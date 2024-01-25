Mario Tama/Getty Images News

FAA blocks Boeing (BA) 737 MAX production expansion. (00:24) Intel (INTC) opens chip factory in New Mexico as part of $3.5B investment in the U.S. state. (01:42) Haleon (HLN) to sell ChapStick to Suave Brands for $430 million in cash. (02:23)

In yet another blow to Boeing (NYSE:BA), the FAA will not allow the company to expand production of its 737 MAX aircraft.

The agency's decision comes in the wake of a Jan. 5 incident in which the door plug of an Alaska Airlines (ALK) MAX 9 blew off the fuselage in midair. All MAX 9s in the U.S. have been grounded since then.

"We will not agree to any request from Boeing for an expansion in production or approve additional production lines for the 737 MAX until we are satisfied that the quality control issues uncovered during this [inspection] process are resolved," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a statement.

However, the FAA did provide some good news for Boeing (BA). It will allow the grounded MAX 9s to return to service following a comprehensive inspection and maintenance process.

On Wednesday evening, Alaska Airlines (ALK) said it anticipates it will resume MAX 9 flights on Jan. 26. United said its MAX 9s will take to the skies again on Jan. 28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has opened its Fab 9 chip factory in New Mexico.

This is part of a $3.5B investment announced in 2021 to beef up manufacturing operations there.

According to the Dow 30 component, the factory in Rio Rancho represents one of its first operational sites for mass production of its 3D advanced semiconductor packaging technology.

"Today, we celebrate the opening of Intel’s (INTC) first high-volume semiconductor operations and the only U.S. factory producing the world’s most advanced packaging solutions at scale," Keyvan Esfarjani, the company's executive vice president and chief global operations officer, said in a statement.

In Wednesday's statement, Intel (INTC) said the investment had created hundreds of high-tech jobs, more than 3K construction jobs and an additional 3.5K jobs across the state.

Intel (INTC) will report its Q4 2023 results today post market.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) has agreed to sell the ChapStick brand to Suave Brands for around $430 million in cash.

Suave is a portfolio company of Yellow Wood Partners.

Under the deal terms, Haleon will receive pre-tax cash proceeds of approximately $430 million, as well as a passive minority interest in the Suave Brands company. Haleon said this minority interest was valued at approximately $80 million.

The sale is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

"While ChapStick is a great brand, much loved by consumers around the world, it is not a core focus for Haleon. Selling the brand allows us to simplify our business and pay down debt more quickly. We’re confident the brand will continue to thrive under its new ownership," said Haleon Chief Executive Officer Brian McNamara.

Investor events include annual meetings for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Spire (SR), Jabil (JBL) and Post Holdings (POST).

Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) will unveil the all-Electric Macan SUV after a series of delays. The 2024 Macan EV will feature a new electric platform that will also underpin the upcoming Audi A6 e-tron. A dual-motor powertrain is expected to produce up to 603 horsepower.

An update to our earnings watch on Wednesday, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shot up in the post market session on Wednesday after beating revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates with its Q4 earnings report.

Revenue soared 161% year-over-year to $2.92B. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $1.20B vs. $222M a year ago when pandemic lockdowns were still a factor. The EBITDA tally edged past the consensus estimate of $1.18B.

The casino company said the Marina Bay Sands property delivered $544M in adjusted property EBITDA during the quarter and Macau operations contributed $654M after showing a loss a year ago.

Looking ahead to earnings today earlier we said Intel (INTC) is reporting after market close. Analysts expect a year-over-year increase in both the top and bottom lines, with earnings per share of $0.45 on revenues of $15.17 billion.

Over the last three months, the company has seen significant revisions to its estimates. Its earnings per share estimates have been revised upwards 29 times vs. one downward revision, while revenue estimates have seen 27 upward revisions.

PayPal Holdings placed on 30-day negative catalyst watch at Citi

TotalEnergies wins 20-year contract to supply renewable electricity to New Jersey

Tesla earnings call: AI talk, Gigafactory plans, Cybertruck and Optimus robot buzz

U.S. stocks on Wednesday roared out of the gates but failed to keep up that momentum.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) added 0.36%. The S&P 500 (SP500) advanced 0.08%. The Dow (DJI) retreated 0.26%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, seven ended in the red. Communication Services and Tech were among the top three gainers as they benefited from the pop in Netflix (NFLX).

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. The Dow is up 0.3%, the S & P 500 is up 0.1% and the Nasdaq is up 0.03%. Crude oil is up 1.6% at more than $76 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.3% at more than $40,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.1% and the DAX is down 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is up more than 7% after unveiling plans to initiate a €600M ($653M) share buyback this quarter. This announcement followed a report of a significant profit decline in 2023.

