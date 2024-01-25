Maximizing The Rule Of 72 With These 5 High Yielders

fatido

Rule of 72 is a simple concept, which allows investors to quickly calculate (and estimate) the number of years it would take for the portfolio to double given a certain level of annual return. The calculation is dividing 72 by the annual interest rate or yield, where the result indicates the number of years until portfolio value doubles.

For example, if the yield is 3%, it would take a bit less than 24 years to see the capital doubling. Yet, if the yield is 10%, the number of years land at ~7.2 territory.

The concept works if the following criteria are met:

The estimated level of return is fairly constant.

All of the income generated by the underlying portfolio is invested back.

Incremental investments are subject to the same level of yield as the initial portfolio.

The portfolio value (or rather price of the securities) remains stable.

Obviously, this is not realistic in the real investment world.

However, there are several tips and tricks that the investors can apply to accommodate the aforementioned criteria and at the same time accelerate the process of doubling portfolio value.

Key areas of focus to stabilize the passive income streams

At the core, the focus should be to finding a balance between high yield and underlying risk.

The higher the yield is, the sooner the portfolio could double. Yet, higher yield also implies higher risk, which could potentially introduce serious headwinds for both having the initial value protected and yield left unchanged (i.e., not cut).

Let's start here with the key elements that should be in place to keep the risk in balance, and then I will distinguish 5 specific names, which, in my opinion, fulfill all of these points:

Diversification - this is quite straightforward and very important. And here, there are really two perspective that have to be considered. First, investors have to be diversified on an investment portfolio level to avoid excessive concentration in certain pockets of the economy or in single stocks that might be subject to easily diversifiable risk (e.g., lawsuits, corporate governance scandals, loss of key customers etc.). Second, in case specific companies are chosen instead of ETF and similar type vehicles, these companies have to be diversified across their key sources of revenue. By having the diversification angle properly managed, the overall prospects of both yield and portfolio stability can be greatly improved.

- this is quite straightforward and very important. And here, there are really two perspective that have to be considered. First, investors have to be diversified on an investment portfolio level to avoid excessive concentration in certain pockets of the economy or in single stocks that might be subject to easily diversifiable risk (e.g., lawsuits, corporate governance scandals, loss of key customers etc.). Second, in case specific companies are chosen instead of ETF and similar type vehicles, these companies have to be diversified across their key sources of revenue. By having the diversification angle properly managed, the overall prospects of both yield and portfolio stability can be greatly improved. Scale - to secure stability and predictability, sufficient scale comes in extremely handy. There are multiple benefits of large-cap companies that can further amplify the diversification aspect and warrant better access to sound financing, JV partnerships and M&A growth opportunities.

- to secure stability and predictability, sufficient scale comes in extremely handy. There are multiple benefits of large-cap companies that can further amplify the diversification aspect and warrant better access to sound financing, JV partnerships and M&A growth opportunities. Fortress balance sheet - this is one of the most important elements in the context of risk mitigation for yield and value stability purposes. It is quite often that poorly managed balance sheets have forced companies to reduce dividends or take other shareholder unfriendly decisions. The presence of investment grade balance sheets help not only mitigate the financial risk, but also allow the companies to optimize the weighted average cost of capital by bringing down the risk premiums on the cost of debt side that are associated with credit risk.

- this is one of the most important elements in the context of risk mitigation for yield and value stability purposes. It is quite often that poorly managed balance sheets have forced companies to reduce dividends or take other shareholder unfriendly decisions. The presence of investment grade balance sheets help not only mitigate the financial risk, but also allow the companies to optimize the weighted average cost of capital by bringing down the risk premiums on the cost of debt side that are associated with credit risk. Predictable cash flows - businesses or investment fund vehicles have to be based on cash flows that are generated in a fairly predictable and stable manner. This way investors can achieve greater comfort in assuming that the yield and/or interest will be stable and won't fluctuate from year to year. For example, real estate and midstream infrastructure are solid segments, where the cash flows usually stem from long-term lease contracts.

- businesses or investment fund vehicles have to be based on cash flows that are generated in a fairly predictable and stable manner. This way investors can achieve greater comfort in assuming that the yield and/or interest will be stable and won't fluctuate from year to year. For example, real estate and midstream infrastructure are solid segments, where the cash flows usually stem from long-term lease contracts. Defensive businesses - this is a final element, which really builds on the previous point of having predictable cash flows in place. The preference in this context would be obviously skewed towards defensive segments, which in combination with underlying cash flows that are based on long-term and predictable contracts could further enhance the notion of yield and value stability. To take the same real estate example: the aspect of long-term leases might not move the needle if the specific REIT or other commercial real estate company is operating in the office segment, which as we all know is subject to structural risks. Instead, combining long-term leases (i.e., predictable cash flows) with sector exposure in, say, industrials or data centers is a completely different thing.

Doubling money in ~8 years with these 5 picks

To build a portfolio, which produces stable yield and at the same time provides the right safety mechanism in preserving the existing value, investors have to cherry pick a set of names, which both collectively and individually meet all of the aforementioned criteria.

Just to reemphasize, these criteria are important to lock in the current yield so that it could be factored in the "rule of 72" making the overall estimate as stable as possible.

Now, the tricky thing is the "level of yield" aspect, whereas indicated above each basis point in the yield tends to come with additional risk. Theoretically, to accommodate maximum certainty, we should pick a set of ETFs with ultra defensive characteristics. Yet, this would come at a expense of time as to how long it would take for the portfolio to double.

So, by selecting the names reflected in the table below, I have tried to tick the necessary boxed in terms of the risk aspects and minimize the time until getting that "2x" in the investment portfolio.

Ticker Weight Yield Weighted adj. yield JEPI 10% 8.30% 0.83% ET 20% 9.01% 1.80% ARCC 35% 9.42% 3.30% RNP 20% 8.12% 1.62% AY 15% 9.13% 1.37% Total 100% - 8.92% Click to enlarge

Through the selection of these five names at the given weighting, investors can achieve close to 9% in yield that would create the necessary conditions to double the portfolio value in roughly 8 years.

Let me explain.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is pure play income ETF, which to a large extent correlates with the S&P 500. Since a major part of its yield comes from writing call options against the S&P 500 names, the ETF benefits from reduced volatility under declining market conditions, where the pocketed premium allows to offset a part of the drop. Granted, the upside is limited due to the cap from sold option strikes. However, the primary objective in the case of maximizing "rule of 72" is based on high and predictable yield, not to a unpredictable upside from share price appreciation.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is another company, which carries a notable market cap and diversification in its business, where the underlying cash flows stem from stable contracts in an inherently defensive industry. The yield is very attractive despite these characteristics and investment grade balance sheet.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is the largest BDC with a market cap of ~$11.4 billion with a robust balance sheet and business profile. While ARCC operates in segment that is deemed risky - i.e., private credit -, if we peel back the onion a bit, we will quickly notice how defensive ARCC's portfolio actually is. For example, its investment companies carry on average a LTV of 42%, which is a rather sound level to say the least. Plus, as of Q3, 2023, the average EBITDA of these companies stood at $315 million, which again is an indicative of sound exposure.

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) is a Fund that carries an exposure towards large cap and well-capitalized REITs, where a notable share of the AuM is placed in safer instruments than equities - i.e., the preferred shares. One of the key reasons why RNP has managed to deliver consistent and high yielding dividends almost 10 years in a row is the combination of sound external leverage and investments in blue-chip REITs that are placed in more durable segments of the real estate universe. In a nutshell, RNP offers a diversified and high yielding exposure in safe real estate companies, which are able to generate consistent yields, while preserving the value.

While Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) is not the largest company out there, with its ~ $2.2 billion in market cap, it is still greatly diversified across different geographies and energy assets. The business and yield stability are based on signed PPAs at the project financing level, which effectively neutralize the financial risk at the AY level and provide predictable streams of cash flows for a period of time that is sufficient to pay off the underlying debt. Plus, all of the project-level financings have been hedged or signed at fixed rates, which help mitigate the interest rate risk as well. AY could be deemed like a bond with stable "coupons" coming from robust PPAs.

The bottom line

At the current environment, when the risk-free rate is around 5%, investors can enjoy the luxury of cherry-picking specific companies and/or investment vehicles that offer relatively high yield at limited risk.

By focusing the diversification, scale, sound balance sheet and defensive sectors, where the cash generation is inherently straightforward and predictable, investors can significantly increase the prospects of yield and portfolio stability.

With these aspects in mind, the search for yield can start. In this article I have provided 5 solid examples, which together provide the necessary yield to double portfolio value in just 8 years in a relatively defensive manner.