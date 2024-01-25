Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Attention Turns To Lagarde's Press Conference And U.S. Q4 GDP

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.04K Followers

Summary

  • The US dollar is trading mostly quietly in narrow ranges against the G10 currencies ahead of the ECB's President Lagarde's press conference.
  • Most of the emerging market currencies are a little firmer, but not the Mexican peso or Chinese yuan.
  • The US dollar has come back firmer against the Chinese yuan and is poised to snap a three-day decline.
  • The US preliminary January PMI was well above expectations.

Yen and euro exchange, falling coins and arrow on green background

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The US dollar is trading mostly quietly in narrow ranges against the G10 currencies ahead of the ECB's President Lagarde's press conference at the conclusion of the policy meeting and the first estimate of

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.04K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

e
erbrown
Today, 8:12 AM
Comments (306)
Marc, appreciate the insight.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USDOLLAR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USDOLLAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.