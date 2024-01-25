DakotaSmith

We have previously covered the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Preferred shares:

1) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 6.50 PF UNIT (NASDAQ:BPYPP)

2) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 6.375 CL A (NASDAQ:BPYPO)

3) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 5.75 CL A (NASDAQ:BPYPN)

We've also written about their counterparts trading on the TSX. The story has been an intriguing one where the Brookfield name has been paired with a rather extremely leveraged structure. And this name is not just a name. Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) (TSX:BN:CA) and the exchangeable Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:BNRE.A), which are fundamentally identical, are intricately involved with the BPY preferreds. We look at whether an investor can play BPY preferreds as a way of getting upside on Brookfield Corporation/Reinsurance.

The Sum Of The Parts

Brookfield Corporation, is synonymous with real estate. In fact most investors who have invested in it, have come originally from the REIT analysis sphere. But Brookfield's investing case today can be made independently of the real estate. If you add up the value of the four publicly held stakes:

1) Brookfield Asset Management (BAM),

2) Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP),

3) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP), and

4) Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU),

We get more than the equity value of BN/BNRE.A.

These fluctuate considerably. For example, BBU is up nearly 80% from 52-week lows. Both BEP and BIP have had big rallies as well, more than what we saw for BAM or BN. But net-net, BN's equity has been in the ballpark of the sum of these four entities.

Of course, there is the debt to pay-off. The preferred shares and debt amount to about $17 billion for BN/BNRE.A. There are other assets, including those under the reinsurance umbrella, that come to about $10 billion. So in essence, the market values the total real estate of BN/BNRE.A at just $7 billion. In comparison, this is how BN shows the value of BPY (and the bulk of its real estate exposure) on the books.

This is not all there is though. LP investments in real estate funds amount to another $20 billion of approximate equity. So Brookfield has a lot of riding on real estate and at present there is no valuation assigned to it.

The Brookfield Bull Case

If you like the four publicly traded entities (excluding the BPY preferreds), you can make an indirect case for BN/BNRE.A just based on that. After all, if you expect those four to go up and BN/BNRE.A to track that, then well, you should do well. But there is a case here for some, to invest just for the real estate. After all, if the rest of the Brookfield babies are fairly valued, then the real estate itself could provide a 50% upside case. We get that by using the $35 billion of net equity ($42 billion equity minus $7 billion of net debt remaining). Adding $35 billion on to the market cap of BN/BNRE.A could be rather huge (about 60% upside)

The BPY Preferred Bull Case

At a simple level, since most BPY preferreds are trading at around 50% of par, you have 100% upside assuming BPY survives and we get some interest rate cuts down the line. So BPY preferreds create a higher potential upside than what we might see for BN/BNRE.A in the best case scenario.

So What's Happening With That Real Estate?

With BPY we have the quarterly financial reports and they are easy on the eyes as they are standalone for the entity. The last quarter showed funds from operations (FFO) at a negative $165 million. For the first nine months of 2023, the results were just as poor with negative $372 million.

Seriously, who expected anything different from a company running the highest leverage on office and retail properties? S&P had some interesting points on BPY's inability to even pay interest back in October 2023.

BPY's deteriorating credit protection measures are unlikely to recover materially over the next two years. As of June 30, 2023, BPY's adjusted debt to EBITDA increased to 17.3x from 15.2x at year-end 2022 while fixed-charge coverage (FCC) fell to 0.9x from 1.4x. A notable portion of the deterioration was caused by the consolidation of one of its funds' (BSREP IV) U.S. investments in December 2022 and foreign investments in January 2023, which added a material amount of new debt to BPY while EBITDA has not fully cycled through on our trailing-12 month adjusted metrics. BPY owns a 23% financial stake in the fund but fully consolidates it within its financial statements.

17.3X debt to EBITDA? That was as of June 30, 2023 and by every metric, things were worse in Q3-2023. The rating cut was of no surprise to anyone following this saga.

We also lowered the issue-level rating on BPY's unsecured notes to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and assigned a '5' recovery rating (10%) to the notes. In addition, we lowered the issue-level rating on BPR's senior secured notes to 'B+' from 'BB+' and assigned a '6' recovery rating (5%) to the notes. Lastly, we lowered our rating on the company's preferred shares to 'B' from 'BB' to reflect increased subordination risk for speculative-grade issuers.

So the recovery prospects on the notes are expected to be 5%. That of course suggests a complete wipeout of the equity by a mile and a half. But of course BN/BNRE.A disagrees.

S&P's decision "has no impact on either the pricing or ability of Brookfield to access the real estate capital markets," a spokesperson for Brookfield said in a statement, adding that the prospects for the retail assets referenced in S&P's move have "never been more compelling."

Interestingly, they did not mention office properties. But this does lead to the big question. Let's set that question up.

BPY's debt maturities are rather modest in 2024. BN/BNRE.A claims to have $30 billion of liquidity.

The combined preferred share market value is a pittance here relative to what BPY claims the common equity is worth. Why is BN/BNRE.A not stepping in here to help BPY out? Surely, S&P would have given them every chance to defend their IG rating a year back and to try to stem this latest downgrade. Why has this slide continued?

Verdict

The slide has continued because BN/BNRE.A likely believes that this course of action is the best for the company.

While we expect BPY to execute meaningful asset sales over the coming years, we anticipate that the majority of proceeds will continue to be distributed up to its parent Brookfield Corp. (BN; A-/Stable/A-1) rather than allocated for debt repayment.

In other words, BN knows that BPY will likely have to fold at some point. In the interim, corporate level debt and equity can absorb the losses. Whatever asset sales they make over the level of non-recourse debt, that can be sent to BN/BNRE.A. If true, that is a pretty wild stance. It would mean that BPY's equity value is far, far below what BN is valuing on the books. That would not be a surprise to us as the cap rates used in their valuations are downright comical.

H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF) used these cap rates for their office properties.

H&R's properties are of similar quality to BN/BNRE.A, with one important difference. These are the occupancy levels and weighted average lease terms for H&R.

This is BPY's setup.

So while there may be ideas floating there that BN/BNRE.A is radically undervalued when taking into account the real estate, we don't believe so. The only question that remains is how much will BPY transfer upstream over time, before the curtains come down. At present we think that BN is overvalued as we think BAM is incredibly overvalued. That overvaluation will become apparent when the BPY structure finally crumbles and investors realize that even BN/BNRE.A can take big losses. We rate BN/BNRE.A a Sell. BPY preferreds rallied on the news of a buyback. We think this is another nice selling opportunity.

Note that we are long,

1) BEP common & preferred shares

2) BIP preferred shares

3) BN Preferred Shares

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

