Investment Thesis

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is a manufacturing solutions company that provides comprehensive design, production, and product management services for a wide range of industries, including electronics.

As I explain in the analysis that follows, I was looking for secondary players that could benefit from a potentially strong positive surprise in earnings, given the impressive results Super Micro Computer (SMCI) delivered last week.

But what I found was a business that still has quite a bit of wood to chop. Even though I recognize that paying around 13x forward free cash flows is not expensive for a business of this scale, I don't believe this investment offers me a compelling risk reward.

Why Jabil? Why Now?

After news last week of Super Micro Computer's (SMCI) truly surprising set of results, I set about to find similar indirectly related companies that could perhaps also positively surprise investors.

Jabil and Super Micro Computer operate in the technology and manufacturing sectors but have distinct focuses and offerings. Jabil is a global manufacturing solutions company that provides comprehensive design, production, and product management services across various industries such as electronics, healthcare, and automotive. With a broad range of services including engineering, supply chain management, and manufacturing, Jabil assists businesses in bringing their products to market efficiently.

On the other hand, Super Micro Computer is a specialized technology company primarily focused on designing and manufacturing server solutions and related hardware for data centers. Unlike Jabil, Super Micro Computer has a more niche market presence, concentrating on the development of high-performance servers, which was the one area that took investors by storm last week.

Consequently, given that Jabil's services are more diversified and cover a wide array of industries, compared with Super Micro Computer which is more narrowly focused on providing advanced infrastructure solutions for data-intensive applications, I'm not overly convinced that this is the best way to invest to participate on a strong potential surprise earnings result.

Given this background, let's discuss its financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Going Through A Negative Period

JBL revenue growth rates

The honest reality of investing is that investing is a really difficult business. At its core, it's an odds game. And you are working through and turning as many rocks over as possible, to see if you find a business that you believe can be substantially more profitable next year, but that the market's expectations are still muted to that increase in profitability.

More specifically, Jabil's growth rates are expected to be negative 10% in fiscal 2024. I've presumed that despite Jabil spinning off its Mobility business, the business still reaches about $31 billion in revenues this year.

So, this is what attracted me to Jabil. I know that what the market dislikes is bad news. And I've recommended stocks like PayPal (PYPL) where the outlook was bad because I knew that what the market was pricing in was worse than its realistic outlook.

So, again, it's not good enough for the outlook to be bad, as it is in Jabil's case. You also need investors' expectations to be pricing an unenticing outlook. And from what I see, the market is already pricing in some level of recovery in fiscal 2025.

That being said, as a rule, I generally don't like fight the Street. Here's what I mean:

Typically, I don't like to recommend stocks where analysts are downwards revising their consensus estimates. Incidentally, recognize that the Street was already downwards revising their estimates for fiscal 2024 before the divestiture was announced.

Given this context, let's now discuss its valuation.

JBL Stock Valuation -- 13x Forward Free Cash Flow

Jabil holds about $1.3 billion of net debt. Since Jabil is guiding for at least $1 billion of free cash flow, this means that this amount of leverage isn't likely to cause Jabil any problems. After all, Jabil could pay off its debt in approximately 1 year if it so chose to do so.

But at the same time, having to pay approximately 13x forward free cash flows for a business that still has several quarters before it stabilizes its revenue growth rates isn't the type of business I generally recommend.

As a reference point, just over $1 billion of free cash flow was what Jabil also reported in fiscal 2023. So, investors are getting very little increase in free cash flow and having to pay more than 10x forward free cash flow. This doesn't strike me as a bargain.

The Bottom Line

In my analysis, I find Jabil's investment thesis is shrouded in uncertainty. As I delved into the examination of potential secondary players following the positive results from Super Micro Computer, concerns about Jabil's current position surfaced. Personally, I find myself hesitant about the risk-reward dynamics of this investment. The challenges Jabil confronts in stabilizing revenue growth rates, coupled with the negative analyst's projections for fiscal 2024, contribute to my cautious stance.

The argument against endorsing the stock is amplified by the perceived lack of appeal in paying around 13x forward free cash flows for a business that's barely growing its free cash flows this year.

While I'm evidently not bearish on the stock, I also do not believe this stock is for me.