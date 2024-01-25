Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment

My initial reaction has been positive to the news that Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) announced it would spin off its studio to presumably rationalize its business in recognition of the new world of media deluged with uncertainties. On first examination it seemed to me that dividing the studio as the content generator from the streaming media businesses made great sense. Dividing pipelines from content is the paradigm I believe will become the future of the tempest tossed industry in general. This is the beginning of what I see as a trend.

The deal would bring greater clarity for investors at such time when the newly minted Lions Gate Studio, Inc. shares would begin trading independently. Investors would then have a clear picture as to whether they are believers in the mantra that content is king, or alternatively, believe that content, always unpredictable, is not the place to put one's money. These investors believe that the pipeline is what rules in the end no matter the value of content.

Above: Erratic movement of the stock and options reflect management's wise decision to move now. But is the valuation realistic or too high?

One must understand that the long history of the movie business proves that studios are not brands. People never went to see an MGM, Paramount or Warner Brothers movie as expressions of brand loyalties. The old studio system did assume distinct style specialties e.g: MGM for lavish production musicals, family friendly, top stars, Warner Brothers for gritty urban examinations of social problems, Paramount for great stories, Universal for a European accented style in drama, comedy and musicals, Columbia for acid comedy.

Nobody then nor does anybody today hold an impregnable track record for producing big hit after hit. And all steamers in one way or another have similar batting averages in their production or licensing of new content.

A given movie is a non-recurring asset, standing alone, judged worth seeing or not, a decision totally unrelated to the studio that produced and distributed it over time. The old math of the studio system unfortunately remains durable today: You make ten movie understanding that perhaps four will trigger little more than box office yawns, 5 may break even or over time make a few bucks, but that one blockbuster will deliver such an inundation of profit that it will make up for all the flops and disasters. You need no further proof that this reality persists than sitting in front of your television set each night browsing through a veritable garbage dump of steaming content, its reason for being hard to fathom.

If that is the case the logical question for investors in the space today is: How can you really value film libraries that contain a low percentage of big winners, to a middling percentage of so-sos and a hefty percentage of stone losers?

In reading through the Lions Gate's S-4 the deal began to look to me as if it was at its base essentially a loan mechanism for LG to offset its cost of acquiring eOne entertainment last August for $375m The SPAC deal will pour $350m gross proceeds into the parent coffers converting capex to equity eventually to be paid by the SPAC investors in the new entity, Lionsgate Studio Corp.

Out of the gate, LG retains 87% of equity in the new SPAC unit looked to me like a reshuffling of the same deck, a recurring feature of most SPAC deals. The recent history of SPACs has raised SEC eyebrows as they observe initial issuance values holding up a short while, then tanking at a high rate.

The LG deal does have promise because it has asserted that at some point downstream, it will unload its 87% and the studio entity will trade entirely on its own merits. But when? Under what possible set of circumstances will LG let the studio bird fly on its own? That's a question LG management needs to answer now. We are clearly in it depends on territory here.

Starz gazing where to next?

Also prompting status questions in this deal is how does LG see the future of its STARZ unit with its 25m subscribers? It is in that no man's land of high operating costs and small scale subscriber base. Is it tough enough to compete with the biggies and too big to fire sale under pressure? But it is certainly viable enough in our view to attract a deep pocketed buyer in the space hungry for some of its tested content. Comcast, Apple, or Amazon might kick the tires here.

It is clear that if no buyer shows up, it could be a spin off candidate on its own. History here: LG bought STARZ for $4.4b in 2016. Like the eOne value history, can LG make a case today that it is worth anything close to what was paid for it back then? Like all streamers content value is hard to define.

So the essence of the LG spinoff deal is entirely built off the ongoing assumption as to what its library of content may be valued at in today's overall shaky media/entertainment space. LG undoubtedly has its share of winners: John Wick, The Hunger Games among them and much more that came with the eOne acquisition. Yet there is a valuation story in eOne worth noting here as part of the rationale for the SPAC deal.

Canada based eOne with its 6,500 titles and 2023 theatrical releases generated $1b in box office revenues last year. But flip the calendar back to pe-covid 2019 when Hasbro paid $4b for eOne. So either LG paying $375m in 2023 for eOne looks like the fleecing of the century and good for LG management, or its library's value has tanked so low that Hasbro was desperate to unload it at a fire sale price.

Testing whether a pure play in pure content is smart or another dice roll in a still unstable, bewildering market

We give props to LG for stepping up to the plate first in recognizing that spin offs represent one sensible first step in bringing some better sense of valuation to the shares of big media/entertainment operators in the sector. The specifics of the deal structure laid out in the S-4 raise some questions as to whether in the endgame LG's move here will unlock shareholder value. Yet IMHO it is the assumptions going into the deal that are far more telling for investors in the SPAC than the card shuffle inherent in such deals.

The entire valuation of both the post-spinoff parent and the studio offspring beg the question: How can you estimate on a time discounted basis the real value of existing content? It is the monumental puzzlement all participants in the sector now face. One way we have suggested is to age value IP. For example: The first Star Wars film debuted in 1977. That's 47 years ago, a time when today's millennial generation wasn't born. Add in the sequels, the merchandising the TV coverage the Disney acquisition value added, and you might edge that down to 35 years.

Lion Gate's two flagship winners John Wick and The Hunger Games date to 2014 and 2012 respectively indicating that the age out factor here should still add considerable lifetime forward value. That would be in contrast to many massive film libraries owned by LG and all its major competitors that have indeed aged out. They also may have elements that no longer entice today's audiences. So when some analysts value the LG library at $5.2b investors need to apply the criteria of age, pop culture relativity, and the inevitable home streaming customer's quick hand on the remote accompanied by muttering , "I saw it, keep browsing, what a bunch of crapola…"

LG says its pure play content spin off brings its enterprise value to $4b as the foundational assertion of value for the spinoff for would be investors to muse on. The LG skin in the game contingents have agreed to kill their warrants eliminating a possible pain to would be later stage investors.

Valuing content against some criteria

At writing LG (class B) traded at $9.78 against a consensus PT of $12.58. However, using Guru Focus calculations we find fair value at $3.50 with a margin of safety of -(205.71) assuming terminal value over the next five years. Our own calculations bake in what we see as the most crucial underlying factors, namely our assessment of the content value of the LG library. We try to estimate subsequent valuation when its Studio spinoff is freed from the 87.3% equity piece controlled by LG.

To do this we enlisted the participation of two former associates with long histories in the media/entertainment business both in the financing and production sectors. Together we looked at these:

Aging of IP Current distribution. Performance of sequels against first appearance. Projections of theatrical attendance based on trends and forecasts of industry analysts. Proven evergreen showings over time and increase or decreases in measurable audiences or ratings. Total identifiable revenue over the last ten years.

By no means do we presume to assert that our valuations are gospel. Nobody's are for certain. For obvious reasons we looked only at the strongest ten IPs in the library as they produce disproportionate revenue streams over their lifetimes.

On this basis plus all other titles we valued the current LG library at $4.6b or $600m less than company estimates.

We must conclude that knowing what any new content produced by any studio can be worth in immediate, intermediate and long term value to the IP owner is a best an educated guess. We have often cited the time tested response of famous screen writer William Goldman, (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid) who when asked about what makes for movie success he replied, after decades in the business,

"Nobody knows anything…"

We see the LG move as clearly the decision of an astute management recognizing it faces big time financial challenges and to respond decided on the short cut SPAC as an interim solution. From a holder or investor point of view however, we see what amounts to a roll of the dice. Is the deal just a nicely dressed loan? Is it a breathing room move? Or does it envision an eventually pure play in content. on the theory that LGs pretty good track record on content will produce a healthy ratio of hits to misses. That record could be measurable in the shares of a newly minted public company's pure play on entertainment or not.

We think it's a watch list stock until there is more clarification as to when the majority of the Studio SPAC is held by entities other than the parent. Only when it trades post SPAC on its own can investors get a better grasp on the stock's future.