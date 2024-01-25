metamorworks

Investment Outlook

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) provides companies with a suite of critical event notification and safety communications capabilities.

I previously wrote about Everbridge in January 2023 with a Hold outlook as the company paused its M&A activity to focus on organic growth opportunities.

However, those organic growth opportunities have been underwhelming and management has guided to sharply slowing topline growth.

While the company has generated an operating profit in the most recent quarter, 4% revenue growth for 2023 is disappointing, so I reiterate my Neutral [Hold] outlook until management can reignite revenue growth.

Company Approach And Market

Everbridge's business model is to sell its various services via a hybrid approach of legacy on-premises revenue, newer subscription-based billing, and one-time and professional services.

The company's primary offerings include:

Safety Connection

Visual Command Center

xMatters

Mass Notification

Public Warning

Crisis Management

Others

EVBG sells to a wide variety of customer types and sizes, across all major industries, since critical event management applies horizontally across commercial enterprises as well to government agencies at all levels of government.

Per a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for mass notification software and services was an estimated $10.3 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $48.8 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 21.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The primary reasons for this expected growth are an increasing demand from organizations for the ability to manage their critical event management responses.

The chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the mass notification market size in the U.S.:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

BlackBerry

F24

Riskonnect

Dataminr

Desktop Alert

Honeywell International

Motorola Solutions

OnSolve

Noggin

Genasys

The company's software covers other large safety-oriented communications markets.

Recent Financial Trends And Valuation

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has risen slowly due to renewal headwinds and slowing sales cycles; Operating income by quarter (line) has turned slightly positive for the first time in a long time as the firm's cost reduction efforts have borne fruit.

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has risen very slowly in recent quarters but has been stable; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have dropped sharply in the most recent quarter due to continued success with its efficiency efforts.

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been highly volatile and have made uneven progress toward breakeven in recent quarters.

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

As for valuation metrics, the company's results are shown below:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 2.7 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 14.3 Price/Sales ("TTM") 2.0 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 7.8% Net Income Margin -2.6% EBITDA Margin 1.5% Market Capitalization $919,540,000 Enterprise Value $1,200,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $47,310,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$1.02 2023 FWD EPS Estimate $1.52 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 4.0% Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $0.66 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Hold - 3.25 Click to enlarge

The forward revenue growth estimate for 2023 is currently indicating 4% growth over calendar year 2022.

If achieved, this would represent a sharp drop from 2022's growth rate of 17.24% over 2021, indicating slowing topline revenue growth, a negative development.

Also, the firm's 'Rule of 40' calculation has also dropped substantially, with lower topline revenue growth being the primary culprit as the table below shows:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Revenue Growth % 22.4% 7.8% Operating Margin -3.9% 1.0% Total 18.5% 8.8% Click to enlarge

I'm On Hold For Everbridge Due To Tepid Growth

So, the main story about Everbridge is slowing revenue growth but improving operating profitability, although at what cost?

This is in line with other such firms in that a higher interest rate environment has produced severe downward valuation pressure on money-losing companies, pushing them to seek operating breakeven.

By changing focus to a more profitable approach, even if management has to sacrifice topline growth, that has become a more sustainable model, at least in the short-term higher cost-of-capital environment that rewards operating profitability over revenue growth.

The trade-off is that company stocks like EVBG produce slow growth compared to industry benchmarks, such as the IGV software ETF, as shown in the stock price comparison below:

Seeking Alpha

EVBG diverged from IGV beginning in April 2023 and hasn't caught up since, in either return or even trajectory.

Management is also contending with lengthening sales cycles and a difficult renewal environment.

For companies like Everbridge that have a legacy, perpetual license component but are seeking to transition to an all-subscription business model, the transition has proven slow as the legacy business tends to act as a drag on overall revenue growth.

The ongoing cost of maintaining a diverse organizational focus on maintaining legacy systems and customer service can pull down SG&A efficiencies in the process.

Investors interested in Everbridge would have to believe the company will continue to increase operating profitability and free cash flow despite its slowing topline revenue growth.

It's difficult to get too excited about 4% growth on a small-cap stock, given that the overall US macroeconomic environment does not currently appear to be in recession.

Also, it appears the company is sharply reducing its R&D spending in order to improve its profitability, with the two most recent quarters indicating a contraction in R&D spending, as the chart shows here:

This could become a problem for EVBG as competitors seek to integrate AI and ML technologies to improve the effectiveness and accuracy of critical event management systems, potentially leaving the firm behind in development.

As such, my outlook remains Neutral [Hold] on EVBG due to slowing topline revenue growth and continued underwhelming performance despite reaching operating breakeven.