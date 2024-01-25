photobyphm

Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) shares got an almost 7% boost on Tuesday after the telecom reported results for the fourth quarter that beat revenue expectations. The telecom saw especially strong results in broadband growth where the company added a ton of new subscribers and reported its fifth consecutive quarter of more than 400k subscriber net adds. Retail postpaid phone net adds also soared in the fourth quarter, capping off an overall strong financial year for Verizon. Investors have worried about the dividend pretty much throughout FY 2022 and FY 2023, but the dividend, given Verizon's free cash flow beat, is now even safer than it was three months ago. I believe Verizon is top value for investors and I continue to rate shares as a buy!

Previous rating

I rated Verizon a buy in October -- The Suffering May Finally End -- due to the telecom raising its free cash flow guidance for FY 2023 and seeing solid growth in its subscriber base. Verizon continued to shine in the fourth-quarter as well, especially with its broadband business which saw healthy subscriber momentum. The main reason to own Verizon relates to the company’s free cash flow strength, however. Since Verizon outperformed its own free cash flow guidance for FY 2023 and the dividend has a higher safety margin than expected, I continue to rate Verizon a buy.

Strong broadband subscriber momentum

Subscriber momentum in broadband and retail postpaid phone were responsible for Verizon achieving higher than expected free cash flow, a telecom’s key performance measure, in FY 2023. Verizon saw 413k subscriber net adds in the fourth-quarter, including 375k fixed wireless net adds... which brought its total number of fixed wireless broadband customers to more than 3M. Verizon has laid out a goal to achieve 4-5M subscribers in this business by FY 2025, a goal that I believe will be easily out-performed.

Verizon added an average of 385k customers per quarter to its fixed wireless broadband business in the last year. At the current pace of acquisition, Verizon could be looking at 6.0-6.1M subscribers by the end of FY 2025, meaning its subscriber base could more than double and the telecom could widely outperform its own growth targets. This stronger growth in broadband, I believe, is not fully reflected in Verizon's valuation right now.

Momentum in broadband customer acquisition was supplemented by an exceptionally strong quarter in the Consumer wireless retail postpaid phone segment which is where Verizon added 318k new customers. The fourth-quarter was exceptionally strong due to the inclusion of the holiday period which is when consumers often upgrade their phones. How strong can be seen in this metric: in the previous four quarters, Verizon lost an average of 102k customers, largely due to aggressive price competition with other carriers.

Business wireless retail postpaid phone additions were 131k, so Consumer performed significantly better. The trend, however, should be expected to wear off in Q1'24 as the Consumer business returns to normal after the holiday period. Nonetheless, the strong performance of Consumer postpaid and broadband let to Verizon handsomely exceeding its own free cash flow forecast.

Strong free cash flow value, stable EBITDA

Verizon guided for free cash flow of $17-18B in Q3’23, a guidance that the telecom outperformed due to subscriber momentum in the two business areas discussed before. In fact, Verizon beat its high-case free cash flow estimate by more than $700M as the telecom achieved $4.1B in free cash flow in the fourth-quarter.

The $18.7B in free cash flow compared to approximately $11.0B in paid dividends throughout the year which calculates to a free cash flow payout ratio of 59%... or a dividend coverage ratio of 170%. This was even better than I expected last time when I worked on Verizon: I projected to see a dividend coverage ratio of ~161%. Therefore, the dividend has even better coverage and less risk than three months ago.

Given the relatively stable business nature of telecoms, they tend to have very little variance in their adjusted EBITDAs. As a result, the variance to last year's adjusted EBITDA was only 0.2%. Verizon's Q4'23 adjusted EBITDA was 47.8B, showing a marginal decline of $81M year over year.

Debt repayments

While Verizon's earnings report was great in terms of broadband and Consumer retail postpaid, there was a negative side as well: the telecom is not making enough progress in terms of addressing its debt issues. Verizon ended FY 2023 with total debt of $150.7B which is essentially the same amount of debt Verizon owed two years ago. At the end of FY 2021, Verizon owed $150.9B in total debt and the company is not applying as much cash to the repayment of its debt as I had hoped it would.

Between FY 2021 and FY 2023, Verizon’s net unsecured debt fell from $133.7B to $126.4B, showing a decline of only 5% in the last two years. Both Verizon and AT&T (T) have about the same level of financial leverage of ~1.1X... as measured by the Financial-Debt-to-Equity ratio.

Verizon vs. AT&T: valuation

Given the current strength of Verizon’s broadband and postpaid phone segments, I believe Verizon could achieve about the same level of free cash flow in FY 2024 as it did in FY 2023: ~$18B... unless the telecom were to see a sudden deterioration of its core businesses which I believe is unlikely.

Verizon has very predictable earnings as a telecom business, as does AT&T. The former is expected to generated 1% EPS growth next year and trades at a P/E ratio of 9.1X. AT&T is projected to also see 1% earnings growth and has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0X. From a valuation perspective, AT&T is the better deal as Verizon.

In my opinion, Verizon is fairly valued as it trades about at the same level as it did in the last three years (the average 3-year P/E ratio is 9.5X) and I don't expect a whole lot of upside in FY 2024. However, shares supply a very decent 6.4% yield and the dividend is very well supported by free cash flow. I believe a P/E ratio of 9.0X is indicative of fair value as the company has a low earnings growth rate, stable EBITDA and remains a high FCF stock.

Risks with Verizon

A slowdown in customer acquisition in broadband and Consumer retail postpaid would be concerns as these two business segments have now taken the lead in driving Verizon’s business results. Weaker free cash flow may also be a concern from a coverage point of view, but given the excess coverage reported for FY 2023, the dividend as such is sustainable. The high level of debt, relative to equity, is also a risk that I consider serious and that I will monitor.

Final thoughts

Verizon had a very solid fourth-quarter and the telecom convinced with a strong broadband and retail postpaid phone momentum. This caused Verizon to beat its own estimate for full year free cash flow as well. As a result, Verizon is entering FY 2024 with considerable momentum and a higher dividend safety margin than it had three months ago. The two main reasons to own shares of Verizon are the attractive 6.4% yield and the telecom’s improved safety margin as far as its free cash flow payout ratio is concerned. Verizon also looks set to beat its fixed wireless growth goals in the medium if the current trajectory continues. While I don't see a lot of valuation upside, the dividend alone is worth buying!