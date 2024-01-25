brightstars

A "Hold" Rating for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

This analysis points to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) and assigns a "Hold" rating to its shares traded on the NYSE market.

This is a Vancouver, Canada-based company that operates as a gold royalty company. That is, the company does not mine gold but has the right to receive/purchase a certain percentage of the gold production from other miners, which Sandstorm Gold Ltd. then resells on the market.

The company acquired the right with the agreement to provide these miners with upfront funds to develop the mineral project into a producing mine. The royalty right applies for the entire exploitation period, i.e. until the last gram of precious metals can be extracted from the open-pit deposit or dug from the ground. This is a right that usually has a term of several years. Therefore, Sandstorm Gold typically incurs no mining, development, or exploration costs, but only the costs the company must pay to sell ounces of precious metal on the market.

Royalty Portfolio: 250 Projects, 40 in Production, 28 in Development, But Strong Presence Outside North American Countries

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.'s portfolio of royalties or similar rights currently includes approximately 250 of these types of mineral interests that other companies recognize as a drain on their operating resources, of which 40 relate to assets that already produce the precious metal. While the other mineral interests in the portfolio are either under development or at an earlier stage of potential resource exploitation.

These 40 producing mines include the following most popular names:

The Black Fox mine is operated by MUX McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) (MUX:CA) and is located 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario, Canada, and the terms are the purchase of 8% gold production at $589/oz. The asset is part of the Fox complex, which holds an intensive exploration program to define near-term resources to exploit.

The Cerro Moro silver-gold deposit is operated by Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) (PAAS:CA) and is located 74 km east of Tres Cerros, Argentina, and terms include 20% of silver production up to 1.2 million ounces of silver per year until 7 million ounces delivered at a fixed price, which is 30% of the spot price. The Cerro Moro contains deposits, some of which are mined by open pit mining and others by underground mining techniques. The latest proven and probable reserve estimate indicates 11.3 million ounces of silver at an average grade of 276 grams of silver per ton of mineral (g/t) and 302,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 7.4 g/t. The lifetime of the mine is approx. 3 to a maximum of 4 years of operations with significant potential for an extension of the cessation of operations well beyond, as Cerro Moro may continue to be able to replace depleted resources in the future, having done so for the first time in 2021. In addition, Cerro Moro Company is conducting specific development of ore processing and metal heap leaching facilities to increase production and de-risk mine performance.

The Fruta del Norte underground gold/silver mine is operated by Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCQX:LUGDF) (LUG:CA) and is located 18 km southeast of El Pangui, Ecuador. Terms include a net smelter yield of 0.9%. Fruta del Norte extends over 1,670 meters along strike, over 700 meters down dip, and contains a gold-silver deposit between 150 and 300 meters wide. Commercial production was achieved in February 2020. Proved and probable reserves were estimated at 5 million ounces of gold at a grade of 8.7 g/t. Lunding Gold produced 481,274 ounces of gold in 2023, in line with full-year guidance that calls for a mine life through 2034. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the plant processed an average of 4,649 tons per day throughput, but the company expects to increase this to 5,000 tons per day by the end of 2024. As a result of 11,233 meters of underground drilling from 79 holes as part of the 2023 conversion program, an updated resource estimate is expected to be issued in the first quarter of 2024. A larger 50,000-meter drill exploration program will be undertaken in 2024, targeting the most prospective properties surrounding the core mining operations.

The gold/silver mining and underground mining of the Gualcamayo Mine is operated by the private company Eris LLC and is located 21 km south of Guandacol, Argentina. The conditions include a net melt yield of 1%. The Gualcamayo mine reached commercial production in 2009. The processing plant is designed to process 24,000 tons per day and includes additional operations to produce gold doré, which is sent to a refinery. The mine life is until 2025 but can be extended as there is still an opportunity to recover payable ounces of gold from stockpiles and leaching treatment.

The Gold Bar open pit gold/silver mine is operated by MUX McEwen Mining Inc. and is located 46 km northwest of Eureka, Nevada, US, and the terms are 10% of the profits derived from the operation Gold Bar business. Sandstorm's royalty covers the majority of the mineral resources at Cabin Creek, which together with the other ancillary deposit of Gold Ridge represent approximately 22% of the mineral resources of the Gold Bar property, located in the well-known gold mining district of Eureka County, Nevada, including the third, but strategically the central occurrence of Gold Pick. The mine life of current operations is until 2028, but McEwen updated the feasibility study in March 2022 indicating 7-year production at an average annual pace of 44,150 ounces of gold at cash operating costs of $1,197/ounce.

The Santa Elena operation is operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) (FR:CA) and is located 130 km northeast of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The terms include the purchase of 20% of gold production at $478/oz under a stream agreement. Mining and exploration focus on a single wide vein. The company started open pit mining and heap leaching operations in 2011 and converted to an underground mine in early 2014 with a processing capacity of 3,350 tonnes per day to produce gold-silver doré ingots, but with technical measures, it is expected to unlock a higher potential for the processing facility. Proved and probable mineral reserves at the end of 2022 contained 467,000 ounces of gold at 2.6 g/t and 15.6 million ounces of silver at 97 g/t. In 2023, Santa Elena production transitioned to the Ermitaño deposit and produced a new annual record of 9.6 million silver equivalent ounces, up 5% year-over-year thanks to strong mine production and grades combined with record metallurgical recoveries. Exploration continues at Santa Elena and the program consists of approximately 10,300 meters at Santa Elena, targeting the underground development at Ermitaño. It is currently estimated that the mine life will last until 2028.

In addition, more than 30% of the producing mines are located in mining-friendly jurisdictions in the US and Canada, approximately 28 of the mineral projects are in advanced stages of development, and at least a third of these shouldn't take long to go into production given their location in Canada/Australia. These two countries have very streamlined procedures for obtaining the various permits to exploit the deposits, compared to an average of seven years in the US or even longer in other countries.

Gold Prices Lead to Robust Performance

Thanks to its portfolio of producing mines combined with the robust price of the precious metal, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. reached a record in both attributable gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) sold and realized revenue for the full year 2023, but only in preliminary form, as the company is expected to publish final results per Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The company sold approximately 97,200 attributable GEOs and generated full-year 2023 revenue of $179.6 million. If these figures are confirmed by the final results, they will reflect year-over-year growth of 18% and 20.8% respectively.

As a result, preliminary total revenues, royalties, and income from other interests for the full year 2023 were a record $191.5 million, compared to $148.7 million in 2022.

Taking into account the preliminary cost of sales of $21.7 million, the cash operating margin was approximately $1,706 per attributable GEO, increasing nearly 13% year-over-year.

The company can currently count on good business performance to finance the continuation of its activities and the projects to replace depleted mineral resources with fresh ones, but the strong contribution of the gold price should not be neglected. The price of the precious metal, currently at $2,019.40/ounce on the futures market, rose 4.7% in 2023 and at an average price of $1,962.65/ounce was well above the average level of the past 5 years.

A robust gold price allows Sandstorm Gold Ltd's financial situation to remain acceptable, as a value further below the 1.5 threshold for the current interest coverage ratio of 1.42 (LTM operating income on LTM interest expense) could mean the royalty company experiences some solvency issues, while an Altman Z -score of 2.22 (scroll this page down until "Risk" section) does not rule out bankruptcy in a few years.

The Price of Gold Determines the Decisions

The stock market relies on the price of gold to offset the ever-present risk that something could go wrong in the portfolio of the company. If this were not the case, the market would have a different relationship with Sandstorm Gold stock, and the stock price would trend upwards over the years and not just fluctuate as much as the price of gold.

The chart below shows that the market is aware of the risk associated with the company's mining portfolio and, despite Sandstorm Gold's good intentions, prefers to keep it at arm's length. The market values this risk in such a way that it does not believe it can trust any investment strategy that focuses on the medium/long term, other than one that sees this security as an instrument to exploit fluctuations in the price of gold.

Since 2012, shares of Sandstorm Gold have fallen 23.40% as they weathered volatility. They delivered negative returns, but not as bad as the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), -52.01%, which is a benchmark for the gold mining industry. They performed really poorly compared to the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) +140.17%, a benchmark for the materials sector.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The investor can always invest directly in physical gold, as this grows over time and very quickly, as shown in the chart below, thanks to its safe haven properties, which are reflected more and more in an increasingly volatile global context. However, this involves capital that is normally not available to a retail investor.

Source: Trading Economics

Due to a strong positive correlation with the cyclicality of gold prices, it is possible to achieve very positive margins of return by investing in SAND stock. Investors simply need to adjust their holdings accordingly to reflect expectations of future gold movements.

The strong positive correlation is described by the yellow area in the lower part of the graph below, as this area has been above zero for almost all of the past 12 months. The analysis takes gold futures (GCG 2024) into account as a benchmark for the gold price.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The positive correlation between the two securities means that on average the same market sentiment tends to affect both securities: that is, if the market for Sandstorm Gold shares is bullish, the same positive sentiment will most likely drive the price of gold higher as well. If the market for Sandstorm Gold shares is bearish, then there will most likely be negative pressure on gold prices as well. According to the graphic above, this applies regardless of the return on the securities, which can also differ significantly from each other. In fact, shares of Sandstorm Gold lost more than 18% in the last 12 months, while the yellow metal remained almost unchanged, although market sentiment for both has been the same throughout.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. on the Stock Market: There is a Chance of a Significant Increase, but Hold for Now

A position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. could therefore be used to benefit from the expected bull market in gold prices in response to a recession that is becoming increasingly likely as time goes on. But not based on these prices, $4.86 per share with a market cap of $1.45 billion at the time of writing, which, while more attractive than 100- and 200-day simple moving averages, are seen well on their way to offering much more attractive entry points at the end of a trend that is expected to continue with a lack of bite for some time.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The 14-day RSI of 50.59 indicates there is plenty of room on the downside for shares of SAND to suggest more attractive entry points, but this won't happen anytime soon as headwinds over the Federal Reserve's next interest rate move will lead to a dull share price pattern.

While higher interest rates do not bode well for SAND as fixed-income assets are more enticing than zero-yielding gold, interest rate cuts are instead a good sign for SAND as in this scenario gold increases its competitiveness against fixed-income assets.

However, there is currently no clarity as to whether the Fed will start cutting interest rates at the March 20 meeting: with inflation rising recently and the risk of a hiccup in the disinflation process due to tensions in the Red Sea, rates could remain where they are now even until the June meeting. On the contrary, as interest rate traders continue to bet on a rate cut at the Fed meeting in March, this is positive for gold prices. The mixed scenario results in little movement in the stock market.

So, for now, sticking with a Hold rating on SAND stock seems like the right move until the following happens.

Fed policymakers expect interest rates to be cut this year, but rates may not move as quickly or as strongly as the broader market expects. On the other side of the table, the stock market instead believes that the Fed has a strategy to deliver better policies than now signals to please it. If this kind of expectation arises while policymakers are just basing their forecasts on trends in economic data as they come in, it could hurt US-listed stocks when the actual policies implemented lead to disillusionment. This scenario poses a risk that investors should not neglect.

Based on a 24-month market beta of 1.15x (scroll this page down until "Risk" section), SAND shares will feel the hit as the headwinds of disillusionment arise, and that will be the opportunity for a much more attractive entry point to gain exposure ahead of the expected bull market for gold.

Expected Bull Market for Gold Price

Gold is expected to experience a bull market this year as investors look for safe havens in response to the expected economic recession.

Increased financial costs combined with elevated inflation have depressed consumption (see negative trends in consumer spending and seasonally adjusted annual U.S. retail sales charts below) and are hampering the recovery of business investment (see the chart below).

Since American households, whose finances are also under pressure from the end of excess savings (abnormally arising during the COVID-19 pandemic), the end of indulgence in student loan repayments, and high debt levels on expensive credit cards, have cut back on spending, companies are not only postponing investment ahead of a weaker outlook for the demand of their products but also reducing the workforce to prevent the headwind from affecting profits. Another chart below shows a clear downward trend in companies' layoff plans from 2022 to 2023.

This chart illustrates the significant decline in U.S. consumer spending over the past three years:

Source: Y Charts

This chart illustrates the following: Year-over-year changes in seasonally adjusted annual U.S. retail sales are below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This chart also shows a trend that has been characteristic of the period that has preceded a recession over the past thirty years.

Source: FRED Economic Data St. Louis Fed (Source: FRED Economic Data St. Louis Fed)

The markedly lower IPO numbers in the US than a few years ago indicate that companies are seeking less capital to raise on the stock market, as they now give fewer opportunities for growth plans. Corporate demand for debt capital is no better as borrowing costs are still too expensive, although they have cooled somewhat from mid-2023.

Source: Dealogic reported by Yahoo Finance

When it comes to labor market conditions, tech companies and retailers are leading the way in cutting jobs to protect their profits, so consumption is sure to slow significantly.

Source: Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc - Challenger Report reported by Yahoo Finance

Therefore, in the US we are heading for an economic recession in 2024, and Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti sees the negative cycle of the Eurozone economy as an obvious consequence (the goal) of the ECB's restrictive policies to curb runaway inflation. Germany, Europe's strongest economy, is heading for its first two-year recession since the early 2000s. The negative cycle follows the decline in 2023 as higher energy costs coupled with weaker industrial demand weighed on the economy.

China is also suffering, with the historic collapse of the Hong Kong stock market symptomatic of an economic recovery that is not happening due to the following factors: the economy is still reeling from Beijing's strict anti-COVID-19 restrictions and regulators' crackdown on companies. Added to this is the country's crisis in the US real estate sector as well as the ongoing geopolitical tensions with the West, which has abandoned the US decoupling project but still relies on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's "neologism" of de-risking (that is, "to reduce critical dependencies on "systemic rivals" such as China"), and the lack of major stimulus measures implemented by the Chinese Politburo.

As a safe haven, gold prices will benefit from the headwinds and Trading Economics analysts expect bullion ounces to rise from the current $2,012.64/oz. up to nearly $2,160/oz within 12 months. Due to the positive correlation with the gold price, SAND shares will also benefit.

Conclusion

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold royalty company with a portfolio associated with investment risks, where the stock market's attitude is not aimed at holding in the medium/long term, but at exploiting the cyclicality of the gold price.

SAND stock has a strong and positive correlation with gold price cyclicality, and this is likely to drive this stock higher in 2024 with gold as a safe haven in response to the expected recession.

Until then, however, this analysis assumes that shares will be affected by the following two phases: First, they will behave in a way that does not generate much enthusiasm from either bulls or bears. Once this initial phase is over, SAND shares will likely offer more attractive market prices as the market becomes disenchanted with the Fed's rate-cutting maneuvers. This stock has a "Hold" rating for the time being.