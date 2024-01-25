jamesteohart/iStock via Getty Images

The augmented and virtual reality market is projected to grow by almost 11% annually. The United States is going to be the largest revenue generator.

Today I want to talk about Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR), the company that was beaten by its poor revenue results last quarter, with a Total 1-Year Return of -4.72%, but may benefit from the future market prospects.

The company has a "Hold" Quant rating and a "Strong Buy" recommendation from Wall Street analysts. I will go through the peer analysis and continue with a deep dive into its statements to come up with a share price target and suggestions for why it may be a "Buy".

Company Overview

According to Statista, the leading market segment will be AR software. But soon AR and VR hardware segments should match. Displayed revenue values only account for B2C numbers, representing around 55% of the total market.

Immersion Corporation is one of the leading experts in haptic technologies. Its patents cover a wide range of touch-related technologies hardware and software. As haptic feedback is used in AR and VR hardware, the company may face improving demand for its product, further expanding applicable markets. With the further popularity of AI +AR and AI +VR, the revenues may have a bigger CAGR for the coming years. According to Prophecy Market Insights, the haptic technology market will grow at a moderate CAGR of 7.5% till forecasted 2029.

Controversial Reputation

Immersion Corporation has an image of a “patent troll”, suing companies for patent infringements. Recent cases are the continuing litigations with Meta Platforms, Valve Corporation, and Xiaomi Group. “Targeted litigation strategy, including but not limited to our recent lawsuit” was a part of “multiple levers to drive shareholder value” as stated at the beginning of the year 2023. It has to be mentioned that this strategy may have positive outcomes as the company had considerable success in its past cases (for example, the suit against Sony).

Peer Analysis

IMMR Sector Median 5Y Average P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 7.81 25.15 22.03 P/S (FWD) 7.05 2.9 P/B (TTM) 1.32 3.16 2.42 1-Year Total Return -4.72% 11.35% P/E GAAP (TTM) 6.02 28.05 Dividend Yield 1.92% 1.5% Click to enlarge

As it can be seen all the main multiples suggest that the company is underpriced, moreover those numbers are lower than its 5-year average. 2 factors confuse me. First, the trailing P/B and P/E are below normal (median) numbers suggesting that the core operating return will drop (which is happening). Second, the dividend yield, is higher than the median, despite the available cash which the company invests in financial markets, increasing dividend yields with decreasing performance from core operations may be an artificial boost for the share price. The same may be said about repurchase programs, which can either create value for existing shareholders (buying shares while it is cheap) or be a pure manipulation to boost the price in the short run.

The Latest Quarterly Results And Trends

IMMR ROIC, ROE, ROA, and Leverage trends (Based on Morningstar numbers)

The company continued deleveraging its books with a moderate increase in return metrics, a recent decrease in revenues compared to last year's 9 months affected the profit margin, especially if we take into account core operating income because the vast majority of income was coming from net interest income in 2023, with comprehensive income significantly higher compared to 2022.

Year 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Operating revenue 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Cost of sales 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 0.6% 0.5% 0.2% Gross margin 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 99.7% 99.4% 99.5% 99.8% Sales and marketing 3.7% 3.4% 3.2% 9.2% 16.4% 17.9% 5.5% General and administrative 40.5% 29.2% 29.7% 28.0% 59.3% 119.5% 37.7% Research and development 1.1% 3.8% 3.6% 11.8% 16.5% 21.8% 8.8% Total operating expenses 45.2% 36.4% 37.3% 51.5% 94.4% 158.9% 52.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Author`s calculations based on the company`s statements.

Total operating expenses increased mainly due to general and administrative. And this fact was expected because it includes legal costs, which increased due to litigations. To decrease the expenses, less was invested in research and development. Overall revenues for the full fiscal year are expected to decline from the last year and I forecast them to be around 31mln.

Risks

The company invests in financial markets and a large portion of income(expense) comes from the result of investing.

Strategic acquisition as part of the company`s actions may have a negative effect.

Risk of the outcomes of the legal procedures, the company increased expenses to finance infringements detected, this may result in both negative results and reputational risks.

If the company is unable to renew existing licensing and enter new arrangements for patents, revenues will be negatively affected.

The company is highly dependent on limited customers, and the exit of any will significantly affect the results.

The company has to continuously develop or acquire innovations in order not to lose its competitive advantage.

Valuation Methodology

I used the same methodology as in my previous article. The only difference is that I forecasted 4th quarter results. The required return is WACC-calculated and outsourced. Balance inputs depend on the sales figures of the company. The sales growth rate is an average number. Increased costs (due to litigations) are taken into consideration. Income from investing activities is difficult to forecast, core operating income is forecasted.

Valuation Inputs And Results

The lower bound of fiscal year revenue results are taken, with long-term sales expected to grow at a moderate 3% (average number). WACC required return is outsourced and equal to 8.6%. Abnormal return is the income the company generates over the required. Due to increased litigation expenses, the number is expected to be lower for the coming year. The continuing value growth rate equals the expected US GDP long-run growth rate.

2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E Income statement Sales 31000 34100 35123 36177 37262 Total operating expenses 13950 14663 14049 14471 14905 Residual Operating Income (ReOI) 8409 9390 10645 10965 11294 Cost of operations 8.60% Total Present Value (PV) of ReOI to 2024 34353 Continuing value (CV) 174539 PV of CV 125479 Value of common equity 329265 Number of shares outstanding 32247 Value per share $10.21 Click to enlarge

In thousands of US Dollars, except per share items.

Valuation risk

The growth rate is an average of the previous year's performance, even a slight change will affect the price. If the growth rate continues to rise this year, it will result in a higher price target. Calculations don’t include options outstanding which will lower slightly the price target. Due to accounting principles, some of the figures I used in my reformulation might be slightly off, for example, it is difficult to define other incomes, especially when they are included in interest income, but I tried to minimize their influence. The latest quarter statements and annual statements lack some disclosure, and are non-GAAP making it difficult to forecast the performance -- although this had only a minor effect on my calculations. WACC calculations are outsourced, but reasonably match my own. There are continuing litigations and possible new patent infringement cases. The outcome of the first may significantly positively/ negatively affect the value of the company, while the second may increase the costs, decreasing the forecasted returns.

Conclusion

There are many unknowns in the future company performance. On the one hand, there is a clear perspective to expand the segments the product will be used in, but the current performance doesn't seem to meet the expectations. This was the main reason for using conservative numbers in calculations. The second unknown is the result of patent infringement cases registered. Taking into consideration past success, this may boost share value. I will sound opportunistic, but worth a "Buy" rating with my price target of $10.21, but take into consideration the downside risks.