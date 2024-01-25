JHVEPhoto

I just made another trade in my portfolio, which I believe increases the quality of my holdings while enhancing my passive income prospects moving forward.

On 1/22/2023, I sold my entire Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) position at $219.30, locking in long-term gains of 62.3% (in a retirement account, so there are no tax consequences) on shares with an overall cost basis of $135.10.

Lowe’s is a Dividend King with 60 years of consecutive annual increases. And with that in mind, 62.% gains or not, I’m sure some of you might think I’m crazy for selling my shares. However, when I look at the numbers here I’m not impressed with Lowe's anymore.

In general, I’m also not crazy about the physical retail space.

I owned these LOW shares for years and I’m grateful for all of the (rising) dividends that I’ve received. However, as I said last month when I sold my Home Depot (HD) shares, the physical retail industry is just not a high conviction area of the market for me anymore. And since I'm looking to become more concentrated across my portfolio, it makes sense for me to eliminate low conviction holdings.

I see secular headwinds at play and while it’s true that Lowe’s and Home Depot have stayed fairly isolated from the eCommerce onslaught over the last decade or so, their fundamental growth is slowing and I’m happy to move cash out of those investments and reallocate it towards other areas of the market that I prefer more.

I just updated all of my fair value estimates and arrived at a $216.00/share figure for LOW’s. Therefore, looking at the most up-to-date data, I wasn’t intrigued by Lowe’s valuation.

The fact that Lowe’s no longer provided an attractive margin of safety, combined with its slowing growth profile, its poor dividend growth results in 2023, and my relatively low expectations of dividend growth in 2024, inspired me to pull the trigger on this sale and move on.

I immediately put the proceeds to work in 3 other blue chip dividend growers that have similar yields, stronger growth, higher upside, and better dividend growth prospects.

In short, I believe that I improved the quality of my portfolio by selling this Dividend King. Here’s why.

Breaking Down The Numbers: Lowe’s

Without a doubt, Lowe’s has been an amazing company to own.

LOW shares have beaten then S&P 500 during the last 5 and 10 year periods by a wide margin.

During the last 5 years, LOW’s price gains are 133.5% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 83.7%.

During the last decade, LOW shares are up by 363%. That’s more than double the S&P 500’s 170% gains… and it doesn’t even include LOW’s dividends.

But, what’s in the past is in the past. Right now, I think Lowe’s is fully valued. And since I have limited capital (I’m still dedicating a lot of my disposable income towards real estate transactions right now and that will likely continue to be the case until mid-2024), I was happy to take profits and make a trade that improves my portfolio and passive income stream.

Lowe’s has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of consumer spending habits throughout the pandemic with its EPS soaring from $5.72 at the start of 2020 to $13.73 by the start of 2023.

In 2020, LOW’s EPS grew by 55%. In 2021, it grew by another 35%. And in 2022, that positive trajectory was still in place, with another 15% of bottom-line growth.

You’ll notice a trend there (slowing growth).

But, slowing or not, 2022’s 15% growth was nothing to scoff at. You’re never going to hear me complain about any company growing their earnings at a 15% rate.

However, things changed last year. Throughout 2023 those tough post-pandemic comps finally came into play and the slowing economy and poor housing market (due to high interest rates) have resulted in negative y/y results during recent quarters.

Right now, it looks like Lowe’s will post -5% EPS for the full year (it’s expected to post Q4 earnings in early March).

Analysts aren’t much more bullish for 2024 either.

Right now, the consensus for Lowe’s EPS growth prospects during the next 12 months is -2%.

To me, 2 consecutive negative growth years is a problem.

I factored this slowing growth rate into my fair value estimate, leading to the $216 area.

As you can see below, LOW’s average P/E ratio during the last decade is ~20x.

FAST Graphs

However, it’s important to note that the company has posted double digit growth consistently throughout this period of time. The present growth/outlook is well below the historical average and therefore, I believe the fair value multiple should be reduced as well.

The 17x level has served as strong support throughout much of the last 10 years (when LOW was averaging nearly 23% annual EPS growth) and therefore, I’ve reduced my FV target to that support level.

17x forward estimate is $216.07.

But, even at fair value, the low growth here doesn’t translate to acceptable returns.

Looking out a couple of years to the end of 2026 when analysts expect to see Lowe’s regain its positive bottom-line momentum, a 17x forward multiple (which seems quite generous to me, roughly 24 months out into the future) only points towards annualized total returns of 6.4% from here.

FAST Graphs

A mid-single digit total return profile isn’t not very attractive to me.

To bolster its return profile, LOW shares would need to do one of two things: beat analyst estimates in 2024/2025 by a wide margin (which doesn’t seem likely in the current macro environment) or trade with a significantly lower multiple.

In the event that LOW shares re-tests their recent lows in the 14x range (which they’ve bounced off of 4 times during the last 2 years, then I’d be interested in buying these shares back.

FAST Graphs

But, as you can see above, that would require a dip to the $180 area (or a ~18% sell-off from my recent sale price).

At that 14x level, I think the risk/reward here is very attractive (even in a no/negative growth situation).

I’m not going to hold my breath as I wait for that sort of weakness to occur. But, if it does, I have cash on hand and I’ll be happy to move back into this stock.

Right now, I don’t find Lowe’s income oriented metrics attractive.

Today, Lowe’s offers a 2.0% dividend yield with ~5% dividend growth expectations moving forward (Lowe’s 2023 dividend increase was 4.8% and I don’t expect to see it come in any higher than that in 2024 because historically, LOW has been pretty disciplined about keeping its payout ratio in the sub-35% range).

Fiscal Year Adjusted EPS Payout Ratio 2004 4.87% 2005 5.23% 2006 6.34% 2007 9.05% 2008 15.59% 2009 22.48% 2010 29.34% 2011 29.17% 2012 31.36% 2013 35.23% 2014 32.41% 2015 32.10% 2016 32.52% 2017 33.33% 2018 35.99% 2019 36.27% 2020 37.24% 2021 25.96% 2022 25.06% 2023 28.77% Click to enlarge

Source: FAST Graphs

You see, a 5% raise from the stock’s current $4.40/share annual dividend would result in a new annual dividend of $4.62. A $4.62/share dividend would point towards a forward payout ratio of 36% relative to the current 2024 consensus of $12.71/share. To me, that caps out realistic dividend growth in the 5% area…and that doesn’t meet my expectations on such a low yield.

Using a metric like the Chowder Number (yield + 5-year DGR) Lowe’s still looks very attractive from a dividend growth perspective (2.0 + 18.65 = 20.65).

However, my issue with the Chowder Number has always been that it’s backwards looking (and backwards looking metrics don’t do investors much good in the present, in my opinion).

Instead, I like to use what I’ve called Nick’s Number (due to lack of a better term/creativity), which is current yield + forward dividend growth expectations.

Therefore, Lowe’s Nick’s Number would be just 7% (2.0% yield + 5% forward growth estimate).

That’s not so attractive.

Ideally, I want to see a 10%+ Nick’s Number on all core positions.

Outside of high yield stocks, which aren’t held to this same standard (they just have to most dividend growth that keeps up pace with inflation), the minimum acceptable Nick’s Number for me is 8%.

Assuming I’m right about an increase to the $4.62 level, at that 14x re-buy target of $180, LOW would yield roughly 2.6%.

2.6 + 5 = 7.6%. That’s close enough to my minimum 8% target for me to buy a blue chip with 20% upside at established support.

But right now, Lowe’s isn’t a value stock and it doesn’t meet my dividend growth target thresholds But, my replacements do.

So, What Did I Do With The Proceeds?

When it comes to the LOW sale proceeds, clearing the relatively low bar that LOW set at its current valuation level wasn't hard to beat.

I needed to buy a basket of stocks that yielded at least 2% with dividend growth prospects of at least 5% and total return prospects north 6.4% to come out ahead.

Looking at my estimates, I bought shares of companies that yield 2.0% overall, with double digit growth prospects, and reasonable total return expectations in the 12-15% range across the board.

In other words, I traded out a stock (Lowe's) that is likely to post returns that are in-line (or below) the broader market's moving forward, and replaced them with companies likely to outperform the market...all without sacrificing anything from an income oriented perspective.

With the money that I made from the Lowe’s sale, I initiated a new position in Elevance Health (ELV) and added to existing positions in Air Products and Chemicals (APD) and Rexford Industrial (REXR).

ELV is a stock that comments on my recent Double Digit Dividend Growers article that inspired me to look into further. And boy, am I glad I did (thanks to everyone who suggested that I do a deep dive into ELV).

For years, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) has been my primary focus in the health insurance industry due to its size/scale advantages, best-in-class margins, and very reliable earnings/dividend growth.

And to be clear, I still believe that UNH is best-in-breed in this space.

However, Elevance’s fundamentals are very attractive. They cleared all of my quality-related screens while I was performing my due diligence. They’re obviously one of the strongest compounders in the healthcare sector. And right now, ELV shares appear to be much cheaper than UNH (which hasn't quite dipped below my fair value estimate during its recent sell-off) so I was pleased to add shares of ELV to my portfolio at $473.06.

I also added to my existing position of Air Products and Chemicals (APD) at $261.57 and Rexford Industrial (REXR) at $55.49.

I recently wrote about my bullish outlook on Rexford, calling it my favorite high growth REIT. That link should provide good insight as to why I bought REXR here.

I haven’t covered APD or ELV in focus-ticker articles, so in the coming days, I plan to write in-depth reports about my bullish outlook on those shares.

Overall, this trade doesn’t change my passive income generated in the present (the yields on the shares bought and sold are essentially the same). However, I expect to see much stronger dividend growth from my new additions throughout the foreseeable future because of their outsized fundamental growth prospects and therefore, in a few years, I expect the new basket of stocks that I acquired (APD, ELV, and REXR) to contribute significantly more income to my passive income streams that the Lowe’s basket that I sold theoretically would have.

Furthermore, each of the new holdings trade below my fair value estimates and therefore, ongoing fundamental growth + multiple expansion via mean reversion has the potential to result in much stronger total returns as well.

All in all, I think this trade was a win-win-win for my portfolio, in terms of quality, value, and dividend growth.

Only time will tell if I’m right about the 12-15% total returns that I expect to generate from the new basket of shares (I'm happy to admit that estimating total returns over a 3-5 year period is difficult), but I look forward to sleeping even better at night than I was before as I wait for the thesis here to play out because of the high confidence that I have in their ability to beat Lowe's from a dividend/dividend growth perspective.