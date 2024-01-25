Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Waste Connections: Why You Should Pay Up For This Compounder

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
89 Followers

Summary

  • Waste Connections has a strong track record of M&A and has been one of the best-performing stocks on the TSX.
  • The waste management industry is recession-resilient, making WCN a stable and essential business.
  • The company has potential for margin improvement and substantial potential for future growth ahead.
  • The valuation at 18.9x EBITDA is worth paying up for given its better margins and better growth rate relative to its closest peer.

Waste Recycling Centre

Richard Newstead/Moment via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $USD, not $CAD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN:CA) (NYSE:WCN) is the third largest solid waste company in North America and is involved in

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
89 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WCN:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WCN:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WCN
--
WCN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.