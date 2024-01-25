Win McNamee

Let the easing cycle begin

The FOMC is set to meet on January 30-31st and signal the beginning of the interest rate normalization policy. In other words, the Fed is about to start cutting interest rates.

As the chart below shows, the Fed has been increasing the Federal Funds rate aggressively from March 2022 to August 2023, from 0.08% to 5.33% (red line). The Fed had been hiking in response to the post-pandemic inflationary shock, as the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, or PCE, inflation spiked from 1.75% in February 2021 to 5.6% by February 2022 (blue line).

Subsequently, however, the core PCE inflation moderated and started to fall towards the Fed 2% inflation objective, currently at 3.2%. Most indicators point out that core PCE is likely to continue to fall over the near term - thus, the disinflationary process is likely to continue.

As a result, the Fed is now able to "normalize interest rates," which means that the Fed can remove the restrictive policy stand and bring the interest rates closer to the neutral level, where the policy rate neither stimulates nor restricts economic activity. In other words, the Fed does not intend to induce a recession to restore price stability, because it believes that core PCE will gradually fall to the 2% target without the need to drastically increase the unemployment rate.

FRED

Interpret the signals

The FOMC signaled the interest rate normalization policy in the December's Summary of Economic Projections dot plot, where it projected 3 interest rate cuts in 2024, with the GDP growth slowing to 1.4% and unemployment rate slightly rising to 4.1%, all while core PCE falls to 2.4%.

However, the official FOMC statement in December did not signal any imminent cuts. In fact, the Fed was still discussing "additional policy firming" or future hikes. Here is excerpt from the Dec 13 FOMC statement (emphasis added):

In determining the extent of any additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.

Thus, to confirm an imminent beginning of the interest rate normalization policy, the official FOMC statement must be revised, and specifically the reference to "any additional policy firming" must be deleted. This would signal an official end of the interest rate hiking campaign. Further, the statement must mention "policy easing" in some form to signal an imminent interest rate cut.

The policy easing timing issue

The FOMC officials have confirmed in different speeches that the interest rate normalization policy is forthcoming, but their consensus opinion is that they will not rush with the cuts. This creates considerable uncertainty with the expected timing of the interest rate cuts.

As previously stated, the FOMC signaled 3 cuts in 2024, while the market consensus expectation is 5 cuts (based on the Federal Funds futures).

2024 2025 2026 2027 The Fed 4.6% (3) 3.6% (4) 2.9% (3) 2.5% Market 3.99% (5) 3.33% (3) 3.26% (0) 3.54% Click to enlarge

When you look at 2025, the Fed signaled an additional 4 cuts, or 7 in total. The market expects 3 cuts in 2025, or 8 in total. So, the market expectations are not that different from the FOMC dot plot projections for 2025. However, the market expects more aggressive easing in 2024.

When you look at the terminal rate, the market does not expect any more cuts in 2025, and sees the terminal rate at around 3.3%. The Fed on the other hand projects an additional 2-3 cuts in 2026, and the terminal rate below 3%.

The likely outcome of upcoming FOMC meetings

The January FOMC meeting:

The Fed is likely to drop the reference to "any additional policy firming" in the official statement, but not yet mention "policy easing." This will signal the first cut in May, skipping the March meeting.

The March FOMC meeting:

The Fed is likely to add the reference to "policy easing" in the official statement, which would confirm the first cut in May.

The May FOMC meeting:

The first cut and the signal of additional cuts by including the reference to an "additional policy easing" in the official statement.

The June FOMC meeting:

The second cut. The disinflationary process is likely to accelerate due to the base effects, as shown in the chart below, and the core PCE is likely to fall to 2.2-2.4% range, which will allow the Fed to cut.

Monthly Core PCE (Trading Economics)

The July FOMC meeting.

However, also due to the base effects, the disinflationary process is likely to stall in July, and inflation could start increasing. As a result, the Fed is likely to pause in July.

The September FOMC meeting.

Another pause. The core PCE is likely to settle at a level above the 2% target, and given the proximity of the U.S. elections in November, the Fed is unlikely to cut.

The November and December meetings.

The Fed is likely to continue with the interest rate normalization policy after the U.S. elections in November and December. At this point, it is likely that the economy could start to slow more significantly, and inflation could start falling again. In fact, there are some early indications of deflationary environment in 2025, as shelter inflation could turn negative.

Implications

Thus, I see it as likely that the Fed cuts 4 times in 2024, which would be a nice compromise with the market. This would be a very bullish environment for the stock market (SP500) for three reasons: 1) falling interest rates would support the "stretched" valuations; 2) the recession probability would be low; 3) the probability of a systematic credit event would also be low.

It's possible that there could be a dip next week post FOMC meeting if the market gets disappointed with the "no cut in March," but this is already priced in the interest rate futures, and would be a buying opportunity.

However, the July Fed pause could produce a bigger drawdown in stocks as stagflationary fears could emerge if inflation stalls and starts rising.

The summer correction could extend into a bear market, if the November/December cuts are due to an imminent recession, which I see as likely in 2025.

Nevertheless, the near-term environment for the stocks is bullish, and I continue to play the market from the long side.