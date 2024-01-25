jetcityimage

AT&T (NYSE:T) reported decent earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday that nonetheless caused the telecom’s shares to slip 3% on a slightly weaker-than-expected earnings forecast for FY 2024. In my opinion, however, the dip provides an attractive engage opportunity because AT&T convinced with solid broadband subscriber gains and high-single digit year-over-year growth in average revenue per user. AT&T out-performed its own (raised) free cash flow guidance and submitted a decent FCF forecast for FY 2024 that implies up to $1.2B free cash flow growth this year. I believe that AT&T represents very decent value for investors as a high-yield, high-FCF stock and the dividend safety margin has also increased. The risk profile on the drop (and even without a price drop) is favorable, in my opinion!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated AT&T a strong buy after the telecom raised its free cash flow forecast by $0.5B in the third-quarter -- Proving All The Naysayers Wrong -- due to a number of reasons including exceptional free cash flow value. I believe that AT&T continues to benefit from a growing and profitable fiber broadband business and the free cash flow forecast for FY 2024 is not bad at all, resulting even in a higher dividend safety margin relative to FY 2023. Considering that shares are a bargain based off of P/E, I believe income investors have a good reason to buy the telecom for a dividend portfolio.

AT&T beats top and bottom line estimates

AT&T missed bottom line estimates for Q4’23, but beat the top line consensus by more than half a billion. AT&T reported $0.54 in adjusted earnings per-share which missed the average prediction by $0.02 per-share. The earnings beat combined with a slightly weaker than expected EPS forecast for FY 2024 were the reasons for the underwhelming market response to AT&T's earnings.

Seeking Alpha

AT&T continued to make considerable gains in broadband (subscriber and ARPU)

It is not only subscriber growth in the vital and fast-growing broadband business that matters, but also how well a company is monetizing its existing customer base. In the fourth-quarter, AT&T added more than 270k subscribers to its broadband business. This marked a small decline of 3% year over year, but the company has consistently added 250k or more new customers to its broadband operations each quarter in the last year.

In total AT&T added 1.1M new accounts in broadband and, most importantly, AT&T is seeing growth in its underlying average revenue per user figure, in both fiber and non-fiber broadband segments. Average revenue per user is a key monetization figure that expresses how well a company is growing its revenues organically. AT&T’s broadband ARPU was $65.62 in Q4'23 which showed an 8.8% year over year and 1.0% quarter over quarter growth rate. Total broadband segment revenues soared 22% as a result and both fiber and non-fiber ARPU have consistently risen in each quarter of FY 2023. This momentum in broadband was a key contributing factor to AT&T out-performing its free cash flow guidance.

Broadband KPIs Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Y/Y Growth Revenue Fiber $1,376 $1,453 $1,523 $1,613 $1,678 21.95% Non-Fiber $1,116 $1,074 $1,038 $1,054 $1,022 -8.42% Total Revenue $2,492 $2,527 $2,561 $2,667 $2,700 8.35% Net adds Fiber (in thousands) 280 272 251 296 273 -2.50% Non-Fiber (in thousands) -323 -295 -286 -281 -254 -21.36% ARPU Fiber $64.82 $65.92 $66.70 $68.21 $68.50 5.68% Non-Fiber $55.54 $56.00 $56.71 $60.43 $61.38 10.51% Total Broadband ARPU $60.31 $61.31 $62.26 $64.91 $65.62 8.80% Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

Free Cash Flow Out-Performance And Increased Dividend Safety Margin

Fiber growth especially has helped AT&T out-perform its free cash flow target. AT&T raised its free cash flow forecast by $0.5B in Q3’23 to $16.5B and with actual FY 2023 free cash flow coming in at $16.8B, the telecom achieved a $300M FCF out-performance. What is even more important is that AT&T is projecting $17-18B in free cash flow in FY 2024 which implies up to $1.2B year over year growth in free cash flow… and a higher dividend safety margin.

AT&T’s dividend costs the telecom about $8.0B a year which means that AT&T had a 210% dividend coverage ratio in FY 2023 as opposed to my earlier calculation of 203%. Given AT&T’s guidance for FY 2024, the telecom is set to achieve a midpoint-based forward dividend coverage ratio of 219% this year, indicating that the 2024 dividend should be even safer than the 2013 dividend. With continual momentum in broadband growth and up-trending monetization, AT&T may even be able to surprise in terms of free cash flow.

What was not so great was the weaker than expected outlook for FY 2024 adjusted earnings which are projected to fall into a range of $2.15 to $2.25 per-share... below the $2.41 per share consensus. In my opinion, the market overreacted to AT&T's guidance and earnings release considering the stronger than expected free cash flow performance.

2024 Outlook And Catalysts

I see a number of potential catalysts for AT&T in FY 2024, including

Continual momentum in broadband segment customers due to an expansion in broadband connections. AT&T is expanding its broadband footprint (fiber broadband connections were 15% Y/Y), a trend I expect will continue.

Growth in average revenue per user. Since the trend is already positive and AT&T consistently achieved high-single digit growth in ARPU last year, I believe AT&T could surprise here.

AT&T has guided for $2B+ in cost-savings by FY 2026, in addition to the $6B already achieved as part of its cost-management program. Cost-savings ahead of plan my pull investors back into the stock.

Improving potential for free cash flow growth in a low-inflation world. With consumers suffering less from high prices, we may see consumer-spending driven tailwinds for AT&T's core business.

The biggest catalyst for AT&T, however, is if the telecom decided to apply more of its free cash flow to its sky-high debt balance in order to lower the company’s leverage… which is a legacy resulting from years of expensive and misguided, debt-financed acquisitions. If AT&T could apply some of its excess free cash flow to its debt balance going forward, then I believe shares would be able to revalue significantly higher.

AT&T trades at a 14%+ earnings yield

The number one reason to buy and own AT&T is obviously the dividend. The telecom pays an annualized $1.12 per-share dividend which calculates to a 6.7% yield at a current share price of $16.68. The dividend, in my opinion, should not be expected to grow as AT&T still has its debt issues to solve (discussed in next section).

AT&T is a low P/E stock which is typical for telecoms that operate in mature markets and which have low expected earnings growth rates as a result. AT&T is currently trading at a 7.0X P/E ratio which implies an attractive 14.3% earnings yield. For comparison, Verizon (VZ) is priced at a 9.0X P/E ratio, largely because the share price recently soared. In my opinion, I believe an 8-9.0X P/E ratio is appropriate for a slow-growth, high FCF stock that delivers more than 200% dividend coverage. The upside for telecoms is not large as the value of owning them lies in collecting their dividends. Assuming an 8-9X P/E ratio, AT&T could have a fair value of $19-21 per share, implying up to 26%.

Data by YCharts

Risks with AT&T, Issues That I Monitor

As I have said in my past work, AT&T is heavily indebted and should forgo dividend growth for the benefit of deleveraging its balance sheet. AT&T had $127.8B in long term debt on its balance sheet at the end of the fourth-quarter which represents a disappointing decline of only $600M year over year. I don’t believe that AT&T’s dividend is at risk given its free cash flow forecast for FY 2024, but AT&T’s debt levels are definitely something that I see as a risk and that I believe are worthy of monitoring throughout 2024.

Closing thoughts

AT&T submitted a decent earnings card for the fourth-quarter that beat expectations on the top line. Shares undeservedly skidded after earnings as its core broadband business resulted in a free cash flow out-performance. The telecom sees up to $1.2B in incremental growth in free cash flow this year which translates to an improved dividend safety margin. The implied FY 2024 dividend coverage ratio is 219%, up from 210% in FY 2023. In other words, income investors can buy AT&T's shares 3% cheaper than before earnings, but the 2024 dividend should be safer than 2023 dividend!