort to roll up and consolidate the industry. In recent years, M&A has become an increasing focus as higher capital costs and labor expenses make it tougher for smaller competitors.

My investment thesis for Waste Connections is based on 5 main factors which I will outline in this article: (1) the company has a very strong history of M&A and financial performance, (2) its business is highly resilient to economic fluctuations, (3) there is potential for margin improvement, (4) recent acquisitions show that the growth story isn't over, and (5) the valuation isn't as expensive as you may think.

Strong Track Record of M&A

Despite the majority of its revenues coming from the United States (89% of revenues), Waste Connections got its start in Canada founded in 1997. Since the financial crisis in 2009, it has been one of the best-performing names on the TSX, returning 1182% to shareholders (excluding dividends) compared to the TSX's return of just 97.32% over the same time period. Much of this growth has been due to the company making a series of strong acquisitions in the waste management industry that have helped it become one of the best-performing stocks.

When we look at the company's historical track record, we can see that Waste Connection has compounded revenues and EBITDA at a 16.3% and 16.5% CAGR since 1999, which is very impressive considering that the organic growth rate of the waste management industry over this time period has been in the low-single digits.

We can also see that in a shorter time period, over the last decade, the CAGRs have still been very impressive with sales and EBITDA growing 13.8% and 13.0% per annum, respectively. This indicates that Waste Management has had a strong track record of growth that has translated over to earnings growing at a similar rate.

Historical Revenues and EBITDA (Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ)

In the last five years, Waste Connections has spent an average of $1.03 billion on acquisitions and year-to-date numbers for 2023 were no different. In the last twelve months, the company spent $1.51 billion on acquisitions ($2.3 billion in 2022), so with acquisition spending being higher during the last little while, it seems the company has been finding no shortage of potential targets and its track record of acquisition spend has proven itself out in the financial and share price performance.

Recession Resilient Business

The waste management industry is a highly recession-resilient, almost recession-proof business. After all, governments aren't going to cancel waste management contracts for their municipalities just because times might be tough in the economy. Waste management, therefore, is an essential business.

Recession Resilient Business (Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ)

For example, during the financial crisis, we can see during the period of 2007-2010, we didn't see a decline in revenue or EBITDA, and Waste Connections actually saw growth among both. While we did see a small margin contraction of about 100 bps in 2008, overall Waste Connections. Even one of Waste Connections' largest competitors, Waste Management (WM), the largest revenue drop for WM during this period was only an 11% drop in 2009, showcasing the resiliency of the business model.

Potential for Margin Improvement

One of the catalysts I'm excited for in Waste Connections' business is the potential for margin improvement going forward. In the most recent quarter, management discussed this potential for margin improvement. For the first half of 2023 (Q1 and Q2), Waste Connections had an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 30.5%, which represented about 80 bps expansion not including the impact from reduced prices in recycling and renewable gas.

But with the acquisitions announced during the year, which should add over $160 million of annual sales, this led management to increase their guidance for EBITDA by 40 bps (or around $25 million) on a full year margin of 31.5%. What this is telling us is that based on the fact we saw 30.5% in the first half of the year and 32.5% in Q3, we should expect to see at least 32.5% next quarter, which would represent over 200 bps of margin expansion year over year.

Based on management comments and the increase in guidance, I view this as a testament to management's confidence in the business going forward, with the potential for continued margin expansion on the back of a moderation in CPI and higher recovered commodity values. Lastly, with an 11.8% increase in the quarterly dividend announced in October to $0.285, this is the 13th consecutive annual dividend highlighting the company's commitment to returning excess cash to shareholders and consistently improving financial performance. While the 0.7% dividend isn't much, the growth over time shows the stability of the business model and the increase underscores management's confidence in the business.

Recent Acquisition Highlights Future Growth

The global waste management industry is valued at $1.29 billion and is expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR until 2030, which is slightly above the ~3% growth rate expected for global GDP. While this growth rate may seem low and Waste Connections is one of the larger players in the space, I believe there is still substantial room for the company to grow in the low to mid-teens long term.

Subsequent to the quarter in December, the company announced it was going to acquire some key assets from Secure Energy Services (SES:CA) including 30 energy waste treatment and disposal facilities for total consideration of just over $1 billion. This was a fairly sizable, but unique acquisition as it was effectively mandated by the Canadian Competition Tribunal after the merger between Secure Energy and Tervita. Because Secure Energy was forced to sell these assets, we can assume that Waste Connections likely paid an attractive multiple for the assets with total combined revenues on the assets generated being about CAD$300 million.

What I think this acquisition highlights is that the E&P space is likely a future growth opportunity for the company, as the company currently only generates about $45 million out of $2,064 million of quarterly revenues from the E&P space. Management views these assets to be complementary to current operations so with an expectation to increase margins by about 50 bps, this should be pretty meaningful in helping Waste Connections get to the margin targets I discussed earlier as it is immediately accretive to earnings.

Revenue Segmentation (Company Filings)

Valuation Isn't So Bad

Based on the 17 sell-side analysts with one-year target prices for Waste Connection's stock, the average target price is $212.50 CAD, with a high estimate of $235.91 CAD and a low estimate of $147.07 CAD. From the current price to the average target price one year out, this implies a potential upside of 4.0%, not including the current dividend yield of 0.7%. So based on this limited upside, it seems that analysts don't see much upside in Waste Connections stock at present.

This is likely due to the fact that shares of Waste Connections are pretty expensive. For example on a P/E basis, the company trades at 47.8x earnings. However, the P/E ratio is probably not what we'd want to use as a valuation multiple because Waste Connections is highly acquisitive. Thus, we'd probably want to use the EV/EBITDA multiple, which looks a bit more manageable at 18.9x. Compared to its closest competitor, Waste Management at 15.5x EBITDA, Waste Connections might look more expensive but I believe the valuation is justified based on the fact that Waste Connections has grown faster and boasts better EBITDA margins.

In terms of the risks to my investment thesis, the main one would be the company's recent incidents in California and Texas, taking a $6 million hit in operating expenses during Q3. For California, management noted that in 26 years, they've never had an elevated temperature landfill or ETLF event so this is a pretty rare occurrence. In Texas, the issue was related to a slope failure that resulted in shutting down the landfill and transferring waste to alternative disposal sites while the company got to work fixing the issue. These two issues were unrelated and purely coincidental in timing and are very likely one-off incidents so I'm not worried about future incidents here given the rarity of each.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waste Connections is a compelling investment in the waste management space, supported by a track record of successful acquisitions, recession-resilient business operations, the potential for margin improvement, and a reasonable valuation when considering the company's growth trajectory and competitive positioning. Despite recent challenges in California and Texas, these incidents are deemed rare and one-off, minimizing concerns for future occurrences. With a demonstrated commitment to returning value to shareholders and a positive outlook for the waste management industry, Waste Connections seems like a good buy for investors looking for a compounder they can hold onto for the long term.