Shares of Permian midstream play Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) yield 9.0%, but concerns exist that with its dividend reinvestment program nearing a close, a true cash dividend could be in jeopardy. The de facto PIPE arrangement will end in February 2024, but the company expects to cut capex spending by ~$390 million in FY24, covering a significant amount of the annual disbursement. With two projects coming online in Q4'23, excess processing capacity, no-floating rate debt, and 90% of gross profit sourced from fixed fees, the recent insider buying merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Kinetik Holdings Inc. is a Houston based midstream energy concern with gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treatment services for natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids [NGLS] in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company is the largest natural gas processor in the region's Texas Delaware Basin and forth across the entire Permian. Kinetic is the result of a merger between Altus Midstream and EagleClaw Midstream in February 2022 - more on that deal shortly. Legacy Altus went public through a reverse merger in 2018 with its first trade executed at $95.50 per share, after giving effect to a forward 2-for-1 stock split in June 2022 and a reverse 1-for-20 reverse split in July 2020. The stock trades just below $33.00 a share translating to an approximate market cap of $5 billion.

March Company Presentation

The company is capitalized by two classes of stock. The 57.1 million shares of publicly traded Class A stock confer one vote per share and economic interest. The 94.1 million shares of privately held Class C stock are 'technically' not entitled to common dividends (as per its SEC filings) but are entitled to one vote per share and convert into Class A shares upon a change in control. The technicality is that Class C shareholders are entitled to dividends in-kind. More on this dynamic below.

The Merger, Recent Secondary, and Current Ownership Interest

Kinetik's roots began with the formation of EagleClaw Midstream in 2012. It acquired two other midstream businesses before it was bought by Blackstone (BX) in 2017. The following year, exploration concern Apache (now APA Corporation (APA)) entered into an agreement with special purpose acquisition company Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp. in which the former contributed its midstream assets, including options on ownership interests in (at that time) five pipelines, to create a publicly traded holding company anchored by Apache's production in the Alpine High resource play of the Permian. Named Altus Midstream, the Permian Basin pure-play was an attempt to unlock value as Apache still owned approximately three-quarters post-transaction. Under Blackstone, EagleClaw purchased additional midstream assets and merged with Altus, forming Kinetik in February 2022.

Post Altus-EagleClaw merger, the preponderance of the company was tightly held and still is today with Blackstone (50%), I Squared Capital (21%), Apache (9%), and management (4%) collectively out-owning the public's 16% interest. That public ownership was recently upped when Apache sold 7.475 million shares in a secondary offering (essentially a glorified block trade) executed on December 14, 2023 at $31.50 per share.

The company pays an attractive quarterly dividend of $0.75 for a current yield of 9.0% that has been acting as a de facto PIPE facility to finance capex and retire debt. The scheme is a dividend reinvestment plan [DRIP] that Kinetik's core investors - now ~84% of total shares outstanding - have essentially committed to through 1Q24. So instead of distributing cash dividends of $322.4 million in YTD23, the company only disbursed $58.6 million, effectively diluting shareholders to the tune of ~5.8 million shares. Operating as a "de facto PIPE", this DRIP option has essentially financed Kinetik's elevated capex spending.

Operating Segments

The company generates the preponderance of its gross profits from its Midstream Logistics business and its ownership interests in four long-haul pipelines, as well as its full ownership in two intra-basin pipelines.

The Midstream Logistics segment boasts over 2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfpd) of natural gas processing and gathering capacity, 90,000 barrels of crude oil storage, and 760,000 barrels per day of water injection capacity - all with no federal land exposure. The company is expanding its operations into New Mexico with agreements in place beginning April 2024. The unit generated Adj. EBITDA of $396.8 million in the first nine months of 2023 (YTD23), representing a 4% increase over YTD22.

Its Pipeline Transportation segment had consisted solely of ownership interests in long-haul pipelines, including two natural gas (Permian Highway (55.5% ownership) and Gulf Coast Express (16.0%)), one NGL (Shin Oak (33.0%)), and one oil (EPIC Crude (15.0%)), all of which run from the Permian Basin towards markets on or near the Gulf Coast. With the recent completion (October 2023) of its 40-mile, 1 billion Bcfpd capacity Delaware Link natural gas pipeline and the September 2022 acquisition NGL pipelines totaling ~30 miles with 225,000 bbls per day of capacity, Kinetic has added two intra-basin assets that it fully owns and operates. In total, when its Permian Highway pipeline expansion (December 2023) is factored into the algebra, the company has added ~0.5 Bcfpd of processing capacity in the past quarter for a total of ~2.0 Bcfpd. The ~2,300 miles of pipeline generated Adj. EBITDA of $226.0 million in YTD23, an increase of 19% over YTD22.

Led by Apache, its 35+ strong customer base provides predominantly fixed fee-based business to Kinetik, with only 10% of its FY23E gross profits linked to commodity prices. And of that small pie, 70% are hedged. For FY24E gross profits, only 9% are projected to be linked to commodity prices with 25% of that exposure already hedged.

The company has adopted the same approach with its debt, transforming from 70% floating rate (as of July 2022) to 100% fixed with an average interest rate of 6.1%.

That said, with its debt levels elevated due to the aforementioned capex projects - outlays of $284 million in FY22 and ~$540 million projected for FY23 - reigning in spending is a priority for management as its DRIP-PIPE financing sunsets. Translated: its "cash" dividend could be in jeopardy when its DRIP makes its last 'payment' in February 2024. To bolster balance sheet cash, it is attempting to dispose of its 16% interest in Gulf Coast Express pipeline but nothing yet has materialized.

Q3'23 Financials & Outlook

With that as the backdrop, Kinetik reported Q3'23 financials on November 8, 2023, posting net income attributable to Class A shareholders of $15.58 million and Adj. EBITDA of $215.3 million versus $14.94 million and Adj. EBITDA of $212.4 million in 3Q22. Although on a per share basis, its $0.21 a share (GAAP) figure missed Street consensus by $0.26, the market seemed unphased as it was due to "weather related challenges in July and August" and some unforeseen downstream pipeline outages.

The below expectations result was also tempered by an uptick in the Kinetik's FY23 Adj. EBITDA forecast from $830 million to $840 million (based on range midpoints), as well as a somewhat amorphous FY24 forecast of "meaningful year-over-year Adj. EBITDA growth" and capex spend falling below $150 million, or down at least 72% from FY23. That estimated ~$390 million drop would cover ~86% of the FY24 dividend at current levels. The expected Adj. EBITDA growth improvement will come from its completed Delaware Link project and Permian Highway expansions that should add 0.5 Bcfpd of gas processing capacity, with an anticipated FY23 exit rate of 1.6 to 1.7 Bcfpd of gas processed volumes (versus 1.26 Bcfpd in Q4'23), leaving untapped capacity of 0.3 to 0.4 Bcfpd.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

That is welcome news considering the company generated $148.1 million of distributable cash flow in the quarter but only $36.8 million of free cash flow. Overall, net debt stood at $3.63 billion on September 30, 2023 for net leverage of 4.4 (4.0 as calculated in the company's credit agreement). That said, Kinetic was able to refinance $800 million of debt with the sale of 6.625% Senior Notes due December 2028. Its quarterly $0.75 disbursement translates to a current yield of 9.2%. The board authorized a $100 million share repurchase program in February 2023, but management has only bought back $5.8 million of stock to date.

The Street is cautious on the company, featuring four Hold and four Buy ratings reissued since third quarter earnings were posted. On average, they expect Kinetic to earn $1.54 a share (GAAP) in FY23, followed by $2.27 a share (GAAP) in FY24.

CEO Jamie Welch used the Apache sale to invest another $1 million into his company, purchasing 31,746 shares at $31.50 on December 14, 2023.

Verdict:

When we last looked at Kinetik in late September 2022, the thought was that it would make a perfect covered call candidate, given its high yield and largely predictable fee-based gross profits. At that time, no market for KNTK stock options existed.

As for the company, there are presently three concerns. First, is whether or not the 0.3 to 0.4 Bcfpd of excess capacity will be filled. This is hard to predict but it is in a prolific basin that continues to expand and none of its contracts (with a weighted average of ~10 years) are near expirations. Second, is the state of the dividend. Given the anticipated ~$390 million reduction in capex in FY24, the dividend appears safe even if it doesn't dispose of Gulf Coast Express. Third, is the overhang of ownership interest from APA, Blackrock, and I Squared Capital. This undercurrent is not going away. However, it is likely that Blackrock will seek a buyer for the entire company - perhaps Kinder Morgan (KMI) or Energy Transfer (ET) - as an exit strategy as opposed to unloading its 50% stake piecemeal into the market.

In the meantime, with ~90% of its gross profit fee based, interest expense predictable, dividend yield elevated, and upside if it can fill its excess capacity, Kinetik continues to be a solid covered call candidate. The good news is that KNTK stock options now exist. The bad news is they are not quite liquid enough to make this strategy viable quite yet. Therefore, KNTK doesn't quite merit an investment grade quite yet.