JEPI Vs. SPYI: Only One Is A Worthy Passive Income Machine

Both the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) and the Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) are well-diversified high-yield funds that pay attractive monthly dividends to investors. However, we believe that only one of these ETFs is a worthy passive income machine, and in this article, we compare them side by side and offer our take on which one we prefer.

What Are The Qualities Of An ETF That Make It A Good Passive Income Machine?

Warren Buffett once said:

If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.

This quote sums up the core reason why passive income investing is so important: the only sure way to escape from the rat race is to generate income that does not require you to work, commonly referred to as passive income. Of course, passive income does not just appear out of thin air; you must first build and/or buy passive income machines to produce it.

A good passive income machine contains the following traits:

Efficient Durable High yield Inflation-resistant

The first trait - efficiency - is important because - just like with any physical machine - if the conversion process from input to output has too much inefficiency, you get poor milage and end up underachieving your potential. Given how hard it is to earn and save capital for so many in today's economy, the last thing you want to do is waste money on inefficient passive income machines. You want to be able to squeeze as much yield as you can out of every dollar invested into generating passive income.

Second, you want a passive income machine that is durable. What is the point of generating an attractive 15% passive income yield if that yield only lasts for one or two years at most? It is better to settle for a 5% yield that you have confidence will not only last but possibly even grow well into the future.

Third, you want a passive income machine that generates enough yield today to make it worthwhile. While durability and efficiency are great; if the passive income yield is too low, you will likely still have to work until you die before you can amass enough money in your sleep to be able to retire.

Finally, you want a passive income machine that is inflation-resistant. It can accomplish this in two ways:

It can grow its output year after year at a pace that matches or exceeds the long-term rate of inflation (dividend growth stocks are typically excellent at this). It can generate more yield than you need to meet living expenses, giving you excess cash to reinvest in income-producing assets each year, thereby growing your income fast enough to keep pace with inflation.

While there are many potential sources of passive income - royalties, annuities, bonds (BND), preferred stock (PFFA), passively owned businesses, rental properties, REITs (VNQ), MLPs (AMLP), Business Development Companies (BIZD), and dividend growth stocks (SCHD) - JEPI and SPYI offer investors a unique path to generate exceptional monthly passive income: combining well-diversified portfolios of stocks with a covered call strategy that generates substantial cash flow yields. When comparing these two against these four criteria, only one of these funds passes all four tests as an effective passive income machine.

Why JEPI Is A Much Better Passive Income Machine Than SPYI

Based on these four criteria, we believe that JEPI is a much better passive income snowball than SPYI is.

1. Efficiency: The clearest contrast between these two is their relative efficiencies. SPYI's expense ratio is quite high at 0.68%, whereas JEPI's expense ratio is nearly half of SPYI's at just 0.35%. While you can certainly find dividend funds like SCHD or index funds like the S&P 500 (SPY) with considerably lower expense ratios than JEPI's, the benefit of a more actively managed and unique covered call strategy employed by JEPI makes its expense ratio a relatively attractive deal.

As a result, investors in JEPI can expect to enjoy a much more efficient passive income machine than they would with SPYI.

2. Durability: The durability of SPYI's and JEPI's passive income streams is largely yet to be determined given that they both have relatively short track records. Given the nature of their strategies and how they generate their cash flow for distributions, it should be expected that there will be some volatility month-to-month in the distributions for both funds. However, it is also true that their underlying holdings are basically all large-cap blue-chip stocks that should be - on the net - able to stand the test of time and that therefore their underlying principal should be fairly sustainable over the long term.

JEPI's top 10 holdings are:

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) - 1.73% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) - 1.69% Trane Technologies PLC Class A (TT) - 1.64% Progressive Corp. (PGR) - 1.64% Intuit Inc. (INTU) - 1.63% Accenture PLC Class A (ACN) - 1.58% Mastercard Inc. Class A (MA) - 1.57% Visa Inc. Class A (V) - 1.51% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) - 1.49% Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) - 1.44%

SPYI's top 10 holdings are:

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) - 7.27% Apple Inc. (AAPL) - 6.99% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) - 3.62% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) - 3.47% First American Treasury Obligs X - 2.23% Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) - 2.13% Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) - 2.08% Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) - 1.81% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B) - 1.66% Tesla Inc. (TSLA) - 1.43%

This in turn sets up their covered call-funded distributions for a range of payouts that should be sustainable over the long term as well.

That being said, looking at their top 10 holdings reveals that SPYI is much more concentrated than JEPI is, with 32.69% of SPYI's portfolio invested in them whereas JEPI's portfolio only has 15.91% exposure to its top 10 holdings. Moreover, JEPI's sector breakdown is much better balanced than SPYI's is.

SPYI's sector breakdown is as follows:

Technology - 31.15% Health Care - 12.72% Financials - 12.45% Consumer Cyclical - 10.51% Communication - 8.92% Industrials - 8.01% Consumer Defensive - 6.00% Energy - 3.72% Real Estate - 2.35% Utilities - 2.19% Basic Material - 1.98% Cash & Equivalents - 3.32%

JEPI's sector breakdown is as follows:

Technology - 18.90% Health Care - 14.05% Industrials - 13.80% Financials - 12.91% Consumer Defensive - 12.53% Consumer Cyclical - 8.77% Communication - 4.88% Utilities - 4.63% Real Estate - 3.49% Basic Material - 3.38% Energy - 2.86% Corporate Bonds - 13.57% Cash & Equivalents - 1.24%

As you can see from these respective sector breakdowns, SPYI is heavily overweight technology stocks, whereas JEPI is much more balanced across sectors, including a large allocation to corporate bonds. This makes SPYI vulnerable to steep declines in technology (QQQ) - a sector that has proven to be rather volatile across cycles - while missing out on much of the upswing during the technology's frequent strong bull markets due to its covered call strategy. As a result, we are less certain of the long-term sustainability of its principal and therefore distribution than we are with JEPI.

3. High Yield:

In this case, SPYI outpaces JEPI with its 11.79% TTM yield compared to JEPI's 8.27%. However, as we already pointed out, JEPI's portfolio allocation looks much more durable to us than SPYI's does and an 8.27% yield is already more than sufficient as a passive income machine. It is also important to keep in mind that SPYI's yield is likely only temporarily elevated given the higher implied volatility in tech stock covered call premiums in the current strong tech bull market. As a result, we expect SPYI's yield to moderate over time.

4. Inflation-Resistance:

In terms of inflation resistance, we do not expect either fund to generate much if anything in the way of dividend growth over time. However, both funds will likely continue to generate high single-digit to low double-digit annualized payout yields due to their covered call-like strategies. As a result, investors who want to keep up with inflation would be prudent to plan for 5-6% of "spendable" distributions from these funds and then reinvest the rest into additional income-generating investments to offset the corrosive power of inflation.

Investor Takeaway

Both SPYI and JEPI appear to be attractive passive income machines with their high yields, monthly payouts, and diversified portfolios. While both certainly pass the high-yield test and also provide investors with a way to counter the effects of inflation, JEPI stands head and shoulders above SPYI in terms of its efficiency (thanks to its much lower expense ratio) as well as its more balanced investment portfolio. As a result, we believe that - out of these two ETFs - only JEPI is a worthy passive income machine.