NicoElNino

For years, international developed market equities have underperformed U.S. equities. Since the Great Financial Crisis, the S&P 500 has outperformed the MSCI EAFE, an approximately 15-year long period. However, this vast length of outperformance is a historical abnormality, and will change at some point. When is anyone's guess. But for those who believe in valuation and patience, a comeback for the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) versus the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is likely sooner rather than later.

This is a "reversion to the mean" investment thesis, with numbers to back it up. What remains to be determined is whether EFA's catch-up process will be driven more by U.S. market weakness or a resurgence in undervalued non-US stock markets. International Developed Equities, such as what EFA represents, should be a part of a well-diversified portfolio.

Additionally, there are several factors in play now and in the near future that could shift the tide of U.S. equity domination. These include the U.S. dollar's overvaluation and International Developed Market Equities undervaluation, and sector composition differences. However, overall we rate EFA as a hold, assuming that it is already a strategic allocation in one's portfolio.

Historical Background on U.S. Versus EAFE Equities

It is easy to forget after the nearly 15 years of SPY equity outperformance compared to EFA that prior to that period, the two markets have taken turns outperforming the other, with each security's underlying index beating the other a roughly equal portion of the time. From 1970-2009, U.S. equities and EAFE equities each had 5 periods of relative outperformance against the other, with none of those periods lasting for more than 7 years.

This is important to point out, because as investors, one of the most prevalent forces we must fight against is recency bias, a cognitive bias that gives greater importance to the most recent events. We should remember that this period of U.S. equity outperformance is nearly double the length of any period prior to it, and consider that fact when thinking about how to allocate our portfolio.

In addition, U.S. investors tend to be underweight international equities. According to BlackRock, the average U.S. advisor portfolio had 77% of clients' equity allocation in domestic stocks as of the end of 2022, while U.S. stocks only make up 63% of the MSCI ACWI Index. This means U.S. investors may have a false sense of diversification when it comes to their equity portfolios and should consider rebalancing to a more geographically diverse allocation.

Factset/JP Morgan Asset Mgmt

Investors might not be aware of the history graphed above, and may be more familiar with what they have actually experienced more recently. The chart below explains why there is likely a U.S. equity bias among newer investors. It is hard to see the difference between the orange and purple lines below and think anything other than "missed opportunity." Indeed, EFA has not outperformed SPY meaningfully since the Great Financial Crisis.

Data by YCharts

EFA: Gateway to the Non-US Equity Markets

EFA tracks the MSCI EAFE Index which comprises large and mid-cap companies across 21 developed markets, including countries in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, excluding the U.S. and Canada. The fund is passively managed which we prefer as it provides a core exposure to international companies in a relatively efficient market, and then allows investors to supplement around this exposure using active management in less efficient international markets such as small-cap international developed and emerging markets.

etf.com/efa

EFA has traded since 2001, and has amassed $51 billion in assets. So, it is not a secret, even if some of the history of non-US equity outperformance is not well known by many investors. EFA is not a targeted ETF by any means, with more than 800 holdings. And its $50 billion weighted average market capitalization tells us that it is large cap focused. Large cap stocks have led the U.S. market higher, but also been dominant versus bigger non-U.S. stocks.

The EFA portfolio only turns over by about 2% annually on average. So, that's about 16 names replaced in a typical year, out of 800 names.

Tailwinds for a possible changing of the guard

Several tailwinds exist for International Developed Market equities.

1. U.S. Dollar Overvaluation

Currently, the Real U.S. trade-weighted dollar index sits at 114. This is only 5.8% below its all-time high since this metric's inception in 2006, and 14% above its average over that time. The strong U.S. has been a big tailwind for U.S. equities, with this index on a relatively constant up-trend since 2011. A devaluation of the U.S. dollar should be expected due to Purchasing Power Parity and inflation differentials between the US and Europe.

FRED

Purchasing Power Parity is an economic relationship observed between currencies which says that the main determinate of currency movements is due to inflation and inflation expectations. Countries expected to experience higher inflation than others will see their currency depreciate over time as less investors want to own it. One contributing factor to the U.S. dollar's strength has been the significantly higher inflation seen in Europe.

OECD

The US and EU inflation rates just converged, and are expected to stay that way in the mid-term. This should allow the Euro to gain ground on the dollar over the mid to long term, creating a strong tailwind for foreign equities.

OECD

In addition to our proprietary analysis, according to RBC Global Asset Management's fair value model, "the U.S. trade-weighted dollar remains overvalued by more than 20 percent based on purchasing power parity."

Undervalued Non-U.S. Equities & Sector Composition

International equities are significantly cheaper than U.S. equities with EFA having a forward P/E ratio of 13.8x compared to more than 19x for SPY. Much of this difference is due to the S&P 500's 30% weighting to the tech sector, which has a forward P/E ratio of 27.1, compared to just a 10% weighting to tech in the MSCI EAFE Index.

Rebalancing toward EFA would allow investors to take some of the technology driven gains off the table, which as a sector has experienced a 54% run up in the last 12 months, while also adding diversification. The analysis below shows how a 35-40% allocation to non-U.S. stocks minimizes portfolio volatility.

The Mather Group

Risks

Risks involved when investing internationally include:

1. Currency risk - According to an analysis by Vanguard, a strong U.S. dollar reduced non-U.S. equity returns by 2.1% annually over the past decade. This currency risk is always present but with the U.S. dollar's value so elevated, it seems unlikely to be a dangerous one going forward.

2. Conflict risk - Over the recent past, areas outside the U.S. have been more susceptible to outbreaks of war we see continuing with the two major conflicts happening now. Geographic diversification is the best way to mitigate this risk.

And of course, the risk of continued underperformance and missed opportunity versus SPY does not go away, until it does.

Why EFA for International Developed Markets Equity Exposure

But as noted earlier, reversion to the mean is a powerful force in investing, and the extreme outperformance of two peer equity segments (U.S. vs. non-U.S.), and the current undervaluation leans in favor of a narrowing of that gap, if not a full-fledged reversal in favor of EFA.

Japan just emerged from a years-long period of extreme underperformance, and that is EFA's largest single country allocation. We may look back years from now and regard that as the tipoff that a revival in EFA versus SPY is in progress. Just don't expect short-term satisfaction, as these macro changes can take time. Still, we are fans of international diversification in equity portfolios, and while EFA is a Hold for now, it is a closely-followed ETF for us going forward.