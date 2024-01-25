Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Maximizing The Rule Of 72 With These 5 High Yielders

Jan. 25, 2024 7:08 AM ETARCC, RNP, AY, JEPI, ET, ET.PR.C, ET.PR.D, ET.PR.E, ET.PR.I
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
3.35K Followers

Summary

  • The Rule of 72 allows investors to estimate the number of years it would take for their portfolio to double, given a certain yield level.
  • Several criteria must be met for the concept to work effectively, including a stable level of return and reinvesting all income generated.
  • In this article, I share the key aspects to consider in fostering the yield predictability and portfolio stability.
  • Plus, I provide 5 high yielding picks, which in a certain combination produce ~9% yield that leads to a great potential in doubling the portfolio value in just 8 years.

Business Graph on Touch Screen

fatido

Rule of 72 is a simple concept, which allows investors to quickly calculate (and estimate) the number of years it would take for the portfolio to double given a certain level of annual return. The calculation is dividing 72 by the annual interest

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

