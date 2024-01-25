Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: A Top Income Stock With A 6.7% Yield And Improved Coverage

Jan. 25, 2024 8:00 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T) Stock2 Comments
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • AT&T reported decent earnings for Q4, beating estimates on the top line, but missing on earnings.
  • The telecom company saw solid gains in broadband subscribers and average revenue per user.
  • I see a number of catalysts for AT&T in 2024.
  • AT&T submitted a strong free cash flow forecast for FY 2024, indicating a higher dividend safety margin.
  • AT&T's shares trade at a 14%+ earnings yield on the drop.
AT&T (NYSE:T) reported decent earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday that nonetheless caused the telecom’s shares to slip 3% on a slightly weaker-than-expected earnings forecast for FY 2024. In my opinion, however, the dip provides an attractive engage opportunity because AT&T

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

JoeT1
Today, 8:44 AM
Agreed, Good safe play for 15-20% return for each of the next two years.
deadhead213
Today, 8:12 AM
$T Long term holders acquiring $T at these levels will be rewarded when in 2-3 yrs the share price will be closer towards 25-30. Debt is being paid down and management is focused on the future
